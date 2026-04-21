تأكيداً لما انفردت به «عكاظ»، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، مع الإبقاء على الحصار البحري واستعداد القوات الأمريكية لأي تصعيد محتمل، بانتظار ما وصفه بـ«مقترح موحّد» من القيادة الإيرانية.

وكانت مصادر باكستانية قد كشفت لـ«عكاظ» عن تلقي إسلام آباد موافقة من واشنطن وطهران على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي غداً، بالتزامن مع وصول وفدَي البلدين إلى العاصمة الباكستانية لإطلاق الجولة الثانية من المباحثات «إسلام آباد 2» الخميس، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة لتثبيت التهدئة وفتح مسار تفاوضي أوسع.

انقسام إيراني يوقف الهجوم

قال ترمب في بيان عبر منصة «تروث سوشال» إن قراره جاء «استناداً إلى حقيقة أن الحكومة الإيرانية تعاني انقساماً واضحاً، وهو أمر لم يكن مفاجئاً»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التصدع الداخلي حال دون تنفيذ هجوم كان وشيكاً على إيران.

وأضاف أن بلاده تلقت طلباً من قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، لإرجاء أي عمل عسكري، لإتاحة الفرصة أمام طهران لتوحيد موقفها وتقديم رؤية تفاوضية متكاملة.

تمديد الهدنة بشروط

وأكد ترمب أنه أصدر توجيهاته بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار «حتى يتم تقديم المقترح الإيراني واستكمال النقاشات، أياً كانت نتائجها»، في إشارة إلى أن الهدنة ليست مفتوحة، بل مرتبطة بمدى جدية طهران في طرح مبادرة واضحة.

الحصار مستمر.. والجاهزية قائمة

وفي الوقت ذاته، شدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن القوات المسلحة ستواصل فرض الحصار البحري على إيران، مع البقاء «على أهبة الاستعداد الكامل» لأي تطورات ميدانية، ما يعكس إستراتيجية الضغط المزدوج: التفاوض من جهة، والتلويح بالقوة من جهة أخرى.

رسالة مزدوجة: تفاوض أو تصعيد

يحمل تصريح ترمب رسائل متوازية؛ فهو يفتح نافذة دبلوماسية مشروطة، لكنه في المقابل يضع طهران أمام اختبار صعب؛ إما تقديم عرض موحد يُنهي الانقسام الداخلي ويفتح باب التسوية، أو مواجهة احتمال عودة التصعيد العسكري في أي لحظة.