في خطوة لم تكن معلنة في وقتها، كشفت تقارير طبية خضوع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو خلال الأشهر الماضية لإجراء جراحي وعلاج من سرطان البروستاتا في مرحلة مبكرة، قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن التفاصيل لاحقاً في تقرير صحي سنوي أثار جدلاً واسعاً داخل إسرائيل.

في أواخر عام 2024، خضع نتنياهو لعملية جراحية وُصفت في حينها بأنها لعلاج تضخم حميد في البروستاتا، دون إشارات علنية لأي تطورات أخرى. لكن ما بدا إجراءً طبياً روتينياً، تحول لاحقاً إلى ملف أكثر حساسية بعد أن أظهرت فحوصات متابعة بالرنين المغناطيسي وجود بؤرة صغيرة غير متوقعة.

هذه البؤرة وفق التقرير الطبي، تبيّن لاحقاً أنها تمثل إصابة مبكرة بسرطان البروستاتا، ما استدعى بدء مسار علاجي إضافي شمل جلسات إشعاعية مركّزة استمرت لأشهر، وانتهت (بحسب البيان الرسمي) باختفاء كامل للآفة.

ورغم خطورة التشخيص الطبي، فإن الإجراءات العلاجية لم تُعلن في حينها، إذ جرت في سياق وصفه مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بأنه حساس سياسياً وأمنياً، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية خلال تلك الفترة.

لاحقاً، ومع نشر التقرير الصحي السنوي، برر نتنياهو تأخير الإعلان عن تفاصيل حالته بأنه أراد تجنب استغلال الملف الصحي سياسياً أو إعلامياً، مشيراً إلى أنه فضّل عدم الكشف عنه خلال ذروة الحرب مع إيران، وفق تعبيره.

هذا التبرير لم يُنهِ الجدل، بل فتح باباً واسعاً من النقاش داخل إسرائيل حول حدود الشفافية المطلوبة من المسؤولين، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بصحة رئيس الحكومة خلال فترات الأزمات.

انتقادات متعددة طالت توقيت نشر التقرير، حيث رأى معلقون أن إخفاء معلومات صحية بهذا المستوى يثير تساؤلات حول مدى إتاحة الحق العام في المعرفة، خصوصاً في دولة تمر بظروف أمنية وسياسية متوترة.

في المقابل، شدد مقربون من نتنياهو على أن العلاج تم بنجاح، وأن حالته الصحية مستقرة حالياً، مع استمرار المتابعة الطبية الروتينية فقط دون أي مؤشرات على تطورات سلبية.

القضية لم تُغلق بعد، إذ تحولت من مجرد تقرير طبي إلى نقاش أوسع حول تداخل الصحة الشخصية بالمسؤولية العامة، وحدود ما يجب الإعلان عنه في أعلى المناصب السياسية.

وبين رواية رسمية تؤكد نجاح العلاج، وتساؤلات إعلامية وشعبية حول سرية المرحلة، يبقى الملف مفتوحاً أمام مزيد من الجدل داخل إسرائيل، وربما خارجها أيضاً.