فاز فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي برباعية مقابل هدف على حساب ضيفه غلطة سراي التركي خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الأربعاء ضمن منافسات إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وشهد اللقاء رغبة قوية من فريق ليفربول لتعويض خسارة الذهاب في تركيا بهدف دون مقابل، وتمكن بالفعل من التقدم بواسطة لاعبه دومينيك سوبوسلاي (د: 25)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول أهدر محمد صلاح ركلة جزاء (د: 45+4)، وفي الشوط الثاني أضاف هوجو ايكيتيكي الهدف الثاني (د: 51)، وبعد دقيقتين فقط سجل ريان جرافنبرخ ثالث أهداف ليفربول (د: 53)، فيما أحرز محمد صلاح الهدف الرابع (د: 62)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ليفربول 4/صفر (مجموع اللقاءين 4/1).


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل ليفربول للدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا، فيما غادر غلطة سراي منافسات البطولة.