رحّب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز باسم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بضيوف الرحمن الذين بدأوا الوفود من مختلف أنحاء العالم إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لأداء مناسك الحج؛ مؤكدًا اعتزاز هذه البلاد المباركة بخدمة بيت الله العتيق ومسجد رسوله الكريم، والعناية بقاصديهما.


مواصلة تقديم أفضل التسهيلات للحجاج


وجّه ولي العهد في جلسة مجلس الوزراء أمس بتسخير كل الإمكانات والقدرات لإنجاح الخطط التنظيمية والأمنية والوقائية المعتمدة في موسم حج هذا العام، ومواصلة تقديم أجود الخدمات وأفضل التسهيلات لضيوف الرحمن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة والمنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية.


وفي شأن آخر وافق مجلس الوزراء على تعديل بداية السنة المالية للدولة؛ لتكون من اليوم (الحادي عشر) من برج (الجدي) الموافق (1) من شهر (يناير) وتنتهي في اليوم (العاشر) من برج (الجدي) الموافق (31) من شهر (ديسمبر).


كما وافق على استمرار تحمل الدولة رسم (تأشيرة العمل المؤقت لخدمات الحج والعمرة) عن العمالة الموسمية لمشروع الهدي والأضاحي لموسم حج عام (1447هـ)، وعلى الإطار الوطني للأمن المادي والسلامة. ووافق المجلس على تنظيم مركز الإيرادات غير النفطية.


وتابع المجلس تطورات حركة الملاحة البحرية في «مضيق هرمز»، مؤكدًا ضمن هذا السياق أن استثمارات المملكة الممتدة لعقود في أمن الطاقة ومسارات التصدير البديلة؛ عززت قدراتها في دعم العالم بالطاقة في أصعب الظروف التي فرضتها الأحداث والتوترات الجيوسياسية بالمنطقة وتداعياتها على سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.


بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرة تنافسية


وبارك مجلس الوزراء إطلاق الإستراتيجية الخمسية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة التي تواكب المرحلة الثالثة لـ(رؤية المملكة 2030) بالتركيز على بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرة تنافسية عالية؛ تعزز الريادة الدولية وتدعم الأصول واستدامة العوائد وترفع نسبة مساهمة القطاع الخاص في مناحي التنمية.



أداء تاريخي للصادرات غير النفطية



ونوه المجلس بالأداء التاريخي الذي سجلته الصادرات غير النفطية في عام 2025م محققة نموًا سنويًا قدره (15%) مقارنة بعام 2024م؛ مما يجسّد نجاح الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تنمية الصادرات، وتوسع القاعدة التصديرية للمملكة وتعزيز موقعها ضمن الاقتصادات الأعلى نموًا عالميًا.



مساندة ترسيخ الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية



تناول مجلس الوزراء نتائج مشاركات المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماعات الدولية ضمن دعمها المتواصل للعمل متعدد الأطراف الذي يعزّز التشاور والتنسيق تجاه التطورات والتحديات في المنطقة والعالم؛ بما يسهم في مساندة الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية وتحقيق الأمن والسلام إقليميًا ودوليًا.



السعودية وجهة جاذبة للاستثمار والابتكار



عدّ مجلس الوزراء تحقيق المملكة المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية الصادر عن الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات؛ تأكيدًا على مكانتها بوصفها مركزًا دوليًا رائدًا في الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي ووجهة جاذبة للاستثمار والابتكار مدعومة بخطوات متسارعة نحو مستقبل أكثر نموًا وازدهارًا.



قرارات



ومن قرارات المجلس محليًا؛ الموافقة على اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية الصين الشعبية بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة أو الخدمة.


وعلى اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة مملكة البحرين لتجنب الازدواج الضريبي في شأن الضرائب على الدخل ولمنع التهرب والتجنب الضريبي.


والتوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقريران سنويان للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، ومكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية.


ترقيات


الموافقة على ترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة)، ووظيفة (وزير مفوض)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


ــ ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم بوزارة الداخلية:


- فهد بن أحمد بن عبدالله الشريف إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة).


- الأمير الدكتور/ نواف بن سعد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي آل سعود إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).


- الدكتور / محمد بن دحيم بن فيحان بن عميرة إلى وظيفة (مستشار بحث قضايا) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).


- عبدالعزيز بن حسن بن حمد آل حسن إلى وظيفة (مستشار بحث قضايا) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).


ــ ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية:


- روّاد بن فهد بن يحيى السليم.


- محمد بن علي بن قاسم أبو شرحة.


- علي بن عليان بن سبيتان شامان.


- عبدالله بن محمد بن عايد آل مسفر الغامدي.


- صالح بن فلاح بن صالح المورقي العتيبي.


- محمد بن سعد بن مزعل بن طوالة.