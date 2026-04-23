اطلع أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز على تقارير أعمال التشغيل والصيانة بالمدارس في المنطقة، وما تتضمنه من خطط وبرامج تهدف إلى تحسين البيئة التعليمية، ورفع كفاءة المرافق المدرسية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة العملية التعليمية وتوفير بيئة تعليمية محفزة للطلاب والطالبات خلال استقباله المدير العام للتعليم بالمنطقة ملهي بن حسن عقدي، ونائب الرئيس التنفيذي للمنطقة الجنوبية بشركة "تطوير" المهندس بندر هوداني.

وأكد أمير منطقة جازان على أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، والعمل على تطوير منظومة التشغيل والصيانة وفق أعلى المعايير، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في الارتقاء بقطاع التعليم.
فيما عبّر مدير تعليم جازان عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه المستمر بقطاع التعليم، مؤكدًا استمرار العمل على تنفيذ الخطط التطويرية والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات التعليمية بالمنطقة.
حضر الاستقبال وكيل إمارة المنطقة وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، والرئيس التنفيذي للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان المهندس عبدالإله إدريس.