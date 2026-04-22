أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة «فيبا»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فوز فرنسا باستضافة نسخة كأس العالم لكرة السلة 2031، للمرة الأولى في تاريخها.

تفاصيل القرار

وأوضح «فيبا» في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن فرنسا فازت بحق استضافة بطولة كأس العالم لكرة السلة (رجال) 2031.

وستستضيف ثلاث مدن فرنسية - ليل وليون وباريس - منافسات مونديال السلة في الفترة من 29 أغسطس إلى 14 سبتمبر 2031، على أن تُقام المرحلة النهائية في باريس، بحسب البيان.

قطر تستضيف النسخة القادمة

ومن المقرر أن تستضيف قطر النسخة القادمة من كأس العالم لكرة السلة في 2027، وهي النسخة الثالثة توالياً في القارة الآسيوية، بعد نسختي 2019 في الصين و2023 في الفلبين واليابان وإندونيسيا.

اليابان تستضيف بطولة السيدات

كما منح الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة اليابان استضافة بطولة كأس العالم للسيدات 2030، في الفترة من 26 نوفمبر إلى 8 ديسمبر.

وستُقام نسخة 2026 هذا العام في برلين خلال الفترة من 4 إلى 13 سبتمبر، بمشاركة 16 منتخباً، وقد أُجريت قرعة دور المجموعات يوم الثلاثاء في العاصمة الألمانية.