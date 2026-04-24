The families of Salmet and Al-Wajih celebrated the graduation of their son, Dr. Ihab, from the College of Medicine at King Saud University for Health Sciences at the Ministry of National Guard in Jeddah, after he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Human Medicine and Surgery with honors, achieving a second-class distinction.



Engineer Talal Bakr Othman Salmet, the Maintenance Manager at the Shaybah Field in the Eastern Province, and his wife, Rosa bint Abdulrahman Al-Wajih Al-Barnawi, received congratulations and best wishes from family, relatives, and friends on this happy occasion.