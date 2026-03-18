تفوق فريق باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي على مضيفه تشيلسي الإنجليزي مجدداً بنتيجة 3/0 (مجموع اللقاءين 8/2) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد ستامفورد بريدج بالعاصمة الإنجليزية لندن في إياب دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
لم يمنح باريس سان جيرمان مضيفه تشيلسي الفرصة لتعويض خسارة الذهاب فبعد مرور 6 دقائق فقط سدد حارس باريس ماتفي سافونوف كرة ثابتة طويلة لم يتعامل معها تريفوه تشالوباه مدافع تشيلسي كما يجب ليخطف خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا الكرة ويسددها بقدمه اليسرى أرضية قوية على يسار الحارس سانشيز كهدف أول لباريس (د: 6)، وأضاف باريس الهدف الثاني بعد تمريرة أرضية من أشرف حكيمي لزميله برادلي باركولا الذي سيطر على الكرة ومن ثم سددها قوية في المرمى كهدف ثانٍ للضيوف (د: 14)، ومن ثم أحرز سيني مايولو الهدف الثالث بتسديدة على حدود منطقة الجزاء (د: 62)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز باريس سان جيرمان 3/0 (مجموع اللقاءين 8/2).
وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل باريس سان جيرمان للدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا فيما غادر تشيلسي منافسات البطولة.
The French team Paris Saint-Germain triumphed over their English hosts Chelsea once again with a score of 3-0 (aggregate score 8-2) in the match held at Stamford Bridge in the English capital London in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain did not give their hosts Chelsea the chance to compensate for the loss in the first leg. After just 6 minutes, Paris goalkeeper Matvei Safonov took a long free kick that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah failed to handle properly, allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to seize the ball and strike it with his left foot into the bottom left corner of the net for the first goal for Paris (6'). Paris added a second goal after a ground pass from Achraf Hakimi to his teammate Bradley Barcola, who controlled the ball and then shot it powerfully into the net for the second goal for the visitors (14'). Senny Mayulu then scored the third goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area (62'), ending the match with Paris Saint-Germain winning 3-0 (aggregate score 8-2).
With this result, Paris Saint-Germain qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while Chelsea exits the competition.