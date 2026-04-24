أصدرت إدارة أحد الفنادق بالسعودية بيانًا توضيحيًا، ردًا على ما تم تداوله عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا، تتعلق بتعامل أحد الموظفين مع نزيلة داخل الفندق.
وأكدت الإدارة في بيانها أن ما حدث كان نتيجة «خطأ فردي في طريقة التعامل»، مشيرة إلى إيقاف الموظف عن العمل فورًا وإحالته للتحقيق وفق الإجراءات النظامية، مع مراجعة شاملة لآليات خدمة الضيوف لضمان عدم تكرار الواقعة.

رواية السيدة

وتفجّرت الأزمة بعد تداول مقاطع وشهادات لسيدة سعودية، قالت إنها تعرضت لموقف صادم داخل الفندق، بعدما أقدمت الإدارة – بحسب روايتها – على قطع الكهرباء عن غرفتها لإجبارها على المغادرة، في تصرف وصفته بـ«المهين وغير المقبول».
وأضافت أنها لم تكتفِ بذلك، بل تعرضت – وفق قولها – لتهديدات بعدم السماح لها بدخول مصر، ما دفعها إلى تصعيد الأمر وتوثيقه عبر منصات التواصل.

تحول مفاجئ

ومع تصاعد التفاعل، تكشفت معطيات جديدة قلبت مسار القضية، حيث تبيّن أن الواقعة حدثت داخل فندق في السعودية، وليس في مصر كما أشيع في البداية.
كما أُثيرت تساؤلات حول طبيعة عمل الموظف المتورط، إذ تبين أنه مصري يعمل في وظيفة استقبال، وهي من المهن المقصورة على السعوديين، ما يضع الواقعة في إطار مخالفة نظامية محتملة.

اتهامات وتصعيد

وتوسعت الاتهامات لتشمل مزاعم بمحاولة اعتداء لفظي وتهديد بحق المواطنة، ما يرفع القضية إلى شبهة جنائية، إلى جانب اتهام إدارة الفندق باتباع إجراء غير نظامي يتمثل في مداهمة غرف النزلاء، دون وجود سند قانوني، فضلًا عن عدم وجود أي نص يسمح بقطع الكهرباء كوسيلة ضغط.
كما أُشير إلى محاولات لاحتواء الأزمة عبر تقديم إرضاءات للسيدة، وهي تحركات قد تُفسَّر قانونيًا كنوع من التسوية غير الرسمية.

بلاغات رسمية

وفي المقابل، صعّدت السيدة القضية رسميًا، وقدمت عدة بلاغات إلى مكتب العمل والشرطة والجهات السياحية، مؤكدة تمسكها بكامل حقوقها وعدم التنازل. ما يجعل القضية مفتوحة على عدة مسارات قانونية، تتراوح بين مخالفات نظام العمل وشبهات الاعتداء وسوء استخدام السلطة داخل منشأة سياحية، مع احتمالات بامتداد المسؤولية لتشمل الموظف والإدارة وربما المالك.