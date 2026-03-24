The Sudanese Al-Hilal Club sent a strongly worded letter of protest to the African Football Confederation (CAF), following the officiating of its match against Renaissance Berkane in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.



The club clarified in its complaint that the main referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) caused the team's loss, accusing them of bias towards the opponent, and asserting that the officiating crew was not qualified to manage the match. It also pointed out that it had previously called for the appointment of referees with experience, competence, and credibility, in order to maintain fairness in competition and not waste the efforts of the clubs.



Al-Hilal indicated that its concerns were not taken into account, as a referee lacking – in its description – sufficient experience was appointed, along with the involvement of the VAR in making decisions that it described as catastrophic and impactful on the match result.



The club attached a video with its protest that highlights the most significant officiating incidents, noting the awarding of an incorrect penalty against one of its defenders, where the video – according to its account – showed that the opponent's striker was the one who committed the foul, resulting in an injury to an Al-Hilal player and his exit from the match; nevertheless, the penalty was awarded.



Al-Hilal also criticized the mechanism of using VAR, considering that it was used in violation of the protocol, especially regarding the prohibition of returning to incidents after the resumption of play, in addition to the inaccuracy of the added time compared to the actual time wasted.



Al-Hilal concluded its protest by reiterating its ongoing objection to the disregard for its complaints regarding officiating, considering that this opens the door to unfair decisions, demanding an immediate investigation to ensure the integrity of the competitions and to grant each party its rights.