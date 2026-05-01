حقق الأهلي فوزاً عريضاً على غريمه التقليدي الزمالك بثلاثية نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري الممتاز.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح الأهلي أهداف «ديربي القاهرة» في الدقيقة 18 بضربة رأسية رائعة من المغربي أشرف بن شرقي بعد عرضية متقنة أرسلها طاهر محمد طاهر من الجبهة اليمنى.

وفي الدقيقة 32، عزز حسين الشحات تقدم الأهلي بهدف ثانٍ من تسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء مستغلاً تمريرة من أشرف بن شرقي، بعد خطأ فادح من دفاع الزمالك.

وقضى المارد الأحمر على آمال الزمالك في الدقيقة 74 بتسجيل الهدف الثالث بتوقيع المتألق أشرف بن شرقي، إثر تسديدة قريبة من المرمى بعد تمريرة من إمام عاشور.

ترتيب الفريقين

رغم الهزيمة، يظل الزمالك على قمة ترتيب الدوري المصري بـ50 نقطة، متفوقاً على بيراميدز الذي يمتلك الرصيد نفسه في المواجهات المباشرة، ويحتاج إلى الفوز في المباراتين المتبقيتين أمام سموحة وسيراميكا كليوباترا لحسم اللقب رسمياً.

في المقابل رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 47 نقطة في المركز الثالث، لكن فرصه في التتويج باللقب لا تزال معقدة للغاية، إذ يتعين عليه الفوز في المباراتين القادمتين مع تعثر بيراميدز في مواجهتيه سواء بالتعادل أو الهزيمة وألا يحصد الزمالك أكثر من 3 نقاط.