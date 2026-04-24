Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, received a written message from His Excellency Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during his meeting at the ministry's branch in Jeddah with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Peter Mačínka.

The reception was attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah region, Farid Al-Shahri, and the Director General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' office, Walid Al-Sama'il.