إنقاذ جوي وإيواء عاجل مع تمكين سكان "العِشّ" المتضررين من اختيار السكن في شقق مفروشة على نفقة الدولة

Today (Thursday), historic torrential floods besieged the village of Al-Ish, south of the Hail region, about 40 kilometers away, following a strong flow that swept around the village, in a scene that reflected the severity of the rainfall conditions in the area. This coincided with urgent actions from the relevant authorities to monitor the situation on the ground and raise the level of readiness at the site.

According to initial information from the event site, security agencies began safety and security measures aimed at protecting residents and organizing movement in the affected areas, while imposing precautionary zones around the flood channels and areas at risk.

The floods resulted in the death of a citizen whose body was found 15 kilometers from the site of the fall in the large flood that hit the village.

Saudi Red Crescent aircraft also commenced rescue and support operations to bolster the ongoing field efforts, while the civil defense continues its field presence to deal with the situation, monitor the developments of water paths, and secure the affected sites.

As part of the urgent response, the concerned agencies provided more than 10 buses designated for residents whose homes were damaged by the floods, transporting them to furnished apartments at the state's expense, as part of urgent shelter procedures and direct support for the affected cases.

This response reflects the importance of rapid readiness in dealing with emergency weather situations, especially in areas close to valleys and depressions, with ongoing calls to adhere to field instructions and avoid approaching water accumulations or attempting to cross floods under any circumstances.

The Hail region has been experiencing active weather conditions for hours, with expectations of continued rainfall fluctuations and flooding in several locations, which raises the importance of preventive awareness, quick response, and full compliance with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.