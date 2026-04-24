احتفلت أسرتا سلمت والوجيه بتخرج نجلهم الدكتور إيهاب من كلية الطب بجامعة الملك سعود للعلوم الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في جدة، بعد أن حصل على درجة البكالوريوس في تخصص الطب البشري والجراحة بتقدير ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الثانية.
وتلقى المهندس طلال بكر عثمان سلمت، مدير الصيانة في حقل شيبه بالمنطقة الشرقية، وحرمه روزا بنت عبدالرحمن الوجيه البرناوي، التهاني والتبريكات من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.
The families of Salmet and Al-Wajih celebrated the graduation of their son, Dr. Ihab, from the College of Medicine at King Saud University for Health Sciences at the Ministry of National Guard in Jeddah, after he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Human Medicine and Surgery with honors, achieving a second-class distinction.
Engineer Talal Bakr Othman Salmet, the Maintenance Manager at the Shaybah Field in the Eastern Province, and his wife, Rosa bint Abdulrahman Al-Wajih Al-Barnawi, received congratulations and best wishes from family, relatives, and friends on this happy occasion.