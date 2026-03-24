أكد نجم ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي جاهزيته الكاملة للمشاركة في المباريات بعد تعافيه من إصابة الركبة التي أبعدته عن الملاعب في الفترة الأخيرة.

وانضم مبابي إلى منتخب فرنسا لخوض مباراتين وديتين ضد منتخب البرازيل ومنتخب كولومبيا يومي الخميس والأحد المقبلين، استعداداً لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.
بعد الجدل.. مبابي ينفي الأكاذيب حول ركبته

مبابي يطمئن الجماهير

وقال مبابي على هامش حضوره فعالية ترويجية في فرنسا: «ركبتي بخير، أعلم أن هناك الكثير من التكهنات حولها وبعض الأقاويل غير الصحيحة، لكن هذه هي حياة الرياضيين المحترفين؛ فنحن معتادون على سماع الناس يقولون أشياءً دون التحقق منها أو الاستناد إلى أي أساس واقعي».

وأضاف مبابي: «لقد أتيحت لي فرصة الحصول على تشخيص دقيق في باريس، وتمكنا معاً من وضع خطة للعودة إلى أفضل مستوياتي مع ريال مدريد، مع التركيز أيضاً على كأس العالم».

الاستعداد للمونديال

وحول كيفية تعامله مع ضغط مباريات ريال مدريد مع اقتراب كأس العالم، قال: «أعددت نفسي لآخر نسختين لكأس العالم بأفضل طريقة ممكنة، عن طريق خوض المباريات وتسجيل الأهداف والفوز بالألقاب والقتال حتى الدقيقة الأخيرة من أجل فريقي، وسأفعل الشيء ذاته هذا العام حتى أكون في أفضل مستوى ممكن خلال المونديال».

أرقام مبابي

وخاض مبابي 35 مباراة بقميص ريال مدريد في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 38 هدفاً وقدم أربع تمريرات حاسمة.