في ظل التحوّل الرقمي المتسارع وتعدُّد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أصبح الإعلام مساحة مفتوحة لكل من يمتلك حساباً رقمياً، فتدفقت الأصوات وتنوّعت الرسائل، وبرزت موجة واسعة من الإبداع والانفتاح، إلا أن هذا الانفتاح أفرز أيضاً ممارسات إعلامية تتجاوز حدود الذوق العام وتمسّ الحياء، خصوصاً مع الانتشار الكبير للبودكاست والبرامج الرقمية. ومع هذا الواقع الجديد، برزت الحاجة الملحّة إلى ضبط المحتوى وحماية القيم الأخلاقية والاجتماعية من تجاوزات من يُعرفون بـ(مرضى الترند).
وفي هذا السياق، أوقفت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام، أخيراً، أحد البرامج الرقمية (بودكاست) غير المرخصة، بعد استضافته ضيفة وتصوير الحلقة بطريقة وُصفت بأنها غير مهنية. كما أوقفت الهيئة ترخيص (موثوق) الخاص بمقدّم البرنامج والضيفة لمخالفتهما ضوابط العمل الإعلامي. هذا الإجراء أعاد فتح النقاش حول حدود المعايير الإعلامية في العصر الرقمي، ومسؤولية صُنّاع المحتوى في تقديم ما يليق بالمجتمع ويحترم قيمه.
إثارة للجدل وخرق للقيم
يرى مختصون تحدّثوا لـ«عكاظ» أن تداعيات هذه الممارسات تمتد إلى الفرد والأسرة والمجتمع، وتسهم في تكوين جيل يعاني اضطرابات نفسية واجتماعية.
استشاري الطب النفسي الدكتور هيثم القرشي، أوضح أن انتشار المحتوى «الرديء» قد يؤدي إلى زيادة تقبّل المتلقي غير النقدي للسطحية واعتبارها أمراً طبيعياً، مما يرسّخ ربطاً خاطئاً بين الشهرة والنجاح، ويُوهم المتلقي بأن الوصول إليهما لا يحتاج إلى جهد أو قيمة حقيقية، بل يكفي إثارة الجدل. وهذا يمثل خرقاً للقيم الأساسية للمعرفة والعلم والحكمة التي يقوم عليها المجتمع.
وأشار الدكتور القرشي إلى أن مقدّمي المحتوى يتحولون إلى قدوات، فيسعى الشباب إلى تقليدهم طمعاً في الإعجاب والشهرة، مما يشوّه القيم الحقيقية للمجتمع. وأضاف أن المنصّات تكافئ صانع المحتوى فوراً عبر «الإعجاب» أو «المشاهدة»، مما يولّد شعوراً بالرضى السريع ويدفعه لتكرار المحتوى السهل الذي يجلب له هذا الاهتمام.
ولفت إلى أن بعض المحتوى ينتشر بسبب الصدمة أو الانتقاد، لكن الخوارزميات تفسّر ذلك على أنه «نجاح»، فيعود على صانعه بالمال والشهرة حتى لو كان رديئاً. وأكد أن الدراسات تشير إلى أن هذا النظام يؤدي إلى مشكلات نفسية حقيقية، مثل الشعور بالرفض الاجتماعي عند نقص الإعجابات، وتفاقم القلق والاكتئاب، خصوصاً لدى المراهقين الذين يربطون قيمتهم الذاتية بالأرقام لا بالإنجازات.
محتوى هابط واضطراب تربوي
من جانبه، قال الأخصائي الاجتماعي طاهر سفر: إن انتشار المحتوى الهابط أضعف قدرة الفرد على التمييز بسبب تكريسه للثقافة السطحية. وعلى مستوى الأسرة، يؤدي ذلك إلى اضطراب تربوي نتيجة تعرض الأبناء لمحتوى يناقض مبادئ الأسرة. أما على المستوى الاجتماعي، فيسهم في تراجع الذوق العام وغياب القدوات الجادة، مما يترك جيلاً يتربى على التفاهة بوصفها أمراً مألوفاً.
وأكد الاخصائي الاجتماعي سفر، أهمية الوعي والحوار داخل الأسرة، لا الاكتفاء بالمنع، مع توفير محتوى نافع وجاذب، إضافة إلى دعم المجتمع للمبادرات الإعلامية الهادفة ونشر ثقافة النقد البنّاء.
