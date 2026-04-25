في قلب أكثر مباني العالم إثارة للجدل، حيث تُتخذ القرارات التي تغير وجه التاريخ، قررت السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب أن تترك بصمة من نوعٍ آخر.. بصمة تنبض بالحياة، لا بالسياسة. فقد شهدت حدائق البيت الأبيض أخيراً إضافة استثنائية: خلية نحل صُممت بعناية فائقة على شكل البيت الأبيض نفسه، في مزيجٍ فريد يجمع بين الحرفية اليدوية والرمزية البيئية.

بدأت الحكاية بهواية بسيطة لنّجار في البيت الأبيض، لكنها تحت رعاية ميلانيا ترمب، تحولت إلى مشروع بيئي متكامل. في موسم الذروة، يضج هذا الركن الهادئ من الحديقة بنشاط لا يتوقف لـ 70 ألف نحلة، تُنتج سنوياً أكثر من 102 كيلوغرام من العسل الصافي، وهو ما يُعرف بـ «الذهب السائل» الذي يجد طريقه إلى موائد الرئاسة الرسمية، والهدايا الدبلوماسية، وصولاً إلى طاولات المحتاجين عبر التبرعات.

ولا يقتصر دور هذه النحلات على إنتاج العسل، بل تلعب دوراً حيوياً في تلقيح الحدائق المحيطة، وتحديداً تلك المساحات الخضراء التي أُطلقت لتعزيز الزراعة المحلية. الخلية الجديدة، التي صُنعت يدوياً على يد حرفي ماهر في ولاية فرجينيا، ليست مجرد ديكور، بل هي رمز لاستمرارية المبادرات البيئية داخل المقر الرئاسي، بغض النظر عن هوية الساكنين فيه.

وبين ردهات السياسة وصخب القرار العالمي، كتبت هذه الخلايا قصة مختلفة. إنها قصة تؤكد أن حتى في أكثر الأماكن صرامةً في العالم، هناك مساحة للطبيعة. فبينما يرى البعض في البيت الأبيض مركزاً للقرار السياسي، تراه ميلانيا ترمب (ومن قبلها مبادرات زراعية أخرى) مكاناً يمكن أن ينبض بالحياة، حيث تتحول فكرة صغيرة من هواية نجار إلى مشروع رئاسي مستدام يترك أثراً طويلاً.