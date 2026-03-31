يمر البرازيلي «نيمار» بفترة صعبة بعد استبعاده من قائمة المباريات الودية التحضيرية لفريق «السامبا» بقرار فني من المدرب «أنشيلوتي»، إذ شهد قرار استبعاده جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الرياضي البرازيلي، حيث برر «أنشيلوتي» قراره استبعاد النجم البرازيلي لاعتبارات بدنية وتكتيكية، مؤكداً أنه أعطى الأولوية للاعبين الذين يعتبرهم جاهزين بنسبة 100%، لمواجهة فرنسا وكرواتيا مع التأكيد على أن الباب لم يغلق تماماً أمام مشاركة «نيمار» في مونديال 2026 شرط أن يتعافى بالكامل ويعود إلى أفضل مستوياته، فبعد رحيله من نادي الهلال إثر إصابته لم يعد «نيمار» كما كان على المستطيل الأخضر.


من جانبه كشف نيمار، أسباب غيابه عن مباراة كروزيرو في 22 مارس، موضحاً أنه شعر بآلام في العضلة الخلفية بعد مواجهة إنترناسيونال، وأن الطبيب نصحه بالراحة لتجنب تفاقم الإصابة، وقال: «وافقت سريعاً بعد نصيحة الطبيب»، وأضاف يقول: «أثار غيابي عن المباراة ضجة كبيرة لكن هذه هي الحقيقة سيكون هناك قيل وقال لا مفر من ذلك وهذه هي الحقيقة»، موضحاً "لن أتردد أبداً في بذل قصارى جهدي على أرض الملعب، وقال: «أريد دائماً تقديم أفضل ما لدي ولكن من السيئ جداً بالنسبة لي أن ألعب وأنا أشعر بالألم لذلك اخترت عدم المشاركة في المباراة»، وتساءل عن سبب عدم سماحه لنفسه بالعيش بشكل طبيعي مثل الآخرين، مشيراً إلى أن الناس لا يتقبلون أخطاءه رغم أنه يعترف بها ويتحمل مسؤوليتها.


وكشف نيمار بصراحة عن الجانب الإنساني ومعاناته النفسية، مؤكداً أنه ضحى بطفولته من أجل كرة القدم إذ لم يكن يعيش مثل أقرانه ولم يخرج كثيراً ولم يقض وقتاً طبيعياً مع أصدقائه بسبب التدريبات اليومية، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»، وقال:«كنت أجلس أحياناً وحيداً في المنزل بينما أصدقائي يستمتعون بحياتهم لكني كنت أدرك أن هذا هو ثمن تحقيق حلمي»، موضحاً أن الضغوط في البرازيل قاسية والجماهير لا تتوقف عن النقد، مؤكداً أنه يعيش تحت ضغط دائم منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً قائلاً: «أنا أتألم أشعر بالحزن.. أستيقظ في حالة سيئة أبكي أغضب وأفرح مثل أي إنسان».