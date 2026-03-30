تُوّج نادي العلا بلقب كأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة لموسم 2025-2026، عقب فوزه المستحق على النصر بنتيجة (89-82)، في المباراة النهائية التي أُقيمت مساء اليوم (الإثنين) على صالة مدينة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المدينة المنورة، وشهدت تفوقاً واضحاً للعُلا في معظم فتراتها.


دخل العُلا المواجهة بقوة، وأنهى الربع الأول متقدماً بنتيجة (31-14)، قبل أن يواصل أفضليته في الربع الثاني الذي انتهى لصالحه (47-40). وفي الربع الثالث، حافظ الفريق على تقدمه موسعاً الفارق إلى (70-60)، ليحسم اللقاء في الربع الرابع بنتيجة (89-82)، رغم محاولات النصر للعودة في النتيجة.


ويُعد هذا التتويج تأكيداً على الموسم الاستثنائي الذي يقدمه العُلا، بعدما نجح في الجمع بين بطولتي الدوري وكأس الاتحاد خلال موسم 2025-2026، في إنجاز يعكس قوة الفريق واستقراره الفني وهيمنته على منافسات كرة السلة المحلية.