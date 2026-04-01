تعرض المدير الفني لمنتخب تركيا تحت 21 عاماً، إيغمين كوركماز، لإصابة خلال مواجهة منتخب كرواتيا ضمن التصفيات المؤهلة لبطولة أوروبا 2027.


وجاءت الإصابة في الدقيقة 35 من اللقاء الذي أُقيم في مدينة أوسييك، بعد أن انزلقت قدم المدرب ليسقط ويصطدم رأسه بأرضية الملعب، ما أدى إلى فقدانه الوعي بشكل مؤقت، عقب حصول اللاعب ديمير إيغي تيكناز على بطاقة حمراء.


وتدخل الجهاز الطبي بشكل عاجل لتقديم الإسعافات الأولية على أرضية الملعب، وتبيّن وجود تورم في الرأس نتيجة السقوط، قبل أن يستعيد المدرب وعيه.


وتم نقل كوركماز إلى المستشفى عبر سيارة الإسعاف لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة والاطمئنان على حالته الصحية، مع تمنيات بالشفاء العاجل له.