بعد الجدل.. مبابي ينفي الأكاذيب حول ركبته

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé confirmed his full readiness to participate in matches after recovering from a knee injury that kept him off the field recently.

Mbappé joined the French national team to play two friendly matches against Brazil and Colombia on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.



Mbappé reassures fans

Mbappé said on the sidelines of a promotional event in France: “My knee is fine. I know there are many speculations about it and some incorrect statements, but this is the life of professional athletes; we are used to hearing people say things without verifying them or basing them on any real foundation.”

He added: “I had the opportunity to get an accurate diagnosis in Paris, and together we were able to devise a plan to return to my best form with Real Madrid, while also focusing on the World Cup.”

Preparation for the World Cup

Regarding how he is handling the pressure of Real Madrid's matches with the World Cup approaching, he said: “I prepared myself for the last two World Cups in the best possible way, by playing matches, scoring goals, winning titles, and fighting until the last minute for my team, and I will do the same this year to be at my best level during the World Cup.”

Mbappé's stats

Mbappé has played 35 matches in a Real Madrid jersey across various competitions this season, scoring 38 goals and providing four assists.