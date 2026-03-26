The Al-Qadsiah Club announced the success of the surgical operation performed on the first team football defender Walid Al-Ahmad, which he underwent during the match against Al-Ahli in the 26th round of the Roshan Saudi League. The club confirmed that player Al-Ahmad is currently in a stable medical condition and is under close monitoring by the medical staff at Al-Qadsiah Club. It is scheduled for Al-Ahmad to begin his rehabilitation program in the coming period, in coordination with the doctor supervising his case and the club's medical staff.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Qadsiah Club signed player Walid Al-Ahmad during the winter transfer window, with a contract extending until 2029, after a series of extended negotiations with Al-Taawoun Club.