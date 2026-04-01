What is happening today at Al-Ittihad Club is not just a fleeting administrative decision, but a scene filled with conflicting emotions between frustration and hope. When the management announces the involvement of two names as significant as Mohamed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari, it means that something has broken, and the past phase was not what the fans had hoped for.



- Al-Ittihad fans are not looking for justifications, nor are they easily convinced by words... they want to see the Al-Ittihad they know: a team that fights, wins, and entertains. But the reality has been painful, and the results have not lived up to expectations, as if the team lost its spirit at some point.



- Today, Noor and Al-Montashari return not as players this time, but as hope. As symbols of a beautiful era still stuck in the memory of every Ittihadi. Their return means a lot: it means there is an attempt to revive that spirit, to bring back the passion, to restore the Al-Ittihad that everyone fears.



- But the truth is also harsh; the task is not easy, time is not on their side, and the expectations are very high. The fans will support, yes... but they will not wait long. The great love for this club makes the pain double when there is a stumble.



- Oh Noor, oh Al-Montashari... today you are not just advisors; you are facing the hearts of millions of lovers. Either you bring joy back to the stands, or you deepen the wound.



*In summary



Al-Ittihad remains greater than everyone, management, players, and names... and hope remains alive, because this club has gotten used to rising, no matter how many times it falls.