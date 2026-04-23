The Public Prosecution Council held its meeting today (Thursday), chaired by the Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, during which a number of organizational and administrative topics related to developing the work environment in the Public Prosecution and enhancing performance efficiency were discussed.

The council approved the introduction of the remote work principle as an adopted work method in the Public Prosecution, which contributes to improving performance efficiency and providing a flexible work environment that supports productivity.

The council also approved the rules for transfer, secondment, and lending of Public Prosecution members, within the framework of organizing administrative procedures to achieve the interests of work and enhance the utilization of competencies.

The council's decisions included approving the secondment of a number of esteemed Public Prosecution members to work in several prosecution offices, in addition to appointing a number of esteemed members at the rank of (Investigator B).

In the context of efforts aimed at combating financial crimes and enhancing the speed of response to reports, the council approved the establishment of an office in the reception room for handling financial fraud reports, which contributes to improving the efficiency of dealing with this type of report and accelerating the processing procedures.