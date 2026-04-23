Yesterday at the Kharga Specialized Hospital in New Valley, Egypt, was not an ordinary night, as the emergency department received 3 girls in severe distress, battling for their lives due to an energy drink they initially thought was just a means of refreshment, but the results were catastrophic and unexpected.

The incident began with an 18-year-old girl who arrived at the hospital suffering from vomiting, nausea, and severe diarrhea, followed by two other cases of 13-year-old girls who exhibited more complicated symptoms, including difficulty breathing alongside nausea, after excessive consumption of the same type of drinks over two consecutive days.

Inside the hospital, the medical teams dealt with the cases immediately upon arrival, as the girls underwent close monitoring, with comprehensive tests conducted to assess the impact of what they had consumed and to stabilize their health conditions.

Alongside the medical intervention, the relevant authorities began an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the incident, where an official report was filed, and the public prosecutor was notified to directly handle the legal procedures, while the concerned agencies meticulously followed the details of what happened.

This incident has brought the discussion about energy drinks back to the forefront, especially among younger age groups, as medical reports indicate that excessive consumption can lead to rapid heartbeats, respiratory disorders, and severe digestive issues, in addition to potential cardiac complications in some cases.

While investigations continue to uncover the full details, this incident remains a new wake-up call regarding the consumption of these products and the awareness of their health risks.