لم تكن البارحة في مستشفى الخارجة التخصصي بالوادي الجديد في مصر ليلة عادية، حيث استقبلت الطوارئ 3 فتيات في حالة إعياء شديد، صارعن الموت بسبب مشروب طاقة ظننه في البداية مجرد وسيلة للانتعاش، لكن النتائج كانت كارثية وغير متوقعة.
بداية الواقعة كانت مع فتاة تبلغ من العمر 18 عاما، وصلت إلى المستشفى وهي تعاني من قيء وغثيان وإسهال حاد، قبل أن تلحق بها حالتان أخريان لفتاتين تبلغان من العمر 13 عاما، ظهرت عليهما أعراض أكثر تعقيدا شملت صعوبة في التنفس إلى جانب الغثيان، بعد الإفراط في استهلاك نفس النوع من المشروبات خلال يومين متتاليين.
وداخل المستشفى، تعاملت الأطقم الطبية مع الحالات فور وصولها، حيث خضعت الفتيات لمتابعة دقيقة، مع إجراء فحوصات شاملة لتقييم تأثير ما تعرضن له ومحاولة استقرار وضعهن الصحي.
وفي موازاة التدخل الطبي، بدأت الجهات المختصة فتح تحقيق عاجل في ملابسات الواقعة، حيث جرى تحرير محضر رسمي وإخطار النيابة العامة التي تولت مباشرة الإجراءات القانونية، في الوقت الذي تتابع فيه الأجهزة المعنية تفاصيل ما حدث بدقة.
وأعادت الواقعة إلى الواجهة النقاش حول مشروبات الطاقة، خاصة بين الفئات العمرية الصغيرة، إذ تشير تقارير طبية إلى أن الإفراط في تناولها قد يؤدي إلى تسارع ضربات القلب، واضطرابات في الجهاز التنفسي، ومشكلات هضمية حادة، إضافة إلى مضاعفات قلبية محتملة في بعض الحالات.
وبينما تتواصل التحقيقات لمعرفة التفاصيل الكاملة، تبقى هذه الحادثة جرس إنذار جديد حول طريقة استهلاك هذه المنتجات، وحدود الوعي بمخاطرها الصحية.
Yesterday at the Kharga Specialized Hospital in New Valley, Egypt, was not an ordinary night, as the emergency department received 3 girls in severe distress, battling for their lives due to an energy drink they initially thought was just a means of refreshment, but the results were catastrophic and unexpected.
The incident began with an 18-year-old girl who arrived at the hospital suffering from vomiting, nausea, and severe diarrhea, followed by two other cases of 13-year-old girls who exhibited more complicated symptoms, including difficulty breathing alongside nausea, after excessive consumption of the same type of drinks over two consecutive days.
Inside the hospital, the medical teams dealt with the cases immediately upon arrival, as the girls underwent close monitoring, with comprehensive tests conducted to assess the impact of what they had consumed and to stabilize their health conditions.
Alongside the medical intervention, the relevant authorities began an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the incident, where an official report was filed, and the public prosecutor was notified to directly handle the legal procedures, while the concerned agencies meticulously followed the details of what happened.
This incident has brought the discussion about energy drinks back to the forefront, especially among younger age groups, as medical reports indicate that excessive consumption can lead to rapid heartbeats, respiratory disorders, and severe digestive issues, in addition to potential cardiac complications in some cases.
While investigations continue to uncover the full details, this incident remains a new wake-up call regarding the consumption of these products and the awareness of their health risks.