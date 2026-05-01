Al Ahly achieved a resounding victory over their traditional rival Zamalek with a clean three-goal win in the match that took place today (Friday) at Cairo International Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian Premier League title.

Match Goals

Al Ahly opened the scoring in the "Cairo Derby" in the 18th minute with a brilliant header from Moroccan Ashraf Bencharki after an exquisite cross sent by Taher Mohamed Taher from the right flank.

In the 32nd minute, Hussein El Shahat doubled Al Ahly's lead with a second goal from a shot inside the penalty area, capitalizing on a pass from Ashraf Bencharki, following a grave mistake by Zamalek's defense.

The Red Giant dashed Zamalek's hopes in the 74th minute by scoring the third goal, credited to the outstanding Ashraf Bencharki, following a close-range shot after a pass from Imam Ashour.

Team Standings

Despite the defeat, Zamalek remains at the top of the Egyptian league standings with 50 points, ahead of Pyramids, who have the same points but are behind in head-to-head matches. Zamalek needs to win their remaining two matches against Smouha and Ceramica Cleopatra to officially secure the title.

On the other hand, Al Ahly raised their tally to 47 points in third place, but their chances of winning the title remain extremely complicated, as they must win their next two matches while Pyramids falter in their two matches, either by drawing or losing, and Zamalek must not earn more than 3 points.