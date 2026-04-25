The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector has approved the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan), chaired by the Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, for the third term of the council for the years 2026 – 2030.

The new formation includes the appointment of Engineer Majid bin Saad Al-Osaimi as Vice Chairman of the Council, along with the membership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Saleh Kamel, Princess Lamia bint Majid, Yazid bin Ibrahim Al-Nafisa, Hani bin Muqbil Al-Muqbil, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan, Engineer Louay bin Mohammed Al-Nahidh, Engineer Sultan bin Jreis Al-Jreis, and Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Jalajel.

This formation comes as part of the development of the institutional work system, enhancing performance efficiency, and strengthening integration with relevant entities, contributing to achieving the objectives of developmental housing and expanding the social impact of housing initiatives in various regions of the Kingdom.