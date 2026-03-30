The Al-Ula Club was crowned the champion of the Saudi Federation Cup for the 2025-2026 season, following its deserved victory over Al-Nassr with a score of (89-82) in the final match held this evening (Monday) at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Medina, where Al-Ula clearly dominated most of the periods.



Al-Ula entered the match strongly, finishing the first quarter ahead with a score of (31-14), before continuing its advantage in the second quarter, which ended in its favor (47-40). In the third quarter, the team maintained its lead, extending the gap to (70-60), and secured the win in the fourth quarter with a score of (89-82), despite Al-Nassr's attempts to come back.



This victory confirms the exceptional season that Al-Ula is having, as it successfully combined the league and the Federation Cup titles during the 2025-2026 season, an achievement that reflects the strength of the team, its technical stability, and its dominance in local basketball competitions.