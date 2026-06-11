The past few hours have witnessed a new military escalation between the United States and Iran, after the U.S. Central Command announced the start of what it described as "defensive" strikes against multiple targets inside Iran. Iranian media reported hearing explosions and activating air defense systems in several cities and sites in the south of the country, coinciding with U.S. warnings of a potential Iranian response targeting its military bases in the region.

U.S. Military: Defensive Strikes Against Multiple Targets

The U.S. military announced the commencement of strikes inside Iran, confirming that the operation was in response to what it described as "ongoing and unjustified Iranian aggression."

The U.S. Central Command stated that American forces began launching additional defensive strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, noting that the operations are aimed at protecting U.S. forces and interests in the region.

Axios reported that an American official confirmed that the U.S. strikes on Iran had already begun, while Israeli Channel 12 cited an American official stating that the attacks were launched in coordination with preparations to face any potential Iranian response.

Expectations of an Iranian Response Targeting U.S. Bases

In contrast, U.S. media reported that American officials expect Iran to target U.S. bases in response to the recent strikes, similar to the attacks that occurred in the region over the past few days.

The "Idiot Ahronot" network reported, citing Israeli officials, that Israel is on alert and prepared for the possibility of resuming combat if Iran launches missiles in response to the U.S. strike.

Explosions and Activation of Air Defenses in Southern Iran

Coinciding with the U.S. strikes, Iranian media reported hearing explosions in several southern areas.

The Iranian television announced the activation of air defenses in the city of Assaluyeh in Bushehr Province, while the Mehr news agency reported hearing explosions around the city of Minab in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran.

Iranian media also reported hearing an explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas, one of the most prominent Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf.

Qeshm, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas in the Spotlight

The Tasnim agency reported hearing four explosions in the city of Sirik in southern Iran, while the Fars agency mentioned the sound of explosions on Qeshm Island and the activation of air defense systems there.

Later, Tasnim denied the circulating news about explosions occurring on the islands of Kish and Qeshm, confirming that the sounds heard were the result of clashes or military movements in the Gulf waters.

The Revolutionary Guard Denies Targeting Mehr

For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard denied reports of a direct attack on the city of Mehr in the south of the country, confirming that the city had not witnessed any military targeting.

This development comes at a time when the region is experiencing escalating tensions, amid international anticipation regarding the course of the confrontation and the potential for an expansion of military responses in the coming hours.