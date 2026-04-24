أصدرت إدارة أحد الفنادق بالسعودية بيانًا توضيحيًا، ردًا على ما تم تداوله عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا، تتعلق بتعامل أحد الموظفين مع نزيلة داخل الفندق. وأكدت الإدارة في بيانها أن ما حدث كان نتيجة «خطأ فردي في طريقة التعامل»، مشيرة إلى إيقاف الموظف عن العمل فورًا وإحالته للتحقيق وفق الإجراءات النظامية، مع مراجعة شاملة لآليات خدمة الضيوف لضمان عدم تكرار الواقعة.
رواية السيدة
وتفجّرت الأزمة بعد تداول مقاطع وشهادات لسيدة سعودية، قالت إنها تعرضت لموقف صادم داخل الفندق، بعدما أقدمت الإدارة – بحسب روايتها – على قطع الكهرباء عن غرفتها لإجبارها على المغادرة، في تصرف وصفته بـ«المهين وغير المقبول». وأضافت أنها لم تكتفِ بذلك، بل تعرضت – وفق قولها – لتهديدات بعدم السماح لها بدخول مصر، ما دفعها إلى تصعيد الأمر وتوثيقه عبر منصات التواصل.
تحول مفاجئ
ومع تصاعد التفاعل، تكشفت معطيات جديدة قلبت مسار القضية، حيث تبيّن أن الواقعة حدثت داخل فندق في السعودية، وليس في مصر كما أشيع في البداية. كما أُثيرت تساؤلات حول طبيعة عمل الموظف المتورط، إذ تبين أنه مصري يعمل في وظيفة استقبال، وهي من المهن المقصورة على السعوديين، ما يضع الواقعة في إطار مخالفة نظامية محتملة.
اتهامات وتصعيد
وتوسعت الاتهامات لتشمل مزاعم بمحاولة اعتداء لفظي وتهديد بحق المواطنة، ما يرفع القضية إلى شبهة جنائية، إلى جانب اتهام إدارة الفندق باتباع إجراء غير نظامي يتمثل في مداهمة غرف النزلاء، دون وجود سند قانوني، فضلًا عن عدم وجود أي نص يسمح بقطع الكهرباء كوسيلة ضغط. كما أُشير إلى محاولات لاحتواء الأزمة عبر تقديم إرضاءات للسيدة، وهي تحركات قد تُفسَّر قانونيًا كنوع من التسوية غير الرسمية.
بلاغات رسمية
وفي المقابل، صعّدت السيدة القضية رسميًا، وقدمت عدة بلاغات إلى مكتب العمل والشرطة والجهات السياحية، مؤكدة تمسكها بكامل حقوقها وعدم التنازل. ما يجعل القضية مفتوحة على عدة مسارات قانونية، تتراوح بين مخالفات نظام العمل وشبهات الاعتداء وسوء استخدام السلطة داخل منشأة سياحية، مع احتمالات بامتداد المسؤولية لتشمل الموظف والإدارة وربما المالك.
The management of a hotel in Saudi Arabia issued a clarifying statement in response to what has been circulated on social media regarding an incident that sparked widespread controversy, related to the interaction of an employee with a guest inside the hotel. The management confirmed in its statement that what happened was the result of a "individual error in handling," noting that the employee was immediately suspended from work and referred for investigation according to regulatory procedures, along with a comprehensive review of guest service mechanisms to ensure that the incident does not recur.
The Woman's Account
The crisis erupted after clips and testimonies from a Saudi woman circulated, claiming she experienced a shocking situation inside the hotel, after the management – according to her account – cut off electricity to her room to force her to leave, in an action she described as "humiliating and unacceptable." She added that she was not only subjected to that, but also faced – according to her – threats of being prevented from entering Egypt, which prompted her to escalate the matter and document it through social media platforms.
صورة من داخل الفندق.
Sudden Turnaround
As the interaction escalated, new information emerged that changed the course of the case, revealing that the incident occurred inside a hotel in Saudi Arabia, not in Egypt as initially rumored. Questions were also raised about the nature of the work of the involved employee, as it turned out that he is an Egyptian working in a reception position, which is a profession restricted to Saudis, placing the incident within the framework of a potential regulatory violation.
Accusations and Escalation
The accusations expanded to include allegations of attempted verbal assault and threats against the citizen, which raises the case to a criminal suspicion, alongside accusations against the hotel management of following an irregular procedure involving raiding guest rooms, without any legal basis, in addition to the absence of any provision allowing for cutting off electricity as a means of pressure. Attempts were also noted to contain the crisis by offering compensations to the woman, actions that could be legally interpreted as a form of informal settlement.
Official Reports
In contrast, the woman escalated the case officially, filing several reports to the labor office, police, and tourism authorities, asserting her commitment to all her rights and refusal to waive them. This makes the case open to several legal avenues, ranging from violations of labor regulations to suspicions of assault and abuse of power within a tourism establishment, with possibilities of extending liability to include the employee, management, and possibly the owner.