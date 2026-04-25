In a story that surpasses the boundaries of drama with its cruelty, a Lebanese father's home transformed from a "safe haven" into a "private prison" where he lives a daily nightmare. The case, revealed by the account "Winnieh Al-Dawla," uncovered a dark side of domestic violence; the father found himself threatened and abused within the walls of his own home, not by a stranger, but by those closest to him: his two sons.

The suffering was not born from a moment of anger, but rather a long series of systematic intimidation. The father recounts details that are almost unbelievable, as the situation escalated from verbal threats to severe physical assaults. The most terrifying scenes in his testimony were when he described how he was locked in the bathroom, bound and blindfolded, in acts that shattered all meanings of fatherhood and compassion.

The father reached a breaking point where there was no choice but to "escape." In a fit of despair, he managed to break free and hide with neighbors, making this last refuge his first step towards the authorities. However, the father's greatest concern was not just for himself, but for his daughter, as he realized that her staying under that roof meant the destruction of her future, so he did everything he could to get her out of the country for her protection.

Despite the father filing official complaints, the case remains stuck in the corridors of a lack of decisive action, which has sparked widespread outrage. How can a home turn into a constant source of fear? And how do the voices of the abused remain trapped within walls that do not hear them?

It can be said that this incident is not merely a "family dispute," but a wake-up call, as the case opens the door for discussion about domestic violence, not as numbers and statistics, but as a bitter reality that many live in silence. The story of this father raises the most difficult question: when a home loses its sanctity and turns into a prison, where does the oppressed go in a society that sometimes prefers "silence" over "scandal"?