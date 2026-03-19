The English team Liverpool won 4-1 against their Turkish guest Galatasaray during the match that took place on Wednesday evening as part of the return leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.



The match saw a strong desire from Liverpool to compensate for their loss in the first leg in Turkey, where they lost 1-0. They managed to take the lead through their player Dominik Szoboszlai (25'), and before the end of the first half, Mohamed Salah missed a penalty (45+4'). In the second half, Hugo Ekitike added the second goal (51'), and just two minutes later, Ryan Gravenberch scored Liverpool's third goal (53'), while Mohamed Salah netted the fourth goal (62'), ending the match with a 4-0 victory for Liverpool (aggregate score 4-1).



With this result, Liverpool qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while Galatasaray exits the competition.