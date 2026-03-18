The French team Paris Saint-Germain triumphed over their English hosts Chelsea once again with a score of 3-0 (aggregate score 8-2) in the match held at Stamford Bridge in the English capital London in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



Paris Saint-Germain did not give their hosts Chelsea the chance to compensate for the loss in the first leg. After just 6 minutes, Paris goalkeeper Matvei Safonov took a long free kick that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah failed to handle properly, allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to seize the ball and strike it with his left foot into the bottom left corner of the net for the first goal for Paris (6'). Paris added a second goal after a ground pass from Achraf Hakimi to his teammate Bradley Barcola, who controlled the ball and then shot it powerfully into the net for the second goal for the visitors (14'). Senny Mayulu then scored the third goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area (62'), ending the match with Paris Saint-Germain winning 3-0 (aggregate score 8-2).



With this result, Paris Saint-Germain qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while Chelsea exits the competition.