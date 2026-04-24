في الوقت الذي يخطط فيه المخرج محمود كامل والمؤلف نادر صلاح الدين لبدء تصوير فيلمهما الجديد، وجد الفيلم نفسه في مواجهة مبكرة مع الرأي العام. عنوان الفيلم «كيف تخون زوجتك؟» لم يكن مجرد خيار فني، بل صار شرارة لإشعال الغضب والدهشة في آنٍ واحد. في هذا التقرير، نفتح ملف الفيلم المثير للجدل، ونكشف هل كانت الخيانة مجرد «خدعة» لفتح باب النقاش، أم أن المضمون يحمل ما هو أبعد من مجرد عنوان صادم؟

في عالم السينما، أحياناً لا تكون القصة هي التي تصنع الضجة، بل «الاسم». وهذا بالضبط ما حدث هنا. عنوان الفيلم حمل إيحاءً مباشراً عن الخيانة، ما دفع كثيرين لاعتبار العمل استفزازياً أو صادماً أخلاقياً، قبل أن يظهر أي تفصيل عن المحتوى الحقيقي.

لكن المخرج تدخل سريعاً لتوضيح الصورة، مؤكداً أن ما يُتداول عن الفيلم لا يعكس فكرته الأساسية. «ليس عن الخيانة، بل عن لحظة واحدة تغيّر كل شيء»، بحسب تصريحات محمود كامل، فإن الفيلم ينتمي إلى كوميديا المواقف ذات الطابع الإنساني، حيث تدور القصة حول رجل شديد الالتزام بمبادئه ورافض تماماً لفكرة الخيانة، لكن ظرفاً مفاجئاً يضعه في موقف مربك يفتح سلسلة من الأحداث غير المتوقعة.

فكرة الفيلم كما يشرحها صناعه، لا تتعلق بتبرير الخيانة أو تقديمها كخيار، بل بتفكيك فكرة «القرار الواحد» الذي قد يقلب حياة إنسان رأساً على عقب، بطريقة ساخرة ومليئة بالمفارقات.

وبين الضحك والارتباك يبني هذا العمل السينمائي لعبة كوميدية على الحافة، فالفيلم يعتمد على نوع من الكوميديا التي تنشأ من سوء الفهم وتراكم المواقف المحرجة، حيث تتصاعد الأحداث بشكل غير منطقي ظاهرياً، لكنها تعكس واقعاً إنسانياً معقداً: كيف يمكن لموقف عابر أن يضع شخصاً في دائرة اتهام أو ارتباك لا علاقة له بنيّته الأصلية.

واللافت أن كل هذا الجدل حدث قبل إعلان الطاقم النهائي أو بدء التصوير، وهو ما يكشف كيف يمكن لعنوان واحد أن يتحول إلى «قنبلة نقاش» في زمن السوشيال ميديا، حيث لم تعد الأفلام تُحاكم فقط بعد مشاهدتها، بل أحياناً قبل وجودها فعلياً.

وبين من يرى أن الاسم مجرد وسيلة ذكية لفتح الباب أمام الاهتمام، ومن يعتبره اختياراً مثيراً للجدل أكثر من اللازم، يبقى الفيلم في مرحلة «الاختبار الأول» الحقيقي، اختبار الجمهور، قبل اختبار الشاشات.