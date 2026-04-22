أصدرت محكمة تركية قراراً بإخلاء مقر جمعية رعاية الكلاب التابعة للناشطة بوكيت أوزغونلو في أنقرة، في أحدث تطورات قضية تتضمن اتهامات بالفساد والإثراء غير المشروع المرتبط بتبرعات مخصصة لرعاية الحيوانات.

وتدير أوزغونلو ملجأً معروفاً لرعاية الكلاب الضالة، ويحظى بمتابعة واسعة ودعم مالي من محبي الحيوانات، إلى جانب حضورها النشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

إلا أن هذا النشاط الإنساني المعلن تحول إلى محور تحقيقات قضائية، بعد توجيه اتهامات لها ولعدد من المقربين منها، بينهم زوجها السابق وشقيقتها، تتعلق بسوء استخدام التبرعات، وغسل أموال، وتحقيق منافع شخصية.

ويأتي قرار الإخلاء الأخير بسبب عدم سداد إيجار مقر جمعية «المخالب المتمسكة بالحياة» خلال عام 2025، وفقاً لشروط العقد المبرم مع مالك الأرض.

وكانت أوزغونلو قد أسست جمعيتها في 2019، قبل أن تبدأ التحقيقات في 2024، عقب تدقيق مالي كشف عن تعاملات مثيرة للجدل، من بينها شراء مستلزمات طعام الحيوانات من شركة يملكها زوجها السابق تونا بوياجي، رغم انفصالهما لاحقاً.

وبحسب التحقيقات، فإن جزءاً من هذه المدفوعات مصدره تبرعات جُمعت لصالح الجمعية بين 2021 و2023.

كما أشار تقرير تفتيش حكومي إلى أن الجمعية قامت بتمويل شركتين مرتبطتين بعائلتها، إحداهما مسجلة باسم شقيقتها، والأخرى باسم زوجها، إضافة إلى رصد عمليات بيع وشراء مركبات بأسماء أفراد من العائلة، وتحويلات مالية غير موثقة، فضلاً عن شراء عقارات استخدمت كمقرات تعليمية بتمويل من التبرعات، مع تقدير خسائر مالية بنحو 20 مليون ليرة تركية.

وكشفت التحقيقات أيضاً عن تشغيل تسعة عمال أجانب في الملجأ دون تسجيلهم في أنظمة التأمين الاجتماعي.

وتواجه أوزغونلو و15 متهماً آخرين اتهامات تتعلق بالحصول على أموال بطرق غير مشروعة وغسل الأموال، فيما تطالب النيابة العامة بعقوبات قد تصل إلى 12 عاماً و3 أشهر سجناً لكل منهم.