تشويه واستغلال غير المهني
أما الباحثة الإعلامية لمى العتيبي، فشدّدت على أن الإعلام الرقمي فتح الباب للجميع ليكونوا صُنّاعاً للمحتوى، فغياب المسؤولية يحوّل المنصّات إلى فوضى رقمية. وأكدت أن وجود ضوابط أمر ضروري لضمان المهنية وحماية رسالة الإعلام من الانحراف. وأضافت أن الظهور على المنصّات أصبح سهلاً وسريع الانتشار، لكن ما القيمة إذا كان المحتوى بلا هدف أو مخالفاً للقيم والأخلاق؟
وأوضحت أن المرحلة الحالية تشهد اختلاط المحتوى الهادف بالمحتوى المشوّه، مما يجعل وجود التراخيص أمراً مهماً لضمان التزام صُنّاع المحتوى بالمعايير المهنية. وأكدت أن الإعلام رسالة قبل أن يكون مهنة، ولا يحتمل العشوائية أو الاستغلال غير المهني.
عقوبات وغرامات لمخالفي الآداب
من جانبه، أوضح المحامي كامل البراق أن إيقاف «البودكاست» جاء استناداً إلى نظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي (م/33)، الذي يحظر نشر أي محتوى يخالف الآداب العامة أو القيم الدينية أو يسيء للذوق العام. واستشهد بقوله تعالى: (وَقُل لِّعِبَادِي يَقُولُوا الَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ)، مؤكداً أن الخطاب الإعلامي يجب أن يقوم على الاحترام والتهذيب.
وأضاف أن النظام يحظر عرض أي محتوى مخلّ بالآداب أو يُظهر العُري أو يثير الغرائز أو يستخدم لغة مبتذلة، مع الالتزام بسياسة المملكة الإعلامية. كما نصّت (المادة السابعة عشرة) على عقوبات تصل إلى غرامة 10 ملايين ريال أو الإيقاف أو إلغاء الترخيص، مع مضاعفة العقوبة عند التكرار.
وأشار إلى أن تصوير مقاطع تمسّ الحياء العام يُعد مخالفة جسيمة، خصوصاً إذا بُثّت عبر منصة غير معتمدة، مما يخول الهيئة اتخاذ إجراءات تشمل سحب الترخيص وفرض غرامة تصل إلى 500 ألف ريال، وإحالة المخالفة للنيابة العامة عند الحاجة. وختم البراق مؤكداً أن الالتزام بالضوابط ليس تقييداً لحرية التعبير، بل حماية للمجتمع وصون للذوق العام، مستشهداً بقول النبي ﷺ: «من كان يؤمن بالله واليوم الآخر فليقل خيراً أو ليصمت».
معلومات مضللة وانتهاك للخصوصية
أما المحامية ندى العتيبي فأشارت إلى أن الجهات المختصة كثّفت الرقابة على منصّات التواصل للتصدي لأي تحريض أو إساءة وانتهاك للخصوصية،
فالهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام اتخذت خطوات حازمة تجاه بعض الذين اعتادوا بث محتويات مخالفة، من لغة مبتذلة وتباهٍ بالممتلكات إلى كشف خصوصيات الأسر والتنمر، وهي سلوكيات تُعد انتهاكاً مباشراً للمعايير الإعلامية، وأكدت أن
النظام يحظر كل ما يمسّ ثوابت الشريعة أو يثير الكراهية أو يخل بالآداب العامة،
إضافة إلى منع المحتوى المضلل والإعلانات غير المرخصة. كما نصّ على غرامات تصل إلى10 ملايين ريال، مع إمكانية مضاعفتها أو إيقاف المهنة أو إلغاء الترخيص. وختمت العتيبي بالتأكيد على دور المتابع كشريك أساسي في الحد من التجاوزات؛ من خلال الامتناع عن تداول المقاطع المخالفة والإبلاغ عنها، بما يعزز بيئة إعلامية مسؤولة تحترم قيم المجتمع.
In light of the rapid digital transformation and the multitude of social media platforms, media has become an open space for anyone with a digital account. Voices have flowed, messages have diversified, and a wide wave of creativity and openness has emerged. However, this openness has also led to media practices that exceed the boundaries of public taste and touch on modesty, especially with the significant spread of podcasts and digital programs. With this new reality, there has been an urgent need to regulate content and protect moral and social values from the excesses of those known as "trend addicts."
In this context, the Media Regulatory Authority recently suspended an unlicensed digital program (podcast) after it hosted a guest and filmed the episode in a manner described as unprofessional. The authority also revoked the license of the program's host and the guest for violating media work regulations. This action has reopened the discussion about the limits of media standards in the digital age and the responsibility of content creators to present what is appropriate for society and respects its values.
