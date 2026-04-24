Al-Ahli Saudi is preparing to face its Japanese counterpart, Machida Zelvia, tomorrow (Saturday) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the AFC Champions League final.



It is expected that Al-Ahli will enter the match with a lineup that includes Edouard Mendy in goal, and in defense, Rayan Hamid at right-back, while defender Merih Demiral is likely to be paired with Roger Ibanez and Zakaria Hawsawi.



In midfield, Frank Kessie and Valentin Atangana are expected to participate, while Matthias Jaissle is weighing between Ziad Al-Jahni and Enzo Miyo to include one of them, alongside the attacking duo Galeno and Riyad Mahrez, with Ivan Toney leading the attack.



Al-Ahli enters the match with the ambition of achieving victory and the title for the second consecutive time, benefiting from the advantages of home ground and fan support, in an anticipated clash against the Japanese team.