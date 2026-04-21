Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz welcomed the guests of Allah, who have begun to arrive from various parts of the world to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals of Hajj; affirming the pride of this blessed land in serving the Sacred House of Allah and the Mosque of His Noble Messenger, and caring for those who visit them.



Continuing to Provide the Best Facilities for Pilgrims



The Crown Prince directed during yesterday's Cabinet session to harness all capabilities and resources to ensure the success of the organizational, security, and preventive plans approved for this year's Hajj season, and to continue providing the highest quality services and best facilities for the guests of Allah in Mecca, Medina, the holy sites, and the air, land, and sea entry points.



In another matter, the Cabinet approved the amendment of the start of the state's fiscal year; to begin on the (11th) of the Capricorn sign corresponding to (1) of the month of (January) and end on the (10th) of the Capricorn sign corresponding to (31) of the month of (December).



It also approved the continued state coverage of the fee for the (temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services) for seasonal labor for the sacrificial project for the Hajj season of (1447 AH), and on the national framework for physical security and safety. The council approved the organization of the non-oil revenue center.



The council followed up on developments in maritime navigation in the "Strait of Hormuz," affirming in this context that the Kingdom's investments, which have spanned decades in energy security and alternative export routes, have enhanced its capabilities to support the world with energy in the most challenging circumstances imposed by events and geopolitical tensions in the region and their repercussions on global supply chains.



Building Competitive Local Economic Systems



The Cabinet praised the launch of the five-year strategy for the Public Investment Fund, which aligns with the third phase of (Saudi Vision 2030) by focusing on building highly competitive local economic systems; enhancing international leadership, supporting assets, ensuring the sustainability of returns, and increasing the contribution of the private sector to various areas of development.







Historic Performance of Non-Oil Exports







The council noted the historic performance recorded by non-oil exports in 2025, achieving an annual growth of (15%) compared to 2024; reflecting the success of national efforts aimed at developing exports, expanding the Kingdom's export base, and enhancing its position among the fastest-growing economies globally.







Supporting Dialogue and Diplomatic Solutions







The Cabinet discussed the results of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation in international meetings as part of its ongoing support for multilateral work that enhances consultation and coordination regarding developments and challenges in the region and the world; contributing to supporting efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and diplomatic solutions and achieving security and peace regionally and internationally.







Saudi Arabia: An Attractive Destination for Investment and Innovation







The Cabinet considered the Kingdom's achievement of the first global rank in the Digital Readiness Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union; confirming its status as a leading international center in the digital economy and artificial intelligence and an attractive destination for investment and innovation, supported by rapid steps towards a more prosperous and growing future.







Decisions







Among the council's local decisions; the approval of an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the People's Republic of China regarding the mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, or service passports.



And an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to avoid double taxation concerning income taxes and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance.



And the directive regarding several topics listed on the Cabinet's agenda, including two annual reports for the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the holy sites, and the King Fahd National Library.





Promotions



The approval of promotions to the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), and the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary), as follows:



— Promotion of the following individuals at the Ministry of Interior:



- Fahd bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Sharif to the position of (Senior Business Advisor) at the rank of (fifteenth).



- Prince Dr. Nawaf bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud to the position of (Business Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).



- Dr. Mohammed bin Dhahim bin Faihan bin Umairah to the position of (Research Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).



- Abdulaziz bin Hassan bin Hamad Al-Hassan to the position of (Research Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth).



— Promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:



- Rawad bin Fahd bin Yahya Al-Sulaim.



- Mohammed bin Ali bin Qasim Abu Sharha.



- Ali bin Alyan bin Sabitan Shaman.



- Abdullah bin Mohammed bin A'id Al-Masfer Al-Ghamdi.



- Saleh bin Falah bin Saleh Al-Murqi Al-Otaibi.



- Mohammed bin Saad bin Maz'al bin Tawalah.