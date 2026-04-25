The Muslim World League condemned - with strong denunciation - the targeting of two border sites north of the State of Kuwait by drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.



In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of these criminal attacks, which violate the sovereignty of the countries in the region and threaten their security and stability.

Al-Issa emphasized full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, in all measures taken to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.