حاصرت سيول جارفة وُصفت بالتاريخية، اليوم (الخميس)، قرية العِشّ جنوب منطقة حائل، على بُعد نحو 40 كيلومترًا، بعد موجة جريان قوية اجتاحت محيط القرية، في مشهد ميداني عكس شدة الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها المنطقة. وتزامن ذلك مع تحركات عاجلة من الجهات المختصة لمتابعة الوضع ميدانيًا ورفع مستوى الجاهزية في الموقع.

إنقاذ جوي وإيواء عاجل مع تمكين سكان "العِشّ" المتضررين من اختيار السكن في شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة

وبحسب المعلومات الأولية الواردة من موقع الحدث، باشرت الأجهزة الأمنية إجراءات الأمن والسلامة، بهدف حماية الأهالي وتنظيم الحركة في المواقع المتأثرة، مع فرض نطاقات احترازية في محيط مجاري السيول والمناطق المعرضة للخطر.

إنقاذ جوي وإيواء عاجل مع تمكين سكان "العِشّ" المتضررين من اختيار السكن في شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة


وأسفرت السيول عن وفاة مواطن بعدما عثر على جثته على بعد 15 كليومترًا من موقع سقوطة في السيل الكبير الذي داهم القرية .

كما باشرت طائرات الهلال الأحمر السعودي عمليات الإنقاذ والمساندة دعمًا للجهود الميدانية الجارية، في وقت يواصل فيه الدفاع المدني حضوره الميداني للتعامل مع الحالة، ومتابعة تطورات مسارات المياه، وتأمين المواقع المتضررة.

إنقاذ جوي وإيواء عاجل مع تمكين سكان "العِشّ" المتضررين من اختيار السكن في شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة

وفي إطار الاستجابة العاجلة، وفّرت الأجهزة المعنية أكثر من 10 حافلات نقل مخصصة للأهالي الذين تضررت منازلهم من السيول، مع نقلهم إلى شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة، ضمن إجراءات إيواء عاجلة وتأمين مباشر للحالات المتأثرة.

وتعكس هذه الاستجابة أهمية الجاهزية السريعة في التعامل مع الحالات المناخية الطارئة، خصوصًا في المواقع القريبة من مجاري الأودية والمنخفضات، مع استمرار الدعوات إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات الميدانية، وعدم الاقتراب من تجمعات المياه، أو محاولة عبور السيول تحت أي ظرف.

إنقاذ جوي وإيواء عاجل مع تمكين سكان "العِشّ" المتضررين من اختيار السكن في شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة

وتشهد منطقة حائل حالة جوية نشطة منذ ساعات، وسط توقعات باستمرار التقلبات المطرية وجريان السيول في عدد من المواقع، بما يرفع من أهمية الوعي الوقائي، وسرعة الاستجابة، والتقيد التام بتعليمات السلامة الصادرة من الجهات المختصة .