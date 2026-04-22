أوفدت الحكومة الهندية مستشار الأمن القومي أجيت دوفال، لإجراء مباحثات مستفيضة مع كبار المسؤولين في السعودية.


والتقى دوفال، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان وناقش معه أزمة الطاقة العالمية وحرية الملاحة البحرية، ومناقشة ