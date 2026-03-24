واصل المنتخب الوطني (B) مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) تدريباته على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في إطار برنامج الإعداد المتزامن مع المنتخب الوطني الأول، ضمن المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر لكأس العالم 2026، خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية بقيادة المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، وبحضور وإشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، وطبّقوا تمارين الإحماء، تلاها مران تكتيكي ركّز على بناء الهجمة والإنهاء، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب لتطبيق النهج التكتيكي في التحولات الهجومية.


من جهة أخرى، ضمّ رينارد لاعب نادي الفتح عبدالعزيز السويلم، قادماً من المنتخب الوطني تحت 21 عاماً، إلى معسكر المنتخب الوطني (B)، وشارك في الحصة التدريبية مساء اليوم.


ويواصل المنتخب الوطني (B) مساء يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) تدريباته على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في حصة مغلقة أمام وسائل الإعلام.