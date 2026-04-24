في ظل التحوّل الرقمي المتسارع وتعدُّد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أصبح الإعلام مساحة مفتوحة لكل من يمتلك حساباً رقمياً، فتدفقت الأصوات وتنوّعت الرسائل، وبرزت موجة واسعة من الإبداع والانفتاح، إلا أن هذا الانفتاح أفرز أيضاً ممارسات إعلامية تتجاوز حدود الذوق العام وتمسّ الحياء، خصوصاً مع الانتشار الكبير للبودكاست والبرامج الرقمية. ومع هذا الواقع الجديد، برزت الحاجة الملحّة إلى ضبط المحتوى وحماية القيم الأخلاقية والاجتماعية من تجاوزات من يُعرفون بـ(مرضى الترند).

وفي هذا السياق، أوقفت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام، أخيراً، أحد البرامج الرقمية (بودكاست) غير المرخصة، بعد استضافته ضيفة وتصوير الحلقة بطريقة وُصفت بأنها غير مهنية. كما أوقفت الهيئة ترخيص (موثوق) الخاص بمقدّم البرنامج والضيفة لمخالفتهما ضوابط العمل الإعلامي. هذا الإجراء أعاد فتح النقاش حول حدود المعايير الإعلامية في العصر الرقمي، ومسؤولية صُنّاع المحتوى في تقديم ما يليق بالمجتمع ويحترم قيمه.

إثارة للجدل وخرق للقيم

يرى مختصون تحدّثوا لـ«عكاظ» أن تداعيات هذه الممارسات تمتد إلى الفرد والأسرة والمجتمع، وتسهم في تكوين جيل يعاني اضطرابات نفسية واجتماعية.

استشاري الطب النفسي الدكتور هيثم القرشي، أوضح أن انتشار المحتوى «الرديء» قد يؤدي إلى زيادة تقبّل المتلقي غير النقدي للسطحية واعتبارها أمراً طبيعياً، مما يرسّخ ربطاً خاطئاً بين الشهرة والنجاح، ويُوهم المتلقي بأن الوصول إليهما لا يحتاج إلى جهد أو قيمة حقيقية، بل يكفي إثارة الجدل. وهذا يمثل خرقاً للقيم الأساسية للمعرفة والعلم والحكمة التي يقوم عليها المجتمع.

وأشار الدكتور القرشي إلى أن مقدّمي المحتوى يتحولون إلى قدوات، فيسعى الشباب إلى تقليدهم طمعاً في الإعجاب والشهرة، مما يشوّه القيم الحقيقية للمجتمع. وأضاف أن المنصّات تكافئ صانع المحتوى فوراً عبر «الإعجاب» أو «المشاهدة»، مما يولّد شعوراً بالرضى السريع ويدفعه لتكرار المحتوى السهل الذي يجلب له هذا الاهتمام.

ولفت إلى أن بعض المحتوى ينتشر بسبب الصدمة أو الانتقاد، لكن الخوارزميات تفسّر ذلك على أنه «نجاح»، فيعود على صانعه بالمال والشهرة حتى لو كان رديئاً. وأكد أن الدراسات تشير إلى أن هذا النظام يؤدي إلى مشكلات نفسية حقيقية، مثل الشعور بالرفض الاجتماعي عند نقص الإعجابات، وتفاقم القلق والاكتئاب، خصوصاً لدى المراهقين الذين يربطون قيمتهم الذاتية بالأرقام لا بالإنجازات.

محتوى هابط واضطراب تربوي

من جانبه، قال الأخصائي الاجتماعي طاهر سفر: إن انتشار المحتوى الهابط أضعف قدرة الفرد على التمييز بسبب تكريسه للثقافة السطحية. وعلى مستوى الأسرة، يؤدي ذلك إلى اضطراب تربوي نتيجة تعرض الأبناء لمحتوى يناقض مبادئ الأسرة. أما على المستوى الاجتماعي، فيسهم في تراجع الذوق العام وغياب القدوات الجادة، مما يترك جيلاً يتربى على التفاهة بوصفها أمراً مألوفاً.

