في عالم يركض خلف العلاقات السريعة والقرارات العاطفية المتعجلة، اختارت نيرمين الفقي طريقًا مختلفًا تمامًا، طريقًا قد يبدو قاسيًا، لكنه بالنسبة لها كان هو الوحيد الممكن.

خلف ابتسامتها الهادئة، تخفي الفنانة المصرية حكاية طويلة من الرفض الواعي، والانتظار الذي امتد لسنوات دون تنازل. فبينما تساءل الجمهور مرارًا عن سر بقائها دون زواج رغم تجاوزها الخمسين، خرجت أخيرًا لتكشف ما لم يكن ظاهرًا: الأمر لم يكن صدفة، بل قرار.

تتعامل نيرمين مع الزواج كخط أحمر، ليس مجرد خطوة اجتماعية، بل معادلة دقيقة تحكمها القناعة قبل العاطفة. وبالنسبة لها، الارتباط ليس خيارًا يمكن التهاون فيه، بل مصير يرتبط بالنصيب والقدر، ولا يُفرض تحت ضغط الزمن أو المجتمع.

هذا المبدأ لم يكن سهلًا. على العكس، كلفها الكثير من الفرص التي قد يراها البعض «مناسبة»، لكنها بالنسبة لها كانت ناقصة. رفضت أن تكون خيارًا ثانيًا في حياة رجل، ورفضت أن تكون سببًا في ألم امرأة أخرى، حتى لو كان الثمن سنوات من الوحدة.

في كل مرة اقتربت فيها من فكرة الزواج، كانت تعود لنقطة البداية: هل هذا الشخص يستحق أن يكون شريكًا حقيقيًا؟ ليس مجرد زوج، بل سند، رجل يمنحها الأمان، ويشاركها الحياة دون أن يتركها تقاتل وحدها تحت شعار «المرأة القوية».

لم تبحث نيرمين عن زواج يُضاف إلى سيرتها، بل عن علاقة تليق بها. ولهذا، فضّلت الانتظار على أن تعيش قصة لا تشبهها.

في زمن تُقاس فيه السعادة بالارتباط، قررت هي أن تعيد تعريف المعادلة: أحيانًا، الرفض هو الطريق الوحيد للحفاظ على نفسك.