احتفلت أسرتا سلمت والوجيه بتخرج نجلهم الدكتور إيهاب من كلية الطب بجامعة الملك سعود للعلوم الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في جدة، بعد أن حصل على درجة البكالوريوس في تخصص الطب البشري والجراحة بتقدير ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الثانية.


وتلقى المهندس طلال بكر عثمان سلمت، مدير الصيانة في حقل شيبه بالمنطقة الشرقية، وحرمه روزا بنت عبدالرحمن الوجيه البرناوي، التهاني والتبريكات من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.