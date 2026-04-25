في قصة تتجاوز في قسوتها حدود الدراما، تحول منزل أب لبناني من «ملاذٍ آمن» إلى «سجنٍ خاص» يعيش فيه كابوساً يومياً. القضية التي فجرها حساب «وينيه الدولة» كشفت عن وجهٍ مظلم للعنف الأسري؛ حيث وجد الأب نفسه مهدداً ومُعنَّفاً داخل جدران منزله، ليس من غريب، بل من أقرب الناس إليه: ابنيه.

لم تكن المعاناة وليدة لحظة غضب، بل كانت سلسلة طويلة من الترهيب الممنهج. يروي الأب تفاصيل لا تكاد تُصدق، حيث تطور الأمر من تهديدات لفظية إلى اعتداءات جسدية قاسية. أكثر المشاهد رعباً في شهادته كان عندما وصف كيف يتم حبسه داخل الحمام، مقيداً ومعصوب العينين، في ممارسات تكسر كل معاني الأبوة والرحمة.

وصل الأب إلى لحظة الانفجار التي لم يعد فيها خيار سوى «الهروب». وفي نوبة من اليأس، تمكن من الإفلات والاختباء لدى الجيران، ليكون هذا الملاذ الأخير هو خطوته الأولى نحو الجهات الأمنية. لكن الهم الأكبر للأب لم يكن نفسه فقط، بل ابنته التي أدرك أن بقاءها تحت ذلك السقف يعني تدمير مستقبلها، فبذل كل ما في وسعه لإخراجها من البلاد حمايةً لها.

ورغم تقدم الأب ببلاغات رسمية، إلا أن القضية لا تزال عالقة في أروقة غياب الإجراءات الحاسمة، مما أثار غضباً واسعاً. كيف يمكن لمنزل أن يتحول إلى مصدر خوف دائم؟ وكيف تبقى أصوات المعنَّفين حبيسة جدران لا تسمع؟

ويمكن القول إن هذه الحادثة ليست مجرد «خلاف عائلي»، بل هي جرس إنذار، فالقضية تفتح باباً للنقاش حول العنف الأسري، ليس كأرقام وإحصائيات، بل كواقع مرير يعيشه الكثيرون في صمت. إن قصة هذا الأب تعيد طرح السؤال الأكثر صعوبة: عندما يفقد البيت قدسيته ويتحول إلى سجن، أين يذهب المظلوم في مجتمعٍ أحياناً يفضل «الصمت» على «الفضيحة»؟