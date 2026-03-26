أعلن نادي القادسية نجاح العملية الجراحية التي أجراها مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم وليد الأحمد، والتي تعرض لها في مباراة الأهلي ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي، وأكد النادي أن اللاعب الأحمد يتمتع حاليًا بحالة طبية مستقرة، ويخضع لمتابعة دقيقة من قبل الجهاز الطبي بنادي القادسية،ومن المقرر أن يبدأ الأحمد برنامجه التأهيلي، خلال الفترة القادمة، بالتنسيق بين الطبيب المشرف على حالته والجهاز الطبي بالنادي.


يذكر أن نادي القادسية تعاقد مع اللاعب وليد الأحمد، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، بعقد يمتد حتى عام 2029، بعد سلسلة مفاوضات ممتدة مع نادي التعاون.