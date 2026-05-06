ودّع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية غينيا كوناكري فهاد عيد مشعان الرشيدي، حجاج جمهورية غينيا المتوجهين إلى المملكة العربية السعودية؛ لأداء مناسك حج 1447، وذلك في مطار كوناكري الدولي، بحضور الأمين العام للشؤون الدينية في غينيا كرما جاورا وعدد من المسؤولين.


وأكد السفير أن المملكة أكملت جميع استعداداتها لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن من مختلف دول العالم، مشيراً إلى تسخير الإمكانات والطاقات كافة؛ لضمان أداء الحجاج مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة، وفي أجواء يسودها الأمن والراحة.

حجاج جمهورية غينيا كوناكري عبروا عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لحكومة المملكة.

حجاج جمهورية غينيا كوناكري عبروا عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لحكومة المملكة.

منظومة متكاملة


وأوضح أن الجهات المختصة في المملكة تعمل ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات تشمل الجوانب الصحية والتنظيمية والأمنية والخدمية، إلى جانب استخدام أحدث التقنيات والتسهيلات التي تسهم في تسهيل تنقل الحجاج وإقامتهم وأدائهم للمناسك وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة.


من جانبهم، عبّر حجاج جمهورية غينيا كوناكري عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لحكومة المملكة على جهودها المتواصلة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وما توفره من خدمات مميزة لضمان راحتهم وسلامتهم.