The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the earthquake that struck the south of his country.

King Salman said: "We learned of the news of the earthquake that struck the south of the Republic of the Philippines, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not see any harm."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the earthquake that struck the south of his country.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the earthquake that struck the south of the Republic of the Philippines, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not see any harm."