أعلن نادي الهلال عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس» جاهزية المدافع حسان تمبكتي، وبهذا تأكدت مشاركته أمام الأهلي في نصف نهائي كأس الملك (كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين)، حيث تعافى اللاعب من الإصابة الأخيرة (في عضلة الفخذ) التي لحقت به في مباراة الفتح الماضية ضمن الجولة الـ26 من دوري روشن التي جمعتهما في الأحساء السبت الماضي.