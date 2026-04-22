As part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts in combating drugs and its ongoing efforts to monitor drug trafficking and promotion activities that threaten the security of the Kingdom and its youth, the General Directorate for Drug Control thwarted an attempt to smuggle (2,733,648) pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden inside a shipment of printing paper at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, in the Eastern Province, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. They arrested the recipients in the Riyadh, Eastern, and Al-Jouf regions, who are two displaced individuals and three citizens.

The security authorities urge citizens and residents to report any information they may have regarding any activities related to drug trafficking or promotion, by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, as well as the General Directorate for Drug Control's reporting number (995), and via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.