Saudi national team players Salem Al-Dosari and Hassan Tambakti suffered injuries during the current training camp of the Saudi national team, which led to their exclusion from group training, according to the medical update released today.



According to the details, Al-Dosari is experiencing pain in the patellar tendon of his knee, an injury that necessitated his entry into an intensive treatment and rehabilitation program, while medical examinations revealed that Tambakti has suffered an injury to his hamstring, and he will also undergo a rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.



The technical staff, in coordination with the medical team, decided not to take any risks with the players during this period to ensure their full recovery, and it was decided that they would leave the national team camp and join their club to continue the treatment and rehabilitation program.



The duo is expected to undergo close medical monitoring in the coming days to assess their response to treatment and determine the date of their return to training, at a time when their absence represents a technical loss for the team, given their importance in the "Green" lineup for the upcoming competitions.