وأكد الاخصائي الاجتماعي سفر، أهمية الوعي والحوار داخل الأسرة، لا الاكتفاء بالمنع، مع توفير محتوى نافع وجاذب، إضافة إلى دعم المجتمع للمبادرات الإعلامية الهادفة ونشر ثقافة النقد البنّاء.

تشويه واستغلال غير المهني

أما الباحثة الإعلامية لمى العتيبي، فشدّدت على أن الإعلام الرقمي فتح الباب للجميع ليكونوا صُنّاعاً للمحتوى، فغياب المسؤولية يحوّل المنصّات إلى فوضى رقمية. وأكدت أن وجود ضوابط أمر ضروري لضمان المهنية وحماية رسالة الإعلام من الانحراف. وأضافت أن الظهور على المنصّات أصبح سهلاً وسريع الانتشار، لكن ما القيمة إذا كان المحتوى بلا هدف أو مخالفاً للقيم والأخلاق؟

وأوضحت أن المرحلة الحالية تشهد اختلاط المحتوى الهادف بالمحتوى المشوّه، مما يجعل وجود التراخيص أمراً مهماً لضمان التزام صُنّاع المحتوى بالمعايير المهنية. وأكدت أن الإعلام رسالة قبل أن يكون مهنة، ولا يحتمل العشوائية أو الاستغلال غير المهني.

عقوبات وغرامات لمخالفي الآداب

من جانبه، أوضح المحامي كامل البراق أن إيقاف «البودكاست» جاء استناداً إلى نظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي (م/33)، الذي يحظر نشر أي محتوى يخالف الآداب العامة أو القيم الدينية أو يسيء للذوق العام. واستشهد بقوله تعالى: (وَقُل لِّعِبَادِي يَقُولُوا الَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ)، مؤكداً أن الخطاب الإعلامي يجب أن يقوم على الاحترام والتهذيب.

وأضاف أن النظام يحظر عرض أي محتوى مخلّ بالآداب أو يُظهر العُري أو يثير الغرائز أو يستخدم لغة مبتذلة، مع الالتزام بسياسة المملكة الإعلامية. كما نصّت (المادة السابعة عشرة) على عقوبات تصل إلى غرامة 10 ملايين ريال أو الإيقاف أو إلغاء الترخيص، مع مضاعفة العقوبة عند التكرار.

وأشار إلى أن تصوير مقاطع تمسّ الحياء العام يُعد مخالفة جسيمة، خصوصاً إذا بُثّت عبر منصة غير معتمدة، مما يخول الهيئة اتخاذ إجراءات تشمل سحب الترخيص وفرض غرامة تصل إلى 500 ألف ريال، وإحالة المخالفة للنيابة العامة عند الحاجة. وختم البراق مؤكداً أن الالتزام بالضوابط ليس تقييداً لحرية التعبير، بل حماية للمجتمع وصون للذوق العام، مستشهداً بقول النبي ﷺ: «من كان يؤمن بالله واليوم الآخر فليقل خيراً أو ليصمت».

معلومات مضللة وانتهاك للخصوصية

أما المحامية ندى العتيبي فأشارت إلى أن الجهات المختصة كثّفت الرقابة على منصّات التواصل للتصدي لأي تحريض أو إساءة وانتهاك للخصوصية،

فالهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام اتخذت خطوات حازمة تجاه بعض الذين اعتادوا بث محتويات مخالفة، من لغة مبتذلة وتباهٍ بالممتلكات إلى كشف خصوصيات الأسر والتنمر، وهي سلوكيات تُعد انتهاكاً مباشراً للمعايير الإعلامية، وأكدت أن

النظام يحظر كل ما يمسّ ثوابت الشريعة أو يثير الكراهية أو يخل بالآداب العامة،

إضافة إلى منع المحتوى المضلل والإعلانات غير المرخصة. كما نصّ على غرامات تصل إلى10 ملايين ريال، مع إمكانية مضاعفتها أو إيقاف المهنة أو إلغاء الترخيص. وختمت العتيبي بالتأكيد على دور المتابع كشريك أساسي في الحد من التجاوزات؛ من خلال الامتناع عن تداول المقاطع المخالفة والإبلاغ عنها، بما يعزز بيئة إعلامية مسؤولة تحترم قيم المجتمع.