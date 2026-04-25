In a world that rushes after quick relationships and hasty emotional decisions, Nermeen El-Feky chose a completely different path, a path that may seem harsh, but for her, it was the only possible one.

Behind her calm smile, the Egyptian artist hides a long story of conscious rejection and a wait that extended for years without compromise. While the public repeatedly wondered about the secret of her remaining unmarried despite being over fifty, she finally came forward to reveal what was not apparent: it was not a coincidence, but a decision.

Nermeen treats marriage as a red line, not just a social step, but a delicate equation governed by conviction before emotion. For her, commitment is not an option to be taken lightly, but a destiny linked to fate and luck, and it should not be imposed under the pressure of time or society.

This principle was not easy. On the contrary, it cost her many opportunities that some might see as "suitable," but for her, they were incomplete. She refused to be a second choice in a man's life, and she refused to be the cause of another woman's pain, even if the price was years of solitude.

Every time she approached the idea of marriage, she returned to the starting point: does this person deserve to be a true partner? Not just a husband, but a support, a man who gives her security and shares life with her without leaving her to fight alone under the banner of "the strong woman."

Nermeen did not seek a marriage to add to her biography, but rather a relationship that befits her. Therefore, she preferred to wait rather than live a story that does not resemble her.

In an era where happiness is measured by connection, she decided to redefine the equation: sometimes, rejection is the only way to preserve yourself.