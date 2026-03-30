مدرب حراس صربيا لـ«عكاظ»: رباعية مصر لا تعكس مستوى الأخضر.. ورشحت العقيدي للاتحاد

بحثاً عن تجاوز الهزيمة المريرة أمام مصر برباعية نظيفة في الودية الأخيرة والاطمئنان على عناصره واستعادة الثقة بالظهور بالمستوى المعهود، يحل الأخضر ضيفاً على نظيره الصربي غداً (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «TSC»، في إطار الاستعداد لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.

وفي حوار خاص لـ«عكاظ»، تحدث مدرب حراس مرمى منتخب صربيا جيسوس سلفادور، والذي عمل في الجهاز الفني السابق لفريق الاتحاد بقيادة الفرنسي لوران بلان، عن رأيه في نتيجة المباراة الأخيرة للصقور الخضراء وأداء حارس المرمى نواف العقيدي وتوقعاته لمباراة الثلاثاء، إلى جانب فترة عمله بنادي الاتحاد.

سلفادور خلال فترة عمله بنادي الاتحاد.

سلفادور خلال فترة عمله بنادي الاتحاد.

• كيف ترى المباراة الودية ضد الأخضر السعودي؟

•• نعرف الإمكانات الهائلة للاعبين السعوديين، ومستواهم الفني العالي وقدراتهم البدنية، لا سيما من حيث السرعة، لا يمكننا إغفال حقيقة تأهل السعودية إلى كأس العالم 2026، لذا أتوقع أن تكون مباراة مثيرة للغاية هنا في صربيا، لأن نتيجة اللقاء الماضي لا تعكس المستوى الحقيقي للأخضر، لديهم عدد من اللاعبين المصابين، بالإضافة إلى تغييرات في أسلوب لعبهم، أنا متأكد من أننا سنواجه فريقاً مختلفاً جُرح كبرياؤه بعد الهزيمة الثقيلة، لذلك نعلم أنه يجب أن نكون في كامل جاهزيتنا، وألا نستهين أبداً بإمكانيات الصقور الخضراء.

• ما تحليلك لنتيجة المباراة الماضية أمام مصر؟

•• لقد شاهد الجهاز الفني بأكمله مباراة مصر وحللناها بالتفصيل، في رأيي كانت النتيجة قاسية للغاية، لأن الأخطاء الفردية كلفت الأخضر أهدافاً مبكرة، ما أثر سلباً على معنويات اللاعبين، وهذا بدوره أثر على الأداء المتوقع، ومع ذلك، ورغم تغيير أسلوب لعبهم، أظهر المنتخب السعودي روح المبادرة وسيطر على الكرة، إلا أنهم لم يوفقوا في التسجيل بسبب ضعف الفعالية الهجومية في الثلث الأخير من الملعب.

• كيف رأيت أداء حارس الأخضر نواف العقيدي في المباراة الأخيرة؟

•• نواف العقيدي حارس مرمى مميز يتمتع بمهارات بدنية وفنية عالية جداً، في النهاية، خطأ حارس المرمى هو ما يُعاقب عليه بشدة، لأنه غالباً ما يكلف فريقه هدفاً، لكن لا يجب أن نغفل قدراته، وأنا على ثقة بأنه قادر على التعامل مع هذه المواقف في المستقبل، لا يمكننا أن ننسى المستوى الرائع الذي قدمه الموسم الماضي أثناء إعارته إلى نادي الفتح، يجب الأخذ في الاعتبار بأن الحصول على دقائق لعب في الدوري المحلي هو الأهم، لأنه من خلاله يكتسب حارس المرمى ثقته الكاملة بنفسه، أتذكر المستوى الممتاز الذي قدمه أمام الاتحاد عندما كنت في الدوري السعودي، وهي إحدى المباريات القليلة التي خسرناها آنذاك بسبب تألقه مع الفتح. كما قدمت عدة تقارير مسبقاً أُوصي فيها بالتعاقد معه للاتحاد، لكن في النهاية لم يتم ذلك.

مدرب حراس صربيا لـ«عكاظ»: رباعية مصر لا تعكس مستوى الأخضر.. ورشحت العقيدي للاتحاد

• من المتوقع أن يحرس العويس مرمى الأخضر أمام صربيا.. ما رأيك في مستواه؟

•• نعم، أعلم أن محمد العويس قريب من حراسة مرمى الأخضر أمامنا، لقد حللت أداءه بدقة متناهية، وخبرته عاملٌ لا بد من أخذه بعين الاعتبار، إنه حارس لا يخاطر كثيراً في منطقته، إلى جانب شجاعته في الكرات الهوائية وردود فعله على خط المرمى.

• برأيك.. من أفضل حارس مرمى سعودي في الوقت الحالي؟

•• من الصعب بالنسبة لي اختيار حارس مرمى سعودي واحد فقط، سأذكر الحراس الذين يعجبونني أكثر، خصوصا بسبب الأداء الذي قدموه في الموسم الماضي وما رأيته منهم هذا الموسم، وهم: نواف العقيدي، ومشاري سنيور، وعبد الرحمن الصانبي، كما حظيت بمتعة العمل مع محمد المحاسنة في الموسم الماضي مع الاتحاد، إنه حارس مرمى رائع، ولديه رغبة استثنائية في التعلم والتطور، ثم هناك العبسي، الذي انضم في الصيف، وتأقلم بسرعة كبيرة مع أسلوبي التدريبي، وقدم مستوى عالياً في المباريات الأولى من الموسم أثناء تعافي رايكوفيتش من الإصابة، وأخيراً، حامد الشنقيطي، الذي يمتلك كل المقومات ليصبح أفضل حارس مرمى سعودي، كل ما يحتاجه هو برنامج تدريبي مثالي يشمل الجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية لقراءة اللعب، ومدرب شجاع يجرؤ على إشراكه حتى لو ارتكب أخطاء.

• ما تقييمك لفترة عملك مع نادي الاتحاد؟

•• كانت فترة وجودي في نادي الاتحاد من أجمل وأروع فترات مسيرتي، على الصعيدين المهني والشخصي، إنها أول تجربة لي خارج إسبانيا، في بلد جديد وثقافة جديدة، وقد حققنا معاً بطولتي الدوري والكأس، التقيت بحراس مرمى جدد يتمتعون بإمكانيات رائعة، إذ يوجد الكثير من المواهب، كل ما عليك فعله هو تطبيق بعض التفاصيل التكتيكية للاستفادة القصوى من ذكائهم، لا يسعني إلا أن أتقدم بجزيل الشكر والامتنان للمملكة العربية السعودية ولنادي الاتحاد، إذ شعرت أنا وعائلتي براحة كبيرة هناك، وفخرنا بأن كنا جزءاً من تاريخ هذا النادي الذي لديه جماهير رائعة، وبفضل دعمهم شعرنا بالقوة والثقة، ليس فقط على أرضنا، بل في كل ملعب زرناه، كانت تجربة رائعة، وما زلت أتلقى رسائل من الموظفين والمشجعين هناك، من يدري، ربما أستمتع بالعمل مجدداً في الدوري السعودي مستقبلاً.