In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - the conjoined Moroccan twins "Saja and Duha" Abdulali Munir arrived today at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their family, coming from the Kingdom of Morocco. The twins were immediately transferred upon their arrival to King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard to assess their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and Head of the Medical and Surgical Team of the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership - may God support it - for this noble humanitarian initiative, which embodies the Kingdom's steadfast approach to helping people and alleviating their suffering wherever they may be without discrimination, and reflects the medical excellence the Kingdom has achieved in the field of conjoined twins and its global leadership in dealing with the most delicate and complex cases.



He pointed out that the continuous successes achieved by the Saudi medical team in the separation operations of conjoined twins - thanks to God - and their advanced expertise and high capabilities have contributed to establishing the Kingdom's presence as a global center in this precise medical field, and a humanitarian refuge that offers hope to families exhausted by suffering, and children waiting for a chance at life.

The family of the Moroccan conjoined twins expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm welcome, reception, and generous hospitality they received, and for the swift response to their daughters' case.