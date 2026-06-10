بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين الرئيس فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور، في ضحايا الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوب بلاده.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوب جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين الرئيس فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور، في ضحايا الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوب بلاده.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوب جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».