لم يكن أحد في ذلك المول التجاري بمدينة 6 أكتوبر في مصر يتوقع أن وراء باب محل حلاقة «عادي»، انتهت ليلة صامتة بواحدة من أبشع جرائم القتل التي شهدتها المنطقة مؤخراً. بطل القصة طفلٌ صغير لم يتجاوز عمره ثلاث سنوات، لم يعرف من الحياة سوى البراءة، قبل أن يجد نفسه ضحيةً في مكانٍ لم يكن يوماً مهيأً لاحتضانه.

كان المكان في ظاهره مجرد محل حلاقة يمارس نشاطه نهاراً ويغلق أبوابه ليلاً. لكن في تلك الليلة، تحوّل إلى مأوى مؤقت للطفل الذي كان يقيم مع والده المنفصل عن أسرته. صاحب المحل (في الأربعين من عمره)، الذي تجمعه صداقة بالأب، كان هو المسؤول عن حماية الصغير، أو هكذا ظنّ الأب حين ترك طفله في عهدته.

وفي ساعة متأخرة من الليل، حدث ما يمكن اعتباره «موقفاً طبيعياً» لأي طفل في مثل عمره: عدم تحكم في وظائفه الحيوية أثناء النوم. كانت تلك اللحظة هي شرارة «الانهيار». بدلاً من التعامل الأبوي أو الصبر، تحوّل صاحب المحل إلى وحش كاسر. وتحت تأثير مواد مخدرة، فقد الرجل عقله، وبدلاً من الاحتواء، انهال على جسد الطفل الصغير بعصا خشبية في نوبة عنف هستيرية. انتهى الضجيج سريعاً، ليحلّ مكانه صمتٌ جنائزيٌّ مرعب.

بدلاً من محاولة طلب النجدة، اتخذ القاتل قراراً يزيد من بشاعة الجريمة: «إخفاء الجثة». قام بلف جثمان الصغير ووضعه داخل سلة قمامة داخل المحل، ثم أغلق الباب بإحكام، موهماً نفسه بأن الظلام سيخفي آثار فعلته. لكن لم يكن يعلم أن الحقيقة كانت ترصد تحركاته من زاوية علوية.

مع بزوغ فجر اليوم التالي، وتلقي الأجهزة الأمنية في الجيزة بلاغاً بالعثور على جثمان الطفل، لم تستغرق التحقيقات وقتاً طويلاً. فكاميرات المراقبة في محيط المحل أعادت ترتيب المشهد بدقة متناهية، من لحظة الدخول، مروراً بالاعتداء الوحشي، وصولاً إلى محاولة إخفاء الجثة.

لم يجد المتهم مفراً من مواجهة الأدلة الدامغة. وبمجرد استجوابه من قبل الأجهزة الأمنية، انهار معترفاً بتفاصيل الواقعة، مبرراً جريمته بحالة من «فقدان السيطرة» تحت تأثير المواد المخدرة، ليتم حبسه على ذمة التحقيق وتُحال القضية إلى النيابة العامة.

بعد انقشاع غبار هذه الواقعة، يبقى السؤال الذي لا يجد إجابة: كيف يمكن لمأوى مؤقت أن يتحول في لحظة غضب إلى مقبرة؟ إنها ليست مجرد قضية جنائية، بل هي جرس إنذار اجتماعي حول التفكك الأسري وغياب الرقابة على بيئاتنا التي ظننا أنها آمنة لأطفالنا.