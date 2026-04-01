The head coach of the Turkey U21 national team, İğmen Korkmaz, suffered an injury during the match against the Croatia national team in the qualifiers for the 2027 European Championship.



The injury occurred in the 35th minute of the match held in the city of Osijek, after the coach's foot slipped, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, which led to a temporary loss of consciousness following a red card issued to player Demir İği Teknaz.



The medical staff intervened urgently to provide first aid on the field, and it was found that there was swelling in the head due to the fall, before the coach regained consciousness.



Korkmaz was transported to the hospital via ambulance for necessary medical examinations and to ensure his health condition, with wishes for his speedy recovery.