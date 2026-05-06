The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Guinea Conakry, Fahad Eid Mushaan Al-Rashidi, bid farewell to the pilgrims from the Republic of Guinea heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals of Hajj 1447, at Conakry International Airport, in the presence of the Secretary-General for Religious Affairs in Guinea, Karama Jawara, and a number of officials.



The ambassador confirmed that the Kingdom has completed all its preparations to receive the guests of Allah from various countries around the world, pointing out that all resources and capabilities have been mobilized to ensure that the pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, in an atmosphere of security and comfort.

حجاج جمهورية غينيا كوناكري عبروا عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لحكومة المملكة.

Integrated System



He explained that the relevant authorities in the Kingdom are working within an integrated system of services that includes health, organizational, security, and service aspects, in addition to utilizing the latest technologies and facilities that contribute to facilitating the movement, accommodation, and performance of rituals by the pilgrims according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.



For their part, the pilgrims from the Republic of Guinea Conakry expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom for its continuous efforts in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, and for the distinguished services it provides to ensure their comfort and safety.