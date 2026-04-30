تحوّل اسم الكونغولي فيستون مايلي خلال الساعات الماضية إلى أحد أكثر الأسماء تداولاً في الشارع الرياضي المصري، بعد الأداء الاستثنائي الذي قدمه مع بيراميدز في واحدة من أكثر مباريات الدوري إثارة، والتي انتهت بفوز «السماوي» على الأهلي بثلاثية نظيفة.

لم يكن التألق وليد الصدفة، بل جاء نتيجة «زلزال» داخل معسكر الفريق. فبعد خسارة مؤلمة أمام الزمالك هددت طموحات النادي، كشفت مصادر من داخل الفريق عن جلسة خاصة جمعت رئيس النادي ممدوح عيد باللاعبين في الليلة التي سبقت مواجهة الأهلي. الرسالة كانت واضحة وصارمة: «العبوا بروح الأبطال، لا بروح المنتظرين».

أحدثت هذه الجلسة ما وصفه البعض بـ«الانفجار الذهني»؛ إذ دخل فيستون مايلي ورفاقه أرض الملعب بشراسة غير معهودة، وفرضوا سيطرة كاملة على حامل اللقب. وبرز مايلي ليس فقط بتحركاته، بل بالروح القتالية التي جعلته «تريند» عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث اعتبرته الجماهير «الترمومتر» الذي عكس رغبة بيراميدز في المنافسة الحقيقية.

لكن القصة ليست مجرد 3 نقاط، بل هي قدرة فريق على الخروج من نفق الإحباط إلى نشوة الانتصار الكاسح في أقل من 72 ساعة. ويبقى السؤال الذي يطرحه الجميع الآن: هل تكون ليلة سقوط الأهلي هي النقطة الفارقة التي ستمنح مايلي ورفاقه درع الدوري في نهاية المطاف؟