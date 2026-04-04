يستضيف فريق الأهلي نظيره ضمك عند تمام الساعة 7:15 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل فريق الأهلي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 62 نقطة حصدها من 19 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات وخسارتين كانت آخرها في الجولة الماضية أمام القادسية، وله من الأهداف 51 وعليه 19 هدفاً كأقوى خط دفاع في الدوري. ويسعى الأهلي للفوز ولا غيره للعودة للمنافسة على صدارة الدوري.


فيما يدخل فريق ضمك هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الـ15 برصيد 22 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات و10 تعادلات و12 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 42 هدفاً، ويطمح للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية، وذلك للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر لاسيما أن الفارق بينه وبين مركز الهبوط 3 نقاط فقط.


ويقف التاريخ بجانب الأهلي، إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 11 لقاء، تمكن الأهلي من الفوز في 5 لقاءات، فيما فاز ضمك في 3 لقاءات، وحضر التعادل في 3 لقاءات، واستطاع هجوم الأهلي تسجيل 25 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم ضمك 17 هدفاً.