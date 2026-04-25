The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the targeting of two sites from the northern land border centers of the sisterly State of Kuwait by drones coming from the Republic of Iraq.

The Kingdom emphasized its firm rejection of the violation of state sovereignty and any attempts to threaten the security and stability of the region, reiterating the importance of the Government of the Republic of Iraq dealing responsibly with these threats to the Gulf states.

The Kingdom expressed its solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, both government and people, reaffirming its full support for all measures taken to preserve the sovereignty, security, and stability of Kuwait and its brotherly people.