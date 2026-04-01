ما يحدث اليوم في نادي الاتحاد ليس مجرد قرار إداري عابر، بل هو مشهد مليء بالمشاعر المتضاربة بين الإحباط والرجاء. حين تعلن الإدارة الاستعانة باسمين بحجم محمد نور وحمد المنتشري، فذلك يعني أن هناك شيئاً انكسر، وأن المرحلة الماضية لم تكن كما تمنتها الجماهير.


-جماهير الاتحاد لا تبحث عن مبررات، ولا تقتنع بسهولة بالكلمات.. هي تريد أن ترى الاتحاد الذي تعرفه: فريقاً يقاتل، ينتصر، ويُمتع. لكن الواقع كان مؤلماً، والنتائج لم تكن على قدر الطموح، وكأن الفريق فقد روحه في لحظة ما.


-اليوم، يعود نور والمنتشري ليس كلاعبين هذه المرة، بل كأمل. كرمزين لمرحلة جميلة ما زالت عالقة في ذاكرة كل اتحادي. عودتهما تعني الكثير: تعني أن هناك محاولة لإحياء تلك الروح، لإعادة الشغف، لإعادة الاتحاد الذي يخشاه الجميع.


-لكن الحقيقة أيضاً قاسية فالمهمة ليست سهلة، والوقت ليس في صالحهم، والتوقعات عالية جداً. الجماهير ستدعم، نعم... لكنها لن تصبر طويلاً. فالحب الكبير لهذا النادي يجعل الألم مضاعفاً عند التعثر.


-يا نور يا منتشري.. أنتما اليوم لستما مجرد مستشارين، أنتما في مواجهة قلوب ملايين العشاق. إما أن تعيدوا الفرح إلى المدرجات، أو تزيدوا الجرح عمقاً.


*الخلاصة


يبقى الاتحاد أكبر من الجميع إدارةً ولاعبين وأسماء.. ويبقى الأمل قائماً، لأن هذا النادي تعوّد أن ينهض، مهما سقط.