قال نجم فريق القادسية السابق خالد جاسم، إن مباراة فريقه أمام الاتفاق في ديربي المنطقة الشرقية غدا (الأحد) لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، موضحاً أن القادسية سوف يدخل المباراة من أجل النقاط الثلاث ومواصلة النتائج الإيجابية التي يحققها الفريق القدساوي.


وأكد جاسم في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: أن الكفة تسير لصالح القادسية للفوز بالمباراة في ظل المستويات الكبيرة التي يقدمها بنو قادس مع المدرب رودجرز الذي حقق نتائج رائعة مع الفريق منذ استلامه زمام الأمور الفنية، وهذا لا يعني أن الاتفاق سوف يكون صيداً سهلاً، بل سوف يدخل فريق الاتفاق المباراة بمعنويات قوية لتعويض خسارته السابقة أمام القادسية واسترداد هيبته أمام جماهيره«.


وأضاف:»مباريات القادسية والاتفاق لها طابعها الخاص بين جماهير المنطقة، وأتذكر سابقاً كانت الجماهير تعد العدة لهذه المباراة قبل أسبوع أو أكثر والجميع متحمس للحضور للمباراة ومساندة فريقه داخل المستطيل الأخضر".


وتمنى في ختام حديثه أن يقدم الفريقان مباراة كبيرة ترضي جماهير الناديين، وأن تكون الثلاث نقاط من صالح فريقه القادسية حتى يواصل حصد النقاط والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة في سلم الدوري.