لم تكن البارحة في مستشفى الخارجة التخصصي بالوادي الجديد في مصر ليلة عادية، حيث استقبلت الطوارئ 3 فتيات في حالة إعياء شديد، صارعن الموت بسبب مشروب طاقة ظننه في البداية مجرد وسيلة للانتعاش، لكن النتائج كانت كارثية وغير متوقعة.

بداية الواقعة كانت مع فتاة تبلغ من العمر 18 عاما، وصلت إلى المستشفى وهي تعاني من قيء وغثيان وإسهال حاد، قبل أن تلحق بها حالتان أخريان لفتاتين تبلغان من العمر 13 عاما، ظهرت عليهما أعراض أكثر تعقيدا شملت صعوبة في التنفس إلى جانب الغثيان، بعد الإفراط في استهلاك نفس النوع من المشروبات خلال يومين متتاليين.

وداخل المستشفى، تعاملت الأطقم الطبية مع الحالات فور وصولها، حيث خضعت الفتيات لمتابعة دقيقة، مع إجراء فحوصات شاملة لتقييم تأثير ما تعرضن له ومحاولة استقرار وضعهن الصحي.

وفي موازاة التدخل الطبي، بدأت الجهات المختصة فتح تحقيق عاجل في ملابسات الواقعة، حيث جرى تحرير محضر رسمي وإخطار النيابة العامة التي تولت مباشرة الإجراءات القانونية، في الوقت الذي تتابع فيه الأجهزة المعنية تفاصيل ما حدث بدقة.

وأعادت الواقعة إلى الواجهة النقاش حول مشروبات الطاقة، خاصة بين الفئات العمرية الصغيرة، إذ تشير تقارير طبية إلى أن الإفراط في تناولها قد يؤدي إلى تسارع ضربات القلب، واضطرابات في الجهاز التنفسي، ومشكلات هضمية حادة، إضافة إلى مضاعفات قلبية محتملة في بعض الحالات.

وبينما تتواصل التحقيقات لمعرفة التفاصيل الكاملة، تبقى هذه الحادثة جرس إنذار جديد حول طريقة استهلاك هذه المنتجات، وحدود الوعي بمخاطرها الصحية.