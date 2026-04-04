يستضيف فريق الأهلي نظيره ضمك عند تمام الساعة 7:15 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الأهلي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 62 نقطة حصدها من 19 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات وخسارتين كانت آخرها في الجولة الماضية أمام القادسية، وله من الأهداف 51 وعليه 19 هدفاً كأقوى خط دفاع في الدوري. ويسعى الأهلي للفوز ولا غيره للعودة للمنافسة على صدارة الدوري.
فيما يدخل فريق ضمك هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الـ15 برصيد 22 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات و10 تعادلات و12 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 42 هدفاً، ويطمح للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية، وذلك للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر لاسيما أن الفارق بينه وبين مركز الهبوط 3 نقاط فقط.
ويقف التاريخ بجانب الأهلي، إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 11 لقاء، تمكن الأهلي من الفوز في 5 لقاءات، فيما فاز ضمك في 3 لقاءات، وحضر التعادل في 3 لقاءات، واستطاع هجوم الأهلي تسجيل 25 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم ضمك 17 هدفاً.
The Al-Ahli team hosts its counterpart Damak at exactly 7:15 PM today (Saturday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Al-Ahli enters this match occupying third place with 62 points, which it has earned from 19 victories, 5 draws, and 2 losses, the latest of which was in the last round against Al-Qadisiyah. The team has scored 51 goals and conceded 19, making it the strongest defense in the league. Al-Ahli aims for nothing less than a win to return to the competition for the league's top spot.
Meanwhile, the Damak team enters this match in 15th place with 22 points, having achieved 4 victories, 10 draws, and 12 losses. They have scored 24 goals and conceded 42, and they aspire to achieve a positive result to distance themselves from the danger zone, especially since the gap between them and the relegation zone is only 3 points.
History is on Al-Ahli's side, as the two teams have previously met in the Professional League in 11 matches, with Al-Ahli winning 5 of those matches, while Damak won 3, and 3 matches ended in a draw. Al-Ahli's attack has scored 25 goals, while Damak's attack has scored 17 goals.