رحّب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز باسم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بضيوف الرحمن الذين بدأوا الوفود من مختلف أنحاء العالم إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لأداء مناسك الحج؛ مؤكدًا اعتزاز هذه البلاد المباركة بخدمة بيت الله العتيق ومسجد رسوله الكريم، والعناية بقاصديهما.
مواصلة تقديم أفضل التسهيلات للحجاج
وجّه ولي العهد في جلسة مجلس الوزراء أمس بتسخير كل الإمكانات والقدرات لإنجاح الخطط التنظيمية والأمنية والوقائية المعتمدة في موسم حج هذا العام، ومواصلة تقديم أجود الخدمات وأفضل التسهيلات لضيوف الرحمن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة والمنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية.
وفي شأن آخر وافق مجلس الوزراء على تعديل بداية السنة المالية للدولة؛ لتكون من اليوم (الحادي عشر) من برج (الجدي) الموافق (1) من شهر (يناير) وتنتهي في اليوم (العاشر) من برج (الجدي) الموافق (31) من شهر (ديسمبر).
كما وافق على استمرار تحمل الدولة رسم (تأشيرة العمل المؤقت لخدمات الحج والعمرة) عن العمالة الموسمية لمشروع الهدي والأضاحي لموسم حج عام (1447هـ)، وعلى الإطار الوطني للأمن المادي والسلامة. ووافق المجلس على تنظيم مركز الإيرادات غير النفطية.
وتابع المجلس تطورات حركة الملاحة البحرية في «مضيق هرمز»، مؤكدًا ضمن هذا السياق أن استثمارات المملكة الممتدة لعقود في أمن الطاقة ومسارات التصدير البديلة؛ عززت قدراتها في دعم العالم بالطاقة في أصعب الظروف التي فرضتها الأحداث والتوترات الجيوسياسية بالمنطقة وتداعياتها على سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرة تنافسية
وبارك مجلس الوزراء إطلاق الإستراتيجية الخمسية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة التي تواكب المرحلة الثالثة لـ(رؤية المملكة 2030) بالتركيز على بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرة تنافسية عالية؛ تعزز الريادة الدولية وتدعم الأصول واستدامة العوائد وترفع نسبة مساهمة القطاع الخاص في مناحي التنمية.
أداء تاريخي للصادرات غير النفطية
ونوه المجلس بالأداء التاريخي الذي سجلته الصادرات غير النفطية في عام 2025م محققة نموًا سنويًا قدره (15%) مقارنة بعام 2024م؛ مما يجسّد نجاح الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تنمية الصادرات، وتوسع القاعدة التصديرية للمملكة وتعزيز موقعها ضمن الاقتصادات الأعلى نموًا عالميًا.
مساندة ترسيخ الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية
تناول مجلس الوزراء نتائج مشاركات المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماعات الدولية ضمن دعمها المتواصل للعمل متعدد الأطراف الذي يعزّز التشاور والتنسيق تجاه التطورات والتحديات في المنطقة والعالم؛ بما يسهم في مساندة الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية وتحقيق الأمن والسلام إقليميًا ودوليًا.
السعودية وجهة جاذبة للاستثمار والابتكار
عدّ مجلس الوزراء تحقيق المملكة المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية الصادر عن الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات؛ تأكيدًا على مكانتها بوصفها مركزًا دوليًا رائدًا في الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي ووجهة جاذبة للاستثمار والابتكار مدعومة بخطوات متسارعة نحو مستقبل أكثر نموًا وازدهارًا.
قرارات
ومن قرارات المجلس محليًا؛ الموافقة على اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية الصين الشعبية بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة أو الخدمة.
وعلى اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة مملكة البحرين لتجنب الازدواج الضريبي في شأن الضرائب على الدخل ولمنع التهرب والتجنب الضريبي.
والتوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقريران سنويان للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، ومكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية.
ترقيات
الموافقة على ترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة)، ووظيفة (وزير مفوض)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:
ــ ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم بوزارة الداخلية:
- فهد بن أحمد بن عبدالله الشريف إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة).
- الأمير الدكتور/ نواف بن سعد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي آل سعود إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).
- الدكتور / محمد بن دحيم بن فيحان بن عميرة إلى وظيفة (مستشار بحث قضايا) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).
