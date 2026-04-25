وافق المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي على تشكيل مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية (سكن)، برئاسة وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس الأمناء ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، وذلك للدورة الثالثة للمجلس للأعوام 2026 – 2030.

وشمل التشكيل الجديد تعيين المهندس ماجد بن سعد العصيمي نائبًا لرئيس المجلس، إلى جانب عضوية كلٍ من الشيخ عبدالله بن صالح كامل، والأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد، ويزيد بن إبراهيم النفيسة، وهاني بن مقبل المقبل، ومحمد بن صالح البطي، وعجلان بن عبدالعزيز العجلان، والمهندس لؤي بن محمد الناهض، والمهندس سلطان بن جريس الجريس، وراشد بن محمد الجلاجل.

ويأتي هذا التشكيل في إطار تطوير منظومة العمل المؤسسي ورفع كفاءة الأداء، وتعزيز التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الإسكان التنموي، وتوسيع نطاق الأثر الاجتماعي للمبادرات السكنية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.