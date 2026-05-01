حقق الأهلي فوزاً عريضاً على غريمه التقليدي الزمالك بثلاثية نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري الممتاز.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح الأهلي أهداف «ديربي القاهرة» في الدقيقة 18 بضربة رأسية رائعة من المغربي أشرف بن شرقي بعد عرضية متقنة أرسلها طاهر محمد طاهر من الجبهة اليمنى.
وفي الدقيقة 32، عزز حسين الشحات تقدم الأهلي بهدف ثانٍ من تسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء مستغلاً تمريرة من أشرف بن شرقي، بعد خطأ فادح من دفاع الزمالك.
وقضى المارد الأحمر على آمال الزمالك في الدقيقة 74 بتسجيل الهدف الثالث بتوقيع المتألق أشرف بن شرقي، إثر تسديدة قريبة من المرمى بعد تمريرة من إمام عاشور.
ترتيب الفريقين
رغم الهزيمة، يظل الزمالك على قمة ترتيب الدوري المصري بـ50 نقطة، متفوقاً على بيراميدز الذي يمتلك الرصيد نفسه في المواجهات المباشرة، ويحتاج إلى الفوز في المباراتين المتبقيتين أمام سموحة وسيراميكا كليوباترا لحسم اللقب رسمياً.
في المقابل رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 47 نقطة في المركز الثالث، لكن فرصه في التتويج باللقب لا تزال معقدة للغاية، إذ يتعين عليه الفوز في المباراتين القادمتين مع تعثر بيراميدز في مواجهتيه سواء بالتعادل أو الهزيمة وألا يحصد الزمالك أكثر من 3 نقاط.
Al Ahly achieved a resounding victory over their traditional rival Zamalek with a clean three-goal win in the match that took place today (Friday) at Cairo International Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian Premier League title.
Match Goals
Al Ahly opened the scoring in the "Cairo Derby" in the 18th minute with a brilliant header from Moroccan Ashraf Bencharki after an exquisite cross sent by Taher Mohamed Taher from the right flank.
In the 32nd minute, Hussein El Shahat doubled Al Ahly's lead with a second goal from a shot inside the penalty area, capitalizing on a pass from Ashraf Bencharki, following a grave mistake by Zamalek's defense.
The Red Giant dashed Zamalek's hopes in the 74th minute by scoring the third goal, credited to the outstanding Ashraf Bencharki, following a close-range shot after a pass from Imam Ashour.
Team Standings
Despite the defeat, Zamalek remains at the top of the Egyptian league standings with 50 points, ahead of Pyramids, who have the same points but are behind in head-to-head matches. Zamalek needs to win their remaining two matches against Smouha and Ceramica Cleopatra to officially secure the title.
On the other hand, Al Ahly raised their tally to 47 points in third place, but their chances of winning the title remain extremely complicated, as they must win their next two matches while Pyramids falter in their two matches, either by drawing or losing, and Zamalek must not earn more than 3 points.