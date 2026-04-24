No one at the commercial mall in 6th of October City, Egypt, expected that behind the door of a "regular" barbershop, a quiet night would end with one of the most heinous murders the area has witnessed recently. The protagonist of the story is a small child who has not yet reached the age of three, who knew nothing of life but innocence, before finding himself a victim in a place that was never meant to embrace him.

The place appeared to be just a barbershop that operated during the day and closed its doors at night. But on that night, it turned into a temporary shelter for the child who was living with his father, separated from his family. The shop owner (in his forties), who had a friendship with the father, was responsible for protecting the little one, or so the father thought when he left his child in his care.

In the late hours of the night, what could be considered a "normal situation" for any child of his age occurred: a lack of control over his bodily functions while sleeping. That moment was the spark of "collapse." Instead of parental handling or patience, the shop owner turned into a savage beast. Under the influence of narcotics, the man lost his mind, and instead of containment, he unleashed a wooden stick on the small child's body in a fit of hysterical violence. The noise quickly subsided, replaced by a terrifying funeral silence.

Instead of attempting to call for help, the killer made a decision that added to the horror of the crime: "hiding the body." He wrapped the child's corpse and placed it inside a garbage bin within the shop, then closed the door tightly, fooling himself into believing that the darkness would conceal the traces of his deed. But he did not know that the truth was monitoring his movements from an elevated angle.

With the dawn of the next day and the security agencies in Giza receiving a report about the discovery of the child's body, the investigations did not take long. The surveillance cameras around the shop meticulously rearranged the scene, from the moment of entry, through the brutal assault, to the attempt to hide the body.

The accused found no escape from facing the overwhelming evidence. As soon as he was interrogated by the security agencies, he broke down, confessing to the details of the incident, justifying his crime by a state of "loss of control" under the influence of narcotics, leading to his detention pending investigation and the case being referred to the public prosecution.

After the dust of this incident settled, the question that remains unanswered is: how can a temporary shelter turn into a grave in a moment of anger? This is not just a criminal case; it is a social alarm about family disintegration and the absence of oversight over our environments that we thought were safe for our children.