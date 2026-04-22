أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة «فيبا»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فوز فرنسا باستضافة نسخة كأس العالم لكرة السلة 2031، للمرة الأولى في تاريخها.
تفاصيل القرار
وأوضح «فيبا» في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن فرنسا فازت بحق استضافة بطولة كأس العالم لكرة السلة (رجال) 2031.
وستستضيف ثلاث مدن فرنسية - ليل وليون وباريس - منافسات مونديال السلة في الفترة من 29 أغسطس إلى 14 سبتمبر 2031، على أن تُقام المرحلة النهائية في باريس، بحسب البيان.
قطر تستضيف النسخة القادمة
ومن المقرر أن تستضيف قطر النسخة القادمة من كأس العالم لكرة السلة في 2027، وهي النسخة الثالثة توالياً في القارة الآسيوية، بعد نسختي 2019 في الصين و2023 في الفلبين واليابان وإندونيسيا.
اليابان تستضيف بطولة السيدات
كما منح الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة اليابان استضافة بطولة كأس العالم للسيدات 2030، في الفترة من 26 نوفمبر إلى 8 ديسمبر.
وستُقام نسخة 2026 هذا العام في برلين خلال الفترة من 4 إلى 13 سبتمبر، بمشاركة 16 منتخباً، وقد أُجريت قرعة دور المجموعات يوم الثلاثاء في العاصمة الألمانية.
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today (Wednesday) that France will host the 2031 FIBA Basketball World Cup, marking the first time in its history.
Details of the Decision
FIBA clarified in a statement via its account on the "X" platform that France has won the right to host the 2031 FIBA Basketball World Cup (Men).
Three French cities - Lille, Lyon, and Paris - will host the basketball World Cup competitions from August 29 to September 14, 2031, with the final stage to be held in Paris, according to the statement.
Qatar to Host the Next Edition
Qatar is set to host the next edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027, which will be the third consecutive edition in Asia, following the 2019 edition in China and the 2023 edition in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.
Japan to Host the Women's Championship
FIBA has also awarded Japan the hosting rights for the Women's World Cup 2030, scheduled from November 26 to December 8.
The 2026 edition will take place this year in Berlin from September 4 to 13, featuring 16 teams, and the group stage draw was held on Tuesday in the German capital.