واصل المنتخب الوطني (B) مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) تدريباته على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في إطار برنامج الإعداد المتزامن مع المنتخب الوطني الأول، ضمن المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر لكأس العالم 2026، خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية بقيادة المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، وبحضور وإشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، وطبّقوا تمارين الإحماء، تلاها مران تكتيكي ركّز على بناء الهجمة والإنهاء، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب لتطبيق النهج التكتيكي في التحولات الهجومية.
من جهة أخرى، ضمّ رينارد لاعب نادي الفتح عبدالعزيز السويلم، قادماً من المنتخب الوطني تحت 21 عاماً، إلى معسكر المنتخب الوطني (B)، وشارك في الحصة التدريبية مساء اليوم.
ويواصل المنتخب الوطني (B) مساء يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) تدريباته على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في حصة مغلقة أمام وسائل الإعلام.
The national team (B) continued its training this evening (Tuesday) at the training ground of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the preparation program coinciding with the first national team, within the third phase of the green team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup, during the international "FIFA Days" in March.
The players of the green team conducted their training session under the guidance of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio, with the presence and supervision of technical director Hervé Renard. They performed warm-up exercises, followed by a tactical training session focused on building attacks and finishing, before concluding the training session with a full-field scrimmage to apply the tactical approach in offensive transitions.
On another note, Renard included Al-Fateh player Abdulaziz Al-Suwailm, coming from the under-21 national team, in the national team (B) camp, and he participated in the training session this evening.
The national team (B) will continue its training tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at the training ground of King Abdullah Sports City, in a closed session in front of the media.