شهدت الساعات الماضية تصعيداً عسكرياً جديداً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بعدما أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بدء تنفيذ ضربات وصفتها بـ«الدفاعية» ضد أهداف متعددة داخل إيران، فيما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات وتفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في عدد من المدن والمواقع جنوب البلاد، بالتزامن مع تحذيرات أمريكية من احتمال رد إيراني يستهدف قواعدها العسكرية في المنطقة.

الجيش الأمريكي: ضربات دفاعية ضد أهداف متعددة

أعلن الجيش الأمريكي بدء تنفيذ ضربات داخل إيران، مؤكداً أن العملية جاءت رداً على ما وصفه بـ«العدوان الإيراني المستمر وغير المبرر».

وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن القوات الأمريكية بدأت شن ضربات دفاعية إضافية ضد أهداف متعددة داخل إيران، مشيرة إلى أن العمليات تأتي لحماية القوات والمصالح الأمريكية في المنطقة.

كما نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي تأكيده أن الضربات الأمريكية على إيران قد بدأت بالفعل، فيما ذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية نقلاً عن مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجمات انطلقت بالتنسيق مع الاستعدادات لمواجهة أي رد إيراني محتمل.

توقعات برد إيراني يستهدف القواعد الأمريكية

في المقابل، نقلت وسائل إعلام أمريكية عن مسؤولين أمريكيين توقعهم أن تستهدف إيران القواعد الأمريكية رداً على الضربات الأخيرة، على غرار الهجمات التي شهدتها المنطقة خلال الأيام الماضية.

كما أفادت شبكة «إيديوت أحرونوت» نقلاً عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين بأن إسرائيل في حالة تأهب واستعداد لاحتمال استئناف القتال إذا أطلقت إيران صواريخ رداً على الضربة الأمريكية.

انفجارات وتفعيل للدفاعات الجوية جنوب إيران

بالتزامن مع الضربات الأمريكية، أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في عدد من المناطق الجنوبية.

وأعلن التلفزيون الإيراني تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في مدينة عسلوية بمحافظة بوشهر، فيما تحدثت وكالة «مهر» عن سماع انفجارات في محيط مدينة ميناب بمحافظة هرمزغان جنوب إيران.

كما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجار في ميناء بندر عباس، أحد أبرز الموانئ الإيرانية على الخليج العربي.

قشم وسيريك وبندر عباس في دائرة الأحداث

وأشارت وكالة «تسنيم» إلى سماع أربعة انفجارات في مدينة سيريك جنوب إيران، بينما تحدثت وكالة «فارس» عن دوي انفجارات في جزيرة قشم وتفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي هناك.

وفي وقت لاحق، نفت «تسنيم» صحة الأنباء المتداولة عن وقوع انفجارات في جزيرتي كيش وقشم، مؤكدة أن الأصوات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اشتباكات أو تحركات عسكرية في المياه الخليجية.

الحرس الثوري ينفي استهداف مهر

من جانبه، نفى الحرس الثوري الإيراني ما تردد عن تعرض مدينة مهر جنوب البلاد لهجوم مباشر، مؤكداً أن المدينة لم تشهد أي استهداف عسكري.

ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة توتراً متصاعداً، وسط ترقب دولي لمسار المواجهة واحتمالات اتساع نطاق الردود العسكرية خلال الساعات القادمة.