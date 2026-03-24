The national team (B) continued its training this evening (Tuesday) at the training ground of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the preparation program coinciding with the first national team, within the third phase of the green team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup, during the international "FIFA Days" in March.



The players of the green team conducted their training session under the guidance of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio, with the presence and supervision of technical director Hervé Renard. They performed warm-up exercises, followed by a tactical training session focused on building attacks and finishing, before concluding the training session with a full-field scrimmage to apply the tactical approach in offensive transitions.



On another note, Renard included Al-Fateh player Abdulaziz Al-Suwailm, coming from the under-21 national team, in the national team (B) camp, and he participated in the training session this evening.



The national team (B) will continue its training tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at the training ground of King Abdullah Sports City, in a closed session in front of the media.