في خطوة لم تكن معلنة في وقتها، كشفت تقارير طبية خضوع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو خلال الأشهر الماضية لإجراء جراحي وعلاج من سرطان البروستاتا في مرحلة مبكرة، قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن التفاصيل لاحقاً في تقرير صحي سنوي أثار جدلاً واسعاً داخل إسرائيل.
في أواخر عام 2024، خضع نتنياهو لعملية جراحية وُصفت في حينها بأنها لعلاج تضخم حميد في البروستاتا، دون إشارات علنية لأي تطورات أخرى. لكن ما بدا إجراءً طبياً روتينياً، تحول لاحقاً إلى ملف أكثر حساسية بعد أن أظهرت فحوصات متابعة بالرنين المغناطيسي وجود بؤرة صغيرة غير متوقعة.
هذه البؤرة وفق التقرير الطبي، تبيّن لاحقاً أنها تمثل إصابة مبكرة بسرطان البروستاتا، ما استدعى بدء مسار علاجي إضافي شمل جلسات إشعاعية مركّزة استمرت لأشهر، وانتهت (بحسب البيان الرسمي) باختفاء كامل للآفة.
ورغم خطورة التشخيص الطبي، فإن الإجراءات العلاجية لم تُعلن في حينها، إذ جرت في سياق وصفه مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بأنه حساس سياسياً وأمنياً، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية خلال تلك الفترة.
لاحقاً، ومع نشر التقرير الصحي السنوي، برر نتنياهو تأخير الإعلان عن تفاصيل حالته بأنه أراد تجنب استغلال الملف الصحي سياسياً أو إعلامياً، مشيراً إلى أنه فضّل عدم الكشف عنه خلال ذروة الحرب مع إيران، وفق تعبيره.
هذا التبرير لم يُنهِ الجدل، بل فتح باباً واسعاً من النقاش داخل إسرائيل حول حدود الشفافية المطلوبة من المسؤولين، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بصحة رئيس الحكومة خلال فترات الأزمات.
انتقادات متعددة طالت توقيت نشر التقرير، حيث رأى معلقون أن إخفاء معلومات صحية بهذا المستوى يثير تساؤلات حول مدى إتاحة الحق العام في المعرفة، خصوصاً في دولة تمر بظروف أمنية وسياسية متوترة.
في المقابل، شدد مقربون من نتنياهو على أن العلاج تم بنجاح، وأن حالته الصحية مستقرة حالياً، مع استمرار المتابعة الطبية الروتينية فقط دون أي مؤشرات على تطورات سلبية.
القضية لم تُغلق بعد، إذ تحولت من مجرد تقرير طبي إلى نقاش أوسع حول تداخل الصحة الشخصية بالمسؤولية العامة، وحدود ما يجب الإعلان عنه في أعلى المناصب السياسية.
وبين رواية رسمية تؤكد نجاح العلاج، وتساؤلات إعلامية وشعبية حول سرية المرحلة، يبقى الملف مفتوحاً أمام مزيد من الجدل داخل إسرائيل، وربما خارجها أيضاً.
In a move that was not announced at the time, medical reports revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery and treatment for early-stage prostate cancer over the past few months, before details were later disclosed in an annual health report that sparked widespread controversy within Israel.
In late 2024, Netanyahu underwent a surgical procedure that was described at the time as treatment for benign prostate enlargement, with no public indications of any further developments. However, what seemed to be a routine medical procedure later turned into a more sensitive issue after follow-up MRI scans revealed an unexpected small lesion.
This lesion, according to the medical report, was later found to represent an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis, which necessitated the initiation of an additional treatment course that included focused radiation sessions lasting for months, and concluded (according to the official statement) with the complete disappearance of the lesion.
Despite the seriousness of the medical diagnosis, the treatment procedures were not announced at the time, as they took place in a context described by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office as politically and security-sensitive, especially with the escalation of regional tensions during that period.
Later, with the publication of the annual health report, Netanyahu justified the delay in announcing the details of his condition by stating that he wanted to avoid the political or media exploitation of the health issue, indicating that he preferred not to disclose it during the peak of the war with Iran, as he put it.
This justification did not end the controversy; rather, it opened a wide discussion within Israel about the limits of transparency required from officials, especially when it comes to the health of the Prime Minister during times of crisis.
Multiple criticisms were directed at the timing of the report's publication, as commentators felt that concealing health information of this level raises questions about the public's right to know, especially in a country experiencing tense security and political conditions.
On the other hand, close associates of Netanyahu emphasized that the treatment was successful and that his health is currently stable, with only routine medical follow-ups continuing and no indications of negative developments.
The issue is not yet closed, as it has transformed from merely a medical report into a broader discussion about the intersection of personal health and public responsibility, and the limits of what should be disclosed in the highest political offices.
Amid an official narrative affirming the success of the treatment and media and public questions regarding the secrecy of the phase, the file remains open for further debate within Israel, and perhaps beyond as well.