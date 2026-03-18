تفوق فريق باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي على مضيفه تشيلسي الإنجليزي مجدداً بنتيجة 3/0 (مجموع اللقاءين 8/2) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد ستامفورد بريدج بالعاصمة الإنجليزية لندن في إياب دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.


لم يمنح باريس سان جيرمان مضيفه تشيلسي الفرصة لتعويض خسارة الذهاب فبعد مرور 6 دقائق فقط سدد حارس باريس ماتفي سافونوف كرة ثابتة طويلة لم يتعامل معها تريفوه تشالوباه مدافع تشيلسي كما يجب ليخطف خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا الكرة ويسددها بقدمه اليسرى أرضية قوية على يسار الحارس سانشيز كهدف أول لباريس (د: 6)، وأضاف باريس الهدف الثاني بعد تمريرة أرضية من أشرف حكيمي لزميله برادلي باركولا الذي سيطر على الكرة ومن ثم سددها قوية في المرمى كهدف ثانٍ للضيوف (د: 14)، ومن ثم أحرز سيني مايولو الهدف الثالث بتسديدة على حدود منطقة الجزاء (د: 62)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز باريس سان جيرمان 3/0 (مجموع اللقاءين 8/2).


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل باريس سان جيرمان للدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا فيما غادر تشيلسي منافسات البطولة.