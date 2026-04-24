In reference to what has been circulated on social media regarding one of the delivery app drivers not adhering to the requirements for practicing the activity and the low level of cleanliness of the vehicle used and its accessories, the Public Transport Authority confirmed that the incident has been verified, the violating driver has been identified along with the operating company’s details, and legal actions have been taken to suspend the concerned driver from work.

The Authority clarifies that what has been observed constitutes a clear violation of its regulations, emphasizing that the safety of beneficiaries and the quality of service are top priorities, and there will be no leniency in applying legal measures against violators.

It also urges all delivery companies to adhere to the regulations and instructions and to ensure that drivers comply with the approved requirements, which guarantees the safety of the transported goods and enhances the quality of the services provided.