مدرب حراس صربيا لـ«عكاظ»: رباعية مصر لا تعكس مستوى الأخضر.. ورشحت العقيدي للاتحاد

In search of overcoming the bitter defeat against Egypt with a clean four-goal loss in the recent friendly and ensuring the well-being of his players while regaining confidence by performing at their usual level, the Green team will visit their Serbian counterpart tomorrow (Tuesday) at the "TSC" stadium, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

In a special interview with "Okaz," Serbia's goalkeeping coach Jesus Salvador, who previously worked in the coaching staff of Al-Ittihad under French coach Laurent Blanc, shared his thoughts on the result of the last match for the Green Falcons, the performance of goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, and his expectations for Tuesday's match, alongside his time at Al-Ittihad.

سلفادور خلال فترة عمله بنادي الاتحاد.

• How do you see the friendly match against the Saudi Green team?

•• We know the tremendous potential of Saudi players, their high technical level, and physical abilities, especially in terms of speed. We cannot overlook the fact that Saudi Arabia has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, so I expect this to be a very exciting match here in Serbia, as the result of the last encounter does not reflect the true level of the Green team. They have several injured players, in addition to changes in their style of play. I am sure we will face a different team whose pride has been wounded after the heavy defeat, so we know we must be fully prepared and never underestimate the capabilities of the Green Falcons.

• What is your analysis of the result of the last match against Egypt?

•• The entire coaching staff watched the match against Egypt and analyzed it in detail. In my opinion, the result was very harsh because individual mistakes cost the Green team early goals, which negatively affected the players' morale, and this in turn impacted the expected performance. However, despite changing their style of play, the Saudi national team showed initiative and controlled the ball, but they were unable to score due to a lack of offensive effectiveness in the final third of the field.

• How did you see the performance of the Green team's goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi in the last match?

•• Nawaf Al-Aqidi is a distinguished goalkeeper with very high physical and technical skills. Ultimately, a goalkeeper's mistake is what is punished severely, as it often costs his team a goal. However, we should not overlook his abilities, and I am confident that he can handle these situations in the future. We cannot forget the excellent level he showed last season while on loan to Al-Fateh. It is important to consider that getting playing minutes in the local league is crucial, as it allows the goalkeeper to gain full confidence in himself. I remember the excellent level he displayed against Al-Ittihad when I was in the Saudi league, which was one of the few matches we lost at that time due to his brilliance with Al-Fateh. I also submitted several reports previously recommending signing him for Al-Ittihad, but in the end, it did not happen.

• It is expected that Al-Owais will guard the Green team's goal against Serbia. What do you think of his level?

•• Yes, I know that Mohammed Al-Owais is close to guarding the Green team's goal against us. I have analyzed his performance with great precision, and his experience is a factor that must be taken into account. He is a goalkeeper who does not take many risks in his area, along with his bravery in aerial balls and his reactions on the goal line.

• In your opinion, who is the best Saudi goalkeeper at the moment?

•• It is difficult for me to choose just one Saudi goalkeeper. I will mention the goalkeepers I admire the most, especially due to the performances they delivered last season and what I have seen from them this season, which are: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mishari Senior, and Abdul Rahman Al-Sanabi. I also enjoyed working with Mohammed Al-Muhasna last season with Al-Ittihad; he is a wonderful goalkeeper with an exceptional desire to learn and develop. Then there is Al-Absi, who joined in the summer and adapted very quickly to my coaching style, showing a high level in the first matches of the season while Raikovic was recovering from injury. Finally, Hamid Al-Shanqeeti, who has all the qualities to become the best Saudi goalkeeper; all he needs is an ideal training program that includes technical and tactical aspects to read the game, and a brave coach who dares to field him even if he makes mistakes.

• How do you evaluate your time working with Al-Ittihad Club?

•• My time at Al-Ittihad Club was one of the most beautiful and wonderful periods of my career, both professionally and personally. It was my first experience outside Spain, in a new country and culture, and together we achieved the league and cup titles. I met new goalkeepers with great potential, as there are many talents; all you have to do is apply some tactical details to make the most of their intelligence. I can only express my deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Al-Ittihad Club, as my family and I felt very comfortable there, and we are proud to have been part of the history of this club that has wonderful fans. Thanks to their support, we felt strength and confidence, not only on our home ground but in every stadium we visited. It was a fantastic experience, and I still receive messages from staff and fans there. Who knows, maybe I will enjoy working in the Saudi league again in the future.