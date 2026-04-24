In light of the rapid digital transformation and the multitude of social media platforms, media has become an open space for anyone with a digital account. Voices have flowed, messages have diversified, and a wide wave of creativity and openness has emerged. However, this openness has also led to media practices that exceed the boundaries of public taste and touch on modesty, especially with the significant spread of podcasts and digital programs. With this new reality, there has been an urgent need to regulate content and protect moral and social values from the excesses of those known as "trend addicts."

In this context, the Media Regulatory Authority recently suspended an unlicensed digital program (podcast) after it hosted a guest and filmed the episode in a manner described as unprofessional. The authority also revoked the license of the program's host and the guest for violating media work regulations. This action has reopened the discussion about the limits of media standards in the digital age and the responsibility of content creators to present what is appropriate for society and respects its values.

Controversy and Violation of Values

Experts who spoke to "Okaz" believe that the repercussions of these practices extend to the individual, the family, and society, contributing to the formation of a generation that suffers from psychological and social disorders.

Psychiatrist Dr. Haitham Al-Qurashi explained that the spread of "poor" content may lead to an increased acceptance by non-critical audiences of superficiality, considering it a normal thing, which reinforces a false association between fame and success, misleading the audience into thinking that achieving them requires no effort or real value, but merely stirring controversy. This represents a violation of the fundamental values of knowledge, science, and wisdom upon which society is built.

Dr. Al-Qurashi pointed out that content creators become role models, prompting young people to imitate them in hopes of admiration and fame, which distorts the true values of society. He added that platforms immediately reward content creators through "likes" or "views," generating a feeling of quick satisfaction and pushing them to repeat the easy content that attracts this attention.

He noted that some content spreads due to shock or criticism, but algorithms interpret this as "success," resulting in financial gain and fame for the creator, even if the content is poor. He emphasized that studies indicate this system leads to real psychological problems, such as feelings of social rejection when likes are lacking, and exacerbates anxiety and depression, especially among teenagers who link their self-worth to numbers rather than achievements.

Low-Quality Content and Educational Disruption

For his part, social specialist Tahr Safar stated that the spread of low-quality content has weakened individuals' ability to discern due to its entrenchment of superficial culture. At the family level, this leads to educational disruption as children are exposed to content that contradicts family principles. On a social level, it contributes to the decline of public taste and the absence of serious role models, leaving a generation raised on triviality as a norm.

Social specialist Safar emphasized the importance of awareness and dialogue within the family, rather than mere prohibition, along with providing beneficial and attractive content, in addition to community support for purposeful media initiatives and promoting a culture of constructive criticism.

Distortion and Unprofessional Exploitation

Media researcher Lama Al-Otaibi stressed that digital media has opened the door for everyone to become content creators, and the absence of responsibility turns platforms into digital chaos. She affirmed that having regulations is essential to ensure professionalism and protect the media message from deviation. She added that appearing on platforms has become easy and spreads quickly, but what is the value if the content lacks purpose or contradicts values and ethics?

She explained that the current phase witnesses a mixing of purposeful content with distorted content, making the existence of licenses important to ensure that content creators adhere to professional standards. She affirmed that media is a message before it is a profession and does not tolerate randomness or unprofessional exploitation.

Penalties and Fines for Violating Morality

For his part, lawyer Kamel Al-Buraq explained that the suspension of the "podcast" was based on the audiovisual media system issued by Royal Decree (M/33), which prohibits publishing any content that violates public morals or religious values or offends public taste. He cited the verse: "And tell My servants to say that which is best," emphasizing that media discourse must be based on respect and refinement.

He added that the system prohibits displaying any content that is immoral, shows nudity, incites lust, or uses vulgar language, while adhering to the Kingdom's media policy. Article 17 stipulates penalties of up to 10 million riyals or suspension or revocation of the license, with the penalty doubling in case of repetition.

He pointed out that filming clips that touch on public modesty is considered a serious violation, especially if broadcasted through an unapproved platform, which allows the authority to take measures including revoking the license and imposing a fine of up to 500,000 riyals, and referring the violation to the public prosecution if necessary. Al-Buraq concluded by affirming that adhering to regulations is not a restriction on freedom of expression, but rather a protection for society and preservation of public taste, citing the Prophet's saying: "Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should say good or remain silent."

Misleading Information and Violation of Privacy

Meanwhile, lawyer Nada Al-Otaibi pointed out that the relevant authorities have intensified monitoring of social media platforms to combat any incitement, abuse, and violation of privacy.

The General Authority for Media Regulation has taken decisive steps against some who have become accustomed to broadcasting content that violates standards, from vulgar language and boasting about possessions to revealing family privacy and bullying, behaviors that are considered a direct violation of media standards. She affirmed that

the system prohibits anything that touches on the foundations of Sharia, incites hatred, or disrupts public morals,

in addition to banning misleading content and unlicensed advertisements. It also stipulates fines of up to 10 million riyals, with the possibility of doubling them or suspending the profession or revoking the license. Al-Otaibi concluded by emphasizing the role of followers as essential partners in reducing violations by refraining from circulating and reporting non-compliant clips, which enhances a responsible media environment that respects community values.