أعلن نادي القادسية نجاح العملية الجراحية التي أجراها مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم وليد الأحمد، والتي تعرض لها في مباراة الأهلي ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي، وأكد النادي أن اللاعب الأحمد يتمتع حاليًا بحالة طبية مستقرة، ويخضع لمتابعة دقيقة من قبل الجهاز الطبي بنادي القادسية،ومن المقرر أن يبدأ الأحمد برنامجه التأهيلي، خلال الفترة القادمة، بالتنسيق بين الطبيب المشرف على حالته والجهاز الطبي بالنادي.
يذكر أن نادي القادسية تعاقد مع اللاعب وليد الأحمد، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، بعقد يمتد حتى عام 2029، بعد سلسلة مفاوضات ممتدة مع نادي التعاون.
The Al-Qadsiah Club announced the success of the surgical operation performed on the first team football defender Walid Al-Ahmad, which he underwent during the match against Al-Ahli in the 26th round of the Roshan Saudi League. The club confirmed that player Al-Ahmad is currently in a stable medical condition and is under close monitoring by the medical staff at Al-Qadsiah Club. It is scheduled for Al-Ahmad to begin his rehabilitation program in the coming period, in coordination with the doctor supervising his case and the club's medical staff.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Qadsiah Club signed player Walid Al-Ahmad during the winter transfer window, with a contract extending until 2029, after a series of extended negotiations with Al-Taawoun Club.