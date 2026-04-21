Confirming what "Okaz" reported, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, while maintaining the naval blockade and the readiness of U.S. forces for any potential escalation, awaiting what he described as a "unified proposal" from the Iranian leadership.

Pakistani sources had revealed to "Okaz" that Islamabad received approval from Washington and Tehran to extend the ceasefire, which ends tomorrow, coinciding with the arrival of delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital to launch the second round of talks "Islamabad 2" on Thursday, amid intensive efforts to solidify the truce and open a wider negotiating path.

Iranian Division Halts Attack

Trump stated in a message via the "Truth Social" platform that his decision came "based on the fact that the Iranian government is experiencing a clear division, which was not surprising," noting that this internal rift prevented the execution of an imminent attack on Iran.

He added that his country received a request from the Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to postpone any military action, to give Tehran the opportunity to unify its stance and present a comprehensive negotiating vision.

Ceasefire Extension with Conditions

Trump confirmed that he issued directives to extend the ceasefire "until the Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are completed, regardless of their outcomes," indicating that the truce is not open-ended but rather linked to the seriousness of Tehran in proposing a clear initiative.

Blockade Continues.. and Readiness Remains

At the same time, the U.S. president emphasized that the armed forces will continue to enforce the naval blockade on Iran, while remaining "in full readiness" for any field developments, reflecting a dual pressure strategy: negotiating on one hand, and brandishing power on the other.

Dual Message: Negotiate or Escalate

Trump's statement carries parallel messages; it opens a conditional diplomatic window, but at the same time puts Tehran in a difficult position: either to present a unified offer that ends internal division and opens the door for settlement, or face the possibility of a return to military escalation at any moment.