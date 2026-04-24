تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، -حفظه الله- رسالة خطية، من دولة السيد أندريه بابيش رئيس وزراء جمهورية التشيك، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في فرع الوزارة بجدة، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية التشيك بيتر ماتسينكا.

حضر الاستقبال، مدير عام فرع وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فريد الشهري، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الخارجية وليد السماعيل.