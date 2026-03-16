The Spanish team Real Madrid has arrived in Manchester, England, in preparation for their match against Manchester City on Tuesday, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, bringing with them the quartet returning from injury: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Álvaro Carreira, and David Alaba.



Although their participation in Tuesday's match has been ruled out from the start, especially since coach Álvaro Arbeloa's men won the first leg 3-0, it is expected that they will participate in the final moments of the match to prepare them for the tough league clash against local rivals Atlético Madrid next Sunday.



Kylian Mbappé, the top scorer for Real Madrid this season (38 goals in 33 matches across all competitions), has missed his team's last five matches, and if he fully recovers from his injury, the captain of the French national team is expected to join the upcoming international camp from March 23-30, during which Didier Deschamps' team will play two friendly matches against Brazil and Colombia in the United States, less than three months before the 2026 World Cup.



Bellingham returns after suffering a muscle tear in his left thigh during the victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on February 1, while Carreira missed the first leg against City due to a muscle injury in his right calf, and Alaba has been absent from the team since early March due to a calf injury as well.