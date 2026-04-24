إشارة إلى ما تم تداوله في وسائل التواصل بشأن عدم تقيد أحد سائقي تطبيقات التوصيل باشتراطات مزاولة النشاط وتدني مستوى النظافة للمركبة المستخدمة وملحقاتها، أكدت الهيئة العامة للنقل أنه تم التحقق من الواقعة، وتحديد السائق المخالف وبيانات الشركة المشغلة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية وإيقاف السائق المعني عن العمل.
وتوضح الهيئة أن ما تم رصده يعد مخالفة صريحة لأنظمتها، مؤكدة أن سلامة المستفيدين وجودة الخدمة تمثلان أولوية قصوى، ولن يتم التهاون في تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.
كما تهيب بجميع شركات التوصيل بضرورة الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات والتأكد من تقيد السائقين بالاشتراطات المعتمدة، بما يضمن سلامة البضائع المنقولة ويرفع من مستوى جودة الخدمات المقدمة.
In reference to what has been circulated on social media regarding one of the delivery app drivers not adhering to the requirements for practicing the activity and the low level of cleanliness of the vehicle used and its accessories, the Public Transport Authority confirmed that the incident has been verified, the violating driver has been identified along with the operating company’s details, and legal actions have been taken to suspend the concerned driver from work.
The Authority clarifies that what has been observed constitutes a clear violation of its regulations, emphasizing that the safety of beneficiaries and the quality of service are top priorities, and there will be no leniency in applying legal measures against violators.
It also urges all delivery companies to adhere to the regulations and instructions and to ensure that drivers comply with the approved requirements, which guarantees the safety of the transported goods and enhances the quality of the services provided.