Former Al-Qadisiyah team star Khalid Jassim stated that his team's match against Al-Ittifaq in the Eastern Province derby tomorrow (Sunday) is not open to division, explaining that Al-Qadisiyah will enter the match for the three points and to continue the positive results that the Qadisiyah team has been achieving.



Jassim confirmed in his talk to "Okaz": that the odds are in favor of Al-Qadisiyah to win the match given the great levels that Banu Qadis is showing under coach Rodgers, who has achieved remarkable results with the team since taking over the technical reins. This does not mean that Al-Ittifaq will be an easy prey; rather, Al-Ittifaq will enter the match with strong morale to compensate for their previous loss against Al-Qadisiyah and to regain their prestige in front of their fans.



He added: "Matches between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Ittifaq have their own special character among the fans of the region. I remember that previously, fans would prepare for this match a week or more in advance, and everyone was excited to attend the match and support their team on the green pitch."



In conclusion, he hoped that both teams would deliver a great match that satisfies the fans of both clubs, and that the three points would be in favor of his team Al-Qadisiyah so they can continue to collect points and compete for the top positions in the league standings.