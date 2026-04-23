The specialized medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins has achieved a new medical milestone today by successfully separating the Filipino conjoined twins "Klia and Morris Ann" after a surgical operation considered one of the most complex cases in the world. The procedure was conducted at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, which is part of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and the head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, stated: "Thanks to God and His guidance, as well as the efforts of my colleagues in the surgical team, the Filipino twins (Klia and Morris Ann) were separated after 12 hours and 45 minutes from the start of anesthesia. This is the third phase, with two phases remaining, the fourth and fifth, which are expected to take several hours and include reconstruction, cosmetic procedures, and skull closure."

He added: "The operation was carried out with the participation of 30 consultants, specialists, and nursing and technical staff from various specialties, including anesthesia, intensive care, advanced imaging, plastic surgery, and other supporting specialties, to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and safety throughout all stages of the operation."

He indicated that this operation is the third for separating conjoined twins from the Philippines and is number 70 in the series of operations of the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has a history of more than 35 years, covering 27 countries and studying 157 cases from around the world. This underscores the pioneering role that the Kingdom plays in this rare medical specialty, with direct support and care from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of all members of the medical and surgical team, the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the continuous attention and follow-up that the program receives.

He also thanked the surgical team members, led by pediatric neurosurgery consultant Dr. Mu'tasim Al-Zoubi, and the surgical team members from anesthesia, plastic surgery, and nursing and technical staff for their efforts that contributed to the success of the operation and ensured the safety of the twins, affirming that this success embodies the noble humanitarian message of the Kingdom and its status as a global center of excellence in this field.

For their part, the family of the twins expressed their gratitude and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince for the high-quality medical care that the twins received, appreciating the significant efforts made by the medical team to ensure the success of the operation.