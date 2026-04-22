A Turkish court has issued a decision to vacate the headquarters of the Dog Care Association run by activist Buket Özgunlu in Ankara, in the latest developments of a case involving allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment related to donations designated for animal care.

Özgunlu manages a well-known shelter for stray dogs, which enjoys wide followership and financial support from animal lovers, in addition to her active presence on social media platforms.

However, this declared humanitarian activity has become the focus of judicial investigations, following allegations against her and several close associates, including her ex-husband and sister, concerning the misuse of donations, money laundering, and personal gain.

The recent eviction decision comes due to the failure to pay the rent for the headquarters of the "Claws Holding on to Life" Association during the year 2025, according to the terms of the contract with the landowner.

Özgunlu established her association in 2019, before investigations began in 2024, following a financial audit that revealed controversial transactions, including the purchase of pet food supplies from a company owned by her ex-husband Tuna Boyacı, despite their subsequent separation.

According to the investigations, part of these payments originated from donations collected for the association between 2021 and 2023.

A government inspection report also indicated that the association financed two companies linked to her family, one registered in her sister's name and the other in her husband's name, in addition to monitoring transactions involving the buying and selling of vehicles in the names of family members, undocumented financial transfers, as well as the purchase of properties used as educational headquarters funded by donations, with estimated financial losses of around 20 million Turkish Lira.

The investigations also revealed the employment of nine foreign workers at the shelter without registering them in social security systems.

Özgunlu and 15 other defendants face charges related to obtaining money through illegal means and money laundering, while the public prosecutor is demanding penalties that could reach up to 12 years and 3 months in prison for each of them.