في قلب أكثر مباني العالم إثارة للجدل، حيث تُتخذ القرارات التي تغير وجه التاريخ، قررت السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب أن تترك بصمة من نوعٍ آخر.. بصمة تنبض بالحياة، لا بالسياسة. فقد شهدت حدائق البيت الأبيض أخيراً إضافة استثنائية: خلية نحل صُممت بعناية فائقة على شكل البيت الأبيض نفسه، في مزيجٍ فريد يجمع بين الحرفية اليدوية والرمزية البيئية.
بدأت الحكاية بهواية بسيطة لنّجار في البيت الأبيض، لكنها تحت رعاية ميلانيا ترمب، تحولت إلى مشروع بيئي متكامل. في موسم الذروة، يضج هذا الركن الهادئ من الحديقة بنشاط لا يتوقف لـ 70 ألف نحلة، تُنتج سنوياً أكثر من 102 كيلوغرام من العسل الصافي، وهو ما يُعرف بـ «الذهب السائل» الذي يجد طريقه إلى موائد الرئاسة الرسمية، والهدايا الدبلوماسية، وصولاً إلى طاولات المحتاجين عبر التبرعات.
ولا يقتصر دور هذه النحلات على إنتاج العسل، بل تلعب دوراً حيوياً في تلقيح الحدائق المحيطة، وتحديداً تلك المساحات الخضراء التي أُطلقت لتعزيز الزراعة المحلية. الخلية الجديدة، التي صُنعت يدوياً على يد حرفي ماهر في ولاية فرجينيا، ليست مجرد ديكور، بل هي رمز لاستمرارية المبادرات البيئية داخل المقر الرئاسي، بغض النظر عن هوية الساكنين فيه.
وبين ردهات السياسة وصخب القرار العالمي، كتبت هذه الخلايا قصة مختلفة. إنها قصة تؤكد أن حتى في أكثر الأماكن صرامةً في العالم، هناك مساحة للطبيعة. فبينما يرى البعض في البيت الأبيض مركزاً للقرار السياسي، تراه ميلانيا ترمب (ومن قبلها مبادرات زراعية أخرى) مكاناً يمكن أن ينبض بالحياة، حيث تتحول فكرة صغيرة من هواية نجار إلى مشروع رئاسي مستدام يترك أثراً طويلاً.
In the heart of the most controversial buildings in the world, where decisions that change the course of history are made, First Lady Melania Trump decided to leave a mark of a different kind... a mark that pulses with life, not politics. The White House gardens have recently witnessed an exceptional addition: a beehive meticulously designed in the shape of the White House itself, in a unique blend of craftsmanship and environmental symbolism.
The story began with a simple hobby of a carpenter at the White House, but under the patronage of Melania Trump, it transformed into a comprehensive environmental project. During peak season, this quiet corner of the garden buzzes with the nonstop activity of 70,000 bees, producing over 102 kilograms of pure honey annually, known as "liquid gold," which finds its way to official presidential tables, diplomatic gifts, and even to the tables of those in need through donations.
The role of these bees is not limited to honey production; they also play a vital role in pollinating the surrounding gardens, specifically those green spaces launched to promote local agriculture. The new hive, handcrafted by a skilled artisan in Virginia, is not just a decoration but a symbol of the continuity of environmental initiatives within the presidential residence, regardless of who resides there.
Amid the corridors of politics and the clamor of global decision-making, these hives have written a different story. It is a story that affirms that even in the most stringent places in the world, there is room for nature. While some see the White House as a center of political decision-making, Melania Trump (and previous agricultural initiatives) sees it as a place that can pulse with life, where a small idea from a carpenter's hobby transforms into a sustainable presidential project that leaves a lasting impact.