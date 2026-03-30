تُوّج نادي العلا بلقب كأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة لموسم 2025-2026، عقب فوزه المستحق على النصر بنتيجة (89-82)، في المباراة النهائية التي أُقيمت مساء اليوم (الإثنين) على صالة مدينة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المدينة المنورة، وشهدت تفوقاً واضحاً للعُلا في معظم فتراتها.
دخل العُلا المواجهة بقوة، وأنهى الربع الأول متقدماً بنتيجة (31-14)، قبل أن يواصل أفضليته في الربع الثاني الذي انتهى لصالحه (47-40). وفي الربع الثالث، حافظ الفريق على تقدمه موسعاً الفارق إلى (70-60)، ليحسم اللقاء في الربع الرابع بنتيجة (89-82)، رغم محاولات النصر للعودة في النتيجة.
ويُعد هذا التتويج تأكيداً على الموسم الاستثنائي الذي يقدمه العُلا، بعدما نجح في الجمع بين بطولتي الدوري وكأس الاتحاد خلال موسم 2025-2026، في إنجاز يعكس قوة الفريق واستقراره الفني وهيمنته على منافسات كرة السلة المحلية.
The Al-Ula Club was crowned the champion of the Saudi Federation Cup for the 2025-2026 season, following its deserved victory over Al-Nassr with a score of (89-82) in the final match held this evening (Monday) at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Medina, where Al-Ula clearly dominated most of the periods.
Al-Ula entered the match strongly, finishing the first quarter ahead with a score of (31-14), before continuing its advantage in the second quarter, which ended in its favor (47-40). In the third quarter, the team maintained its lead, extending the gap to (70-60), and secured the win in the fourth quarter with a score of (89-82), despite Al-Nassr's attempts to come back.
This victory confirms the exceptional season that Al-Ula is having, as it successfully combined the league and the Federation Cup titles during the 2025-2026 season, an achievement that reflects the strength of the team, its technical stability, and its dominance in local basketball competitions.