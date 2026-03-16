وصل فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني لمدينة مانشستر الإنجليزية استعداداً لمواجهة مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي، الثلاثاء، في إياب ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، مصطحباً معه الرباعي العائدين من الإصابة وهم كيليان مبابي وجود بيلينغهام وألفارو كاريراس وديفد ألابا.


ورغم استبعاد المشاركة منذ البداية في مباراة الثلاثاء، لاسيما أن رجال المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا فازوا ذهاباً 3-0، إلا أنه من المنتظر مشاركتهم في آخر اللقاء تمهيداً لتجهيزهم للمواجهة الصعبة في الدوري ضد الجار أتلتيكو مدريد الأحد القادم.


وغاب كيليان مبابي أفضل هداف لريال مدريد هذا الموسم (38 هدفاً في 33 مباراة في جميع المسابقات) عن المباريات الخمس الأخيرة لفريقه، وفي حال تعافيه الكامل من الإصابة ينتظر أن يلتحق قائد منتخب فرنسا بالمعسكر الدولي المقبل 23-30 مارس، الذي يخوض خلاله فريق ديدييه ديشان مباراتين وديتين أمام البرازيل وكولومبيا في الولايات المتحدة، قبل أقل من 3 أشهر على مونديال 2026.


فيما يعود بيلينغهام بعد أن أصيب بتمزق عضلي في فخذه الأيسر في الفوز على رايو فايكانو في الدوري الإسباني في الأول من فبراير، بينما غاب كاريراس عن لقاء الذهاب ضد سيتي بسبب إصابة عضلية في ربلة ساقه اليمنى، وألابا غاب عن الفريق منذ أوائل مارس الجاري بسبب إصابة في ربلة الساق أيضاً.