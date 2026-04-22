The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today (Wednesday) that France will host the 2031 FIBA Basketball World Cup, marking the first time in its history.

Details of the Decision

FIBA clarified in a statement via its account on the "X" platform that France has won the right to host the 2031 FIBA Basketball World Cup (Men).

Three French cities - Lille, Lyon, and Paris - will host the basketball World Cup competitions from August 29 to September 14, 2031, with the final stage to be held in Paris, according to the statement.

Qatar to Host the Next Edition

Qatar is set to host the next edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027, which will be the third consecutive edition in Asia, following the 2019 edition in China and the 2023 edition in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Japan to Host the Women's Championship

FIBA has also awarded Japan the hosting rights for the Women's World Cup 2030, scheduled from November 26 to December 8.

The 2026 edition will take place this year in Berlin from September 4 to 13, featuring 16 teams, and the group stage draw was held on Tuesday in the German capital.