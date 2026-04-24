إشارة إلى ما تم تداوله في وسائل التواصل بشأن عدم تقيد أحد سائقي تطبيقات التوصيل باشتراطات مزاولة النشاط وتدني مستوى النظافة للمركبة المستخدمة وملحقاتها، أكدت الهيئة العامة للنقل أنه تم التحقق من الواقعة، وتحديد السائق المخالف وبيانات الشركة المشغلة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية وإيقاف السائق المعني عن العمل.

وتوضح الهيئة أن ما تم رصده يعد مخالفة صريحة لأنظمتها، مؤكدة أن سلامة المستفيدين وجودة الخدمة تمثلان أولوية قصوى، ولن يتم التهاون في تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.

كما تهيب بجميع شركات التوصيل بضرورة الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات والتأكد من تقيد السائقين بالاشتراطات المعتمدة، بما يضمن سلامة البضائع المنقولة ويرفع من مستوى جودة الخدمات المقدمة.