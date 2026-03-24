بعث نادي الهلال السوداني خطاب احتجاج شديد اللهجة إلى الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف»، وذلك على خلفية طاقم تحكيم مباراته أمام نهضة بركان في إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا.


وأوضح النادي في شكواه أن الحكم الرئيسي وحكم تقنية الفيديو (VAR) تسببا في خسارة الفريق، متهمًا إياهما بالتحيز للخصم، ومؤكدًا أن الطاقم لم يكن مؤهلاً لإدارة اللقاء. كما أشار إلى أنه سبق أن طالب بضرورة تعيين حكام يتمتعون بالخبرة والكفاءة والمصداقية، حفاظًا على عدالة المنافسة وعدم إهدار جهود الأندية.


وبيّن الهلال أن مخاوفه لم تؤخذ بعين الاعتبار، حيث تم تعيين حكم يفتقر – بحسب وصفه – للخبرة الكافية، إلى جانب مشاركة حكم تقنية الفيديو في اتخاذ قرارات وصفها بالكارثية والمؤثرة على نتيجة المباراة.


وأرفق النادي مع احتجاجه مقطع فيديو يوضح أبرز الحالات التحكيمية، مشيرًا إلى احتساب ركلة جزاء غير صحيحة ضد أحد مدافعيه، حيث أظهر الفيديو – وفقًا لروايته – أن مهاجم الفريق المنافس هو من ارتكب المخالفة، ما أدى إلى إصابة لاعب الهلال وخروجه من اللقاء، ورغم ذلك تم احتساب الركلة.


كما انتقد الهلال آلية استخدام تقنية الفيديو، معتبرًا أنها استُخدمت بشكل مخالف للبروتوكول، خصوصا في ما يتعلق بعدم جواز العودة للحالات بعد استئناف اللعب، إضافة إلى عدم دقة الوقت بدل الضائع مقارنة بالوقت الفعلي المهدور.


واختتم الهلال احتجاجه بالتأكيد على اعتراضه المستمر تجاه تجاهل شكاواه المتعلقة بالتحكيم، معتبرًا أن ذلك يفتح المجال لقرارات غير منصفة، مطالبًا بفتح تحقيق فوري لضمان نزاهة المنافسات ومنح كل طرف حقه.