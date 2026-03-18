Al-Hilal Club announced through its official account on the "X" platform the readiness of defender Hassan Tambakti. Thus, his participation against Al-Ahli in the semi-finals of the King's Cup (King of the Two Holy Mosques Cup) has been confirmed, as the player has recovered from his recent injury (in the thigh muscle) that he sustained in the last match against Al-Fateh during the 26th round of the Roshen League, which took place in Al-Ahsa last Saturday.