سلّم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بمديرية المكلا في محافظة حضرموت حقائب المهنة، للمستفيدات من مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع «بداية».


ويستهدف النشاط تمكين (25) مستفيدة بما يسهم في تعزيز فرصهن في بدء مشاريعهن الخاصة وتحقيق الاستقلال الاقتصادي في إطار دعم سبل العيش، وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للأسر المستفيدة، وتتويجًا لمرحلة التدريب العملي في مجالات الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور والصابون، والكوافير، والتجميل ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، الذي تلقت خلاله المستفيدات مهارات متنوعة في مجالات مهنية مختلفة، بما يعزز من قدرتهن على دخول سوق العمل وإيجاد مصادر دخل مستدامة.


ويأتي ذلك في إطار حرص المملكة ممثلة بالمركز عبر برامجه ومشاريعه الإنسانية والإغاثية المختلفة لتمكين المرأة اليمنية وتعزيز دورها في المجتمع، بما يسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وبناء مستقبل أفضل.