In a move that was not announced at the time, medical reports revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery and treatment for early-stage prostate cancer over the past few months, before details were later disclosed in an annual health report that sparked widespread controversy within Israel.

In late 2024, Netanyahu underwent a surgical procedure that was described at the time as treatment for benign prostate enlargement, with no public indications of any further developments. However, what seemed to be a routine medical procedure later turned into a more sensitive issue after follow-up MRI scans revealed an unexpected small lesion.

This lesion, according to the medical report, was later found to represent an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis, which necessitated the initiation of an additional treatment course that included focused radiation sessions lasting for months, and concluded (according to the official statement) with the complete disappearance of the lesion.

Despite the seriousness of the medical diagnosis, the treatment procedures were not announced at the time, as they took place in a context described by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office as politically and security-sensitive, especially with the escalation of regional tensions during that period.

Later, with the publication of the annual health report, Netanyahu justified the delay in announcing the details of his condition by stating that he wanted to avoid the political or media exploitation of the health issue, indicating that he preferred not to disclose it during the peak of the war with Iran, as he put it.

This justification did not end the controversy; rather, it opened a wide discussion within Israel about the limits of transparency required from officials, especially when it comes to the health of the Prime Minister during times of crisis.

Multiple criticisms were directed at the timing of the report's publication, as commentators felt that concealing health information of this level raises questions about the public's right to know, especially in a country experiencing tense security and political conditions.

On the other hand, close associates of Netanyahu emphasized that the treatment was successful and that his health is currently stable, with only routine medical follow-ups continuing and no indications of negative developments.

The issue is not yet closed, as it has transformed from merely a medical report into a broader discussion about the intersection of personal health and public responsibility, and the limits of what should be disclosed in the highest political offices.

Amid an official narrative affirming the success of the treatment and media and public questions regarding the secrecy of the phase, the file remains open for further debate within Israel, and perhaps beyond as well.