Controversy and Violation of Values
Experts who spoke to "Okaz" believe that the repercussions of these practices extend to the individual, the family, and society, contributing to the formation of a generation that suffers from psychological and social disorders.
Psychiatrist Dr. Haitham Al-Qurashi explained that the spread of "poor" content may lead to an increased acceptance by non-critical audiences of superficiality, considering it a normal thing, which reinforces a false association between fame and success, misleading the audience into thinking that achieving them requires no effort or real value, but merely stirring controversy. This represents a violation of the fundamental values of knowledge, science, and wisdom upon which society is built.
Dr. Al-Qurashi pointed out that content creators become role models, prompting young people to imitate them in hopes of admiration and fame, which distorts the true values of society. He added that platforms immediately reward content creators through "likes" or "views," generating a feeling of quick satisfaction and pushing them to repeat the easy content that attracts this attention.
He noted that some content spreads due to shock or criticism, but algorithms interpret this as "success," resulting in financial gain and fame for the creator, even if the content is poor. He emphasized that studies indicate this system leads to real psychological problems, such as feelings of social rejection when likes are lacking, and exacerbates anxiety and depression, especially among teenagers who link their self-worth to numbers rather than achievements.
Low-Quality Content and Educational Disruption
For his part, social specialist Tahr Safar stated that the spread of low-quality content has weakened individuals' ability to discern due to its entrenchment of superficial culture. At the family level, this leads to educational disruption as children are exposed to content that contradicts family principles. On a social level, it contributes to the decline of public taste and the absence of serious role models, leaving a generation raised on triviality as a norm.
Social specialist Safar emphasized the importance of awareness and dialogue within the family, rather than mere prohibition, along with providing beneficial and attractive content, in addition to community support for purposeful media initiatives and promoting a culture of constructive criticism.
Distortion and Unprofessional Exploitation
Media researcher Lama Al-Otaibi stressed that digital media has opened the door for everyone to become content creators, and the absence of responsibility turns platforms into digital chaos. She affirmed that having regulations is essential to ensure professionalism and protect the media message from deviation. She added that appearing on platforms has become easy and spreads quickly, but what is the value if the content lacks purpose or contradicts values and ethics?
She explained that the current phase witnesses a mixing of purposeful content with distorted content, making the existence of licenses important to ensure that content creators adhere to professional standards. She affirmed that media is a message before it is a profession and does not tolerate randomness or unprofessional exploitation.
Penalties and Fines for Violating Morality
For his part, lawyer Kamel Al-Buraq explained that the suspension of the "podcast" was based on the audiovisual media system issued by Royal Decree (M/33), which prohibits publishing any content that violates public morals or religious values or offends public taste. He cited the verse: "And tell My servants to say that which is best," emphasizing that media discourse must be based on respect and refinement.
He added that the system prohibits displaying any content that is immoral, shows nudity, incites lust, or uses vulgar language, while adhering to the Kingdom's media policy. Article 17 stipulates penalties of up to 10 million riyals or suspension or revocation of the license, with the penalty doubling in case of repetition.
He pointed out that filming clips that touch on public modesty is considered a serious violation, especially if broadcasted through an unapproved platform, which allows the authority to take measures including revoking the license and imposing a fine of up to 500,000 riyals, and referring the violation to the public prosecution if necessary. Al-Buraq concluded by affirming that adhering to regulations is not a restriction on freedom of expression, but rather a protection for society and preservation of public taste, citing the Prophet's saying: "Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should say good or remain silent."
Misleading Information and Violation of Privacy
Meanwhile, lawyer Nada Al-Otaibi pointed out that the relevant authorities have intensified monitoring of social media platforms to combat any incitement, abuse, and violation of privacy.
The General Authority for Media Regulation has taken decisive steps against some who have become accustomed to broadcasting content that violates standards, from vulgar language and boasting about possessions to revealing family privacy and bullying, behaviors that are considered a direct violation of media standards. She affirmed that
the system prohibits anything that touches on the foundations of Sharia, incites hatred, or disrupts public morals,
in addition to banning misleading content and unlicensed advertisements. It also stipulates fines of up to 10 million riyals, with the possibility of doubling them or suspending the profession or revoking the license. Al-Otaibi concluded by emphasizing the role of followers as essential partners in reducing violations by refraining from circulating and reporting non-compliant clips, which enhances a responsible media environment that respects community values.