يستعد الأهلي السعودي لمواجهة نظيره ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني غداً (السبت) على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


ومن المتوقع أن يدخل الأهلي اللقاء بتشكيلة تضم إدوارد ميندي في حراسة المرمى، وفي خط الدفاع ريان حامد في مركز الظهير الأيمن، ومن المرجح أن يزج بالمدافع ميريح ديميرال بجانب روجر إيبانيز وزكريا هوساوي.


وفي خط الوسط، يُتوقع مشاركة فرانك كيسيه وفالنتين أتانجانا و حيث يفاضل ماتياس يايسله بين زياد الجهني واينزو ميو للزج بأحدهم ، إلى جانب الثنائي الهجومي جالينو ورياض محرز، فيما يقود خط الهجوم إيفان توني.


ويدخل الأهلي المواجهة بطموح تحقيق الفوز واللقب للمرة الثانية على التوالي ، مستفيداً من عاملي الأرض والجمهور، في مواجهة مرتقبة أمام الفريق الياباني.