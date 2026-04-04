The Al-Ahli team hosts its counterpart Damak at exactly 7:15 PM today (Saturday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Ahli enters this match occupying third place with 62 points, which it has earned from 19 victories, 5 draws, and 2 losses, the latest of which was in the last round against Al-Qadisiyah. The team has scored 51 goals and conceded 19, making it the strongest defense in the league. Al-Ahli aims for nothing less than a win to return to the competition for the league's top spot.



Meanwhile, the Damak team enters this match in 15th place with 22 points, having achieved 4 victories, 10 draws, and 12 losses. They have scored 24 goals and conceded 42, and they aspire to achieve a positive result to distance themselves from the danger zone, especially since the gap between them and the relegation zone is only 3 points.



History is on Al-Ahli's side, as the two teams have previously met in the Professional League in 11 matches, with Al-Ahli winning 5 of those matches, while Damak won 3, and 3 matches ended in a draw. Al-Ahli's attack has scored 25 goals, while Damak's attack has scored 17 goals.