أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي- باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- استهداف موقعين حدوديين شمال دولة الكويت، بطائراتٍ مسيّرة انطلقت من جمهورية العراق.


وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام، رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية، التي تَنتهِكُ سيادة دول المنطقة، وتهدد أمنها واستقرارها.

وشدَّد العيسى، على التضامن الكامل مع دولة الكويت، أميرًا وحكومة وشعبًا، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامةَ مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.