تعرض لاعبا المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري وحسان تمبكتي للإصابة خلال معسكر المنتخب السعودي الحالي، ما أدى إلى استبعادهما من التدريبات الجماعية، وفق ما كشفه التحديث الطبي الصادر اليوم.


وبحسب التفاصيل، يعاني الدوسري من آلام في وتر الرضفة بالركبة، وهي الإصابة التي استدعت دخوله برنامجاً علاجياً وتأهيلياً مكثفاً، في حين أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية تعرض تمبكتي لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية، ليخضع بدوره لبرنامج تأهيلي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي.


وقرر الجهاز الفني بالتنسيق مع الطاقم الطبي عدم المجازفة باللاعبين خلال الفترة الحالية، من أجل ضمان تعافيهما بشكل كامل، وتقرر مغادرتهما معسكر المنتخب والالتحاق بمقر ناديهما لمواصلة البرنامج العلاجي والتأهيلي.


ومن المنتظر أن يخضع الثنائي لمتابعة طبية دقيقة خلال الأيام القادمة، لتقييم استجابتهما للعلاج وتحديد موعد عودتهما للتدريبات، في وقت يشكل غيابهما خسارة فنية للمنتخب، نظراً لأهميتهما في تشكيلة «الأخضر» خلال الاستحقاقات القادمة.