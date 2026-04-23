The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the reports on the operation and maintenance activities in the schools of the region, which include plans and programs aimed at improving the educational environment and enhancing the efficiency of school facilities, contributing to the quality of the educational process and providing a stimulating learning environment for students during his meeting with the Director General of Education in the region, Malhi bin Hassan Oqda, and the Deputy CEO for the Southern Region at "Tawdeef" Company, Engineer Bandar Houdani.

The Emir of Jazan Region emphasized the importance of integrating efforts among the relevant authorities and working to develop the operation and maintenance system according to the highest standards, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and fulfilling the aspirations of the wise leadership to elevate the education sector.

Meanwhile, the Director of Education in Jazan expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for his continuous support and interest in the education sector, affirming the ongoing efforts to implement developmental plans and enhance the level of educational services in the region.

Present at the reception were the Deputy Emir of the region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, and the CEO of the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region, Engineer Abdulilah Idris.