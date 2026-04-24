The management of a hotel in Saudi Arabia issued a clarifying statement in response to what has been circulated on social media regarding an incident that sparked widespread controversy, related to the interaction of an employee with a guest inside the hotel.

The management confirmed in its statement that what happened was the result of a "individual error in handling," noting that the employee was immediately suspended from work and referred for investigation according to regulatory procedures, along with a comprehensive review of guest service mechanisms to ensure that the incident does not recur.

The Woman's Account

The crisis erupted after clips and testimonies from a Saudi woman circulated, claiming she experienced a shocking situation inside the hotel, after the management – according to her account – cut off electricity to her room to force her to leave, in an action she described as "humiliating and unacceptable."

She added that she was not only subjected to that, but also faced – according to her – threats of being prevented from entering Egypt, which prompted her to escalate the matter and document it through social media platforms.

صورة من داخل الفندق.

Sudden Turnaround

As the interaction escalated, new information emerged that changed the course of the case, revealing that the incident occurred inside a hotel in Saudi Arabia, not in Egypt as initially rumored.

Questions were also raised about the nature of the work of the involved employee, as it turned out that he is an Egyptian working in a reception position, which is a profession restricted to Saudis, placing the incident within the framework of a potential regulatory violation.

Accusations and Escalation

The accusations expanded to include allegations of attempted verbal assault and threats against the citizen, which raises the case to a criminal suspicion, alongside accusations against the hotel management of following an irregular procedure involving raiding guest rooms, without any legal basis, in addition to the absence of any provision allowing for cutting off electricity as a means of pressure.

Attempts were also noted to contain the crisis by offering compensations to the woman, actions that could be legally interpreted as a form of informal settlement.

Official Reports

In contrast, the woman escalated the case officially, filing several reports to the labor office, police, and tourism authorities, asserting her commitment to all her rights and refusal to waive them. This makes the case open to several legal avenues, ranging from violations of labor regulations to suspicions of assault and abuse of power within a tourism establishment, with possibilities of extending liability to include the employee, management, and possibly the owner.