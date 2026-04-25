The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in the city of Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate, has delivered vocational bags to the beneficiaries of the project aimed at reintegrating released women and their families into society, titled "Beginnings."



This activity targets the empowerment of (25) beneficiaries, contributing to enhancing their opportunities to start their own projects and achieve economic independence as part of supporting livelihoods and improving the living conditions of the beneficiary families. This follows a phase of practical training in areas such as food industries, incense and perfume making, soap production, hairdressing, beauty, henna tattooing, sewing, and tailoring, during which the beneficiaries acquired various skills in different professional fields, enhancing their ability to enter the job market and find sustainable sources of income.



This initiative reflects the Kingdom's commitment, represented by the center, through its various humanitarian and relief programs and projects, to empower Yemeni women and enhance their role in society, contributing to achieving sustainable development and building a better future.