- عبدالعزيز بن حسن بن حمد آل حسن إلى وظيفة (مستشار بحث قضايا) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة).
ــ ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية:
- روّاد بن فهد بن يحيى السليم.
- محمد بن علي بن قاسم أبو شرحة.
- علي بن عليان بن سبيتان شامان.
- عبدالله بن محمد بن عايد آل مسفر الغامدي.
- صالح بن فلاح بن صالح المورقي العتيبي.
- محمد بن سعد بن مزعل بن طوالة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz welcomed the guests of Allah, who have begun to arrive from various parts of the world to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals of Hajj; affirming the pride of this blessed land in serving the Sacred House of Allah and the Mosque of His Noble Messenger, and caring for those who visit them.
Continuing to Provide the Best Facilities for Pilgrims
The Crown Prince directed during yesterday's Cabinet session to harness all capabilities and resources to ensure the success of the organizational, security, and preventive plans approved for this year's Hajj season, and to continue providing the highest quality services and best facilities for the guests of Allah in Mecca, Medina, the holy sites, and the air, land, and sea entry points.
In another matter, the Cabinet approved the amendment of the start of the state's fiscal year; to begin on the (11th) of the Capricorn sign corresponding to (1) of the month of (January) and end on the (10th) of the Capricorn sign corresponding to (31) of the month of (December).
It also approved the continued state coverage of the fee for the (temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services) for seasonal labor for the sacrificial project for the Hajj season of (1447 AH), and on the national framework for physical security and safety. The council approved the organization of the non-oil revenue center.
The council followed up on developments in maritime navigation in the "Strait of Hormuz," affirming in this context that the Kingdom's investments, which have spanned decades in energy security and alternative export routes, have enhanced its capabilities to support the world with energy in the most challenging circumstances imposed by events and geopolitical tensions in the region and their repercussions on global supply chains.
Building Competitive Local Economic Systems
The Cabinet praised the launch of the five-year strategy for the Public Investment Fund, which aligns with the third phase of (Saudi Vision 2030) by focusing on building highly competitive local economic systems; enhancing international leadership, supporting assets, ensuring the sustainability of returns, and increasing the contribution of the private sector to various areas of development.
Historic Performance of Non-Oil Exports
The council noted the historic performance recorded by non-oil exports in 2025, achieving an annual growth of (15%) compared to 2024; reflecting the success of national efforts aimed at developing exports, expanding the Kingdom's export base, and enhancing its position among the fastest-growing economies globally.
Supporting Dialogue and Diplomatic Solutions
The Cabinet discussed the results of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation in international meetings as part of its ongoing support for multilateral work that enhances consultation and coordination regarding developments and challenges in the region and the world; contributing to supporting efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and diplomatic solutions and achieving security and peace regionally and internationally.
Saudi Arabia: An Attractive Destination for Investment and Innovation
The Cabinet considered the Kingdom's achievement of the first global rank in the Digital Readiness Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union; confirming its status as a leading international center in the digital economy and artificial intelligence and an attractive destination for investment and innovation, supported by rapid steps towards a more prosperous and growing future.
Decisions
Among the council's local decisions; the approval of an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the People's Republic of China regarding the mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, or service passports.
And an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to avoid double taxation concerning income taxes and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance.
And the directive regarding several topics listed on the Cabinet's agenda, including two annual reports for the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the holy sites, and the King Fahd National Library.
Promotions
The approval of promotions to the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), and the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary), as follows:
— Promotion of the following individuals at the Ministry of Interior:
- Fahd bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Sharif to the position of (Senior Business Advisor) at the rank of (fifteenth).
- Prince Dr. Nawaf bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud to the position of (Business Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).
- Dr. Mohammed bin Dhahim bin Faihan bin Umairah to the position of (Research Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).
- Abdulaziz bin Hassan bin Hamad Al-Hassan to the position of (Research Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).
— Promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
- Rawad bin Fahd bin Yahya Al-Sulaim.
- Mohammed bin Ali bin Qasim Abu Sharha.
- Ali bin Alyan bin Sabitan Shaman.
- Abdullah bin Mohammed bin A'id Al-Masfer Al-Ghamdi.
- Saleh bin Falah bin Saleh Al-Murqi Al-Otaibi.
- Mohammed bin Saad bin Maz'al bin Tawalah.