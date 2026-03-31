The Brazilian "Neymar" is going through a difficult time after being excluded from the list of friendly matches for the "Samba" team by a technical decision from coach "Ancelotti." His exclusion has sparked widespread controversy in the Brazilian sports community, as "Ancelotti" justified his decision to exclude the Brazilian star for physical and tactical reasons, confirming that he prioritized players he considers to be 100% ready to face France and Croatia, while emphasizing that the door is not completely closed for "Neymar" to participate in the 2026 World Cup, provided he fully recovers and returns to his best form. After leaving Al-Hilal due to injury, "Neymar" is no longer the same on the pitch.



For his part, Neymar revealed the reasons for his absence from the match against Cruzeiro on March 22, explaining that he felt pain in his hamstring after the match against Internacional, and that the doctor advised him to rest to avoid worsening the injury. He said, "I quickly agreed after the doctor's advice," adding, "My absence from the match caused a lot of fuss, but this is the truth; there will be talk and speculation, and there's no escaping that, and this is the reality." He clarified, "I will never hesitate to give my all on the field," and said, "I always want to give my best, but it is very bad for me to play while I am in pain, so I chose not to participate in the match." He questioned why he does not allow himself to live normally like others, pointing out that people do not accept his mistakes even though he acknowledges them and takes responsibility for them.



Neymar candidly revealed the human side and his psychological struggles, confirming that he sacrificed his childhood for football, as he did not live like his peers, did not go out much, and did not spend normal time with his friends due to daily training, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. He said, "I sometimes sat alone at home while my friends enjoyed their lives, but I realized that this is the price of achieving my dream," explaining that the pressures in Brazil are harsh and the fans do not stop criticizing him. He confirmed that he has been living under constant pressure for more than 20 years, saying, "I am in pain, I feel sad... I wake up in a bad state, I cry, I get angry, and I rejoice like any human being."