تحوّل اسم الكونغولي فيستون مايلي خلال الساعات الماضية إلى أحد أكثر الأسماء تداولاً في الشارع الرياضي المصري، بعد الأداء الاستثنائي الذي قدمه مع بيراميدز في واحدة من أكثر مباريات الدوري إثارة، والتي انتهت بفوز «السماوي» على الأهلي بثلاثية نظيفة.
لم يكن التألق وليد الصدفة، بل جاء نتيجة «زلزال» داخل معسكر الفريق. فبعد خسارة مؤلمة أمام الزمالك هددت طموحات النادي، كشفت مصادر من داخل الفريق عن جلسة خاصة جمعت رئيس النادي ممدوح عيد باللاعبين في الليلة التي سبقت مواجهة الأهلي. الرسالة كانت واضحة وصارمة: «العبوا بروح الأبطال، لا بروح المنتظرين».
أحدثت هذه الجلسة ما وصفه البعض بـ«الانفجار الذهني»؛ إذ دخل فيستون مايلي ورفاقه أرض الملعب بشراسة غير معهودة، وفرضوا سيطرة كاملة على حامل اللقب. وبرز مايلي ليس فقط بتحركاته، بل بالروح القتالية التي جعلته «تريند» عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث اعتبرته الجماهير «الترمومتر» الذي عكس رغبة بيراميدز في المنافسة الحقيقية.
لكن القصة ليست مجرد 3 نقاط، بل هي قدرة فريق على الخروج من نفق الإحباط إلى نشوة الانتصار الكاسح في أقل من 72 ساعة. ويبقى السؤال الذي يطرحه الجميع الآن: هل تكون ليلة سقوط الأهلي هي النقطة الفارقة التي ستمنح مايلي ورفاقه درع الدوري في نهاية المطاف؟
The name of Congolese player Viston Maïli has become one of the most talked-about names in the Egyptian sports scene over the past few hours, following the exceptional performance he delivered with Pyramids in one of the most thrilling matches of the league, which ended with a clean victory for "the sky blues" over Al Ahly with a score of three goals to none.
His brilliance was not a coincidence, but rather the result of an "earthquake" within the team's camp. After a painful loss to Zamalek that threatened the club's ambitions, sources from within the team revealed a special meeting that brought together club president Mamdouh Eid and the players on the night before the match against Al Ahly. The message was clear and stern: "Play with the spirit of champions, not with the spirit of the waiting ones."
This meeting sparked what some described as a "mental explosion"; as Viston Maïli and his teammates entered the field with an unprecedented ferocity, completely dominating the defending champions. Maïli stood out not only for his movements but also for the fighting spirit that made him a "trend" across social media platforms, where fans considered him the "thermometer" reflecting Pyramids' desire for genuine competition.
But the story is not just about 3 points; it is about a team's ability to emerge from the tunnel of frustration to the euphoria of overwhelming victory in less than 72 hours. The question everyone is asking now remains: Will the night of Al Ahly's downfall be the turning point that grants Maïli and his teammates the league trophy in the end?