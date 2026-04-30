The name of Congolese player Viston Maïli has become one of the most talked-about names in the Egyptian sports scene over the past few hours, following the exceptional performance he delivered with Pyramids in one of the most thrilling matches of the league, which ended with a clean victory for "the sky blues" over Al Ahly with a score of three goals to none.

His brilliance was not a coincidence, but rather the result of an "earthquake" within the team's camp. After a painful loss to Zamalek that threatened the club's ambitions, sources from within the team revealed a special meeting that brought together club president Mamdouh Eid and the players on the night before the match against Al Ahly. The message was clear and stern: "Play with the spirit of champions, not with the spirit of the waiting ones."

This meeting sparked what some described as a "mental explosion"; as Viston Maïli and his teammates entered the field with an unprecedented ferocity, completely dominating the defending champions. Maïli stood out not only for his movements but also for the fighting spirit that made him a "trend" across social media platforms, where fans considered him the "thermometer" reflecting Pyramids' desire for genuine competition.

But the story is not just about 3 points; it is about a team's ability to emerge from the tunnel of frustration to the euphoria of overwhelming victory in less than 72 hours. The question everyone is asking now remains: Will the night of Al Ahly's downfall be the turning point that grants Maïli and his teammates the league trophy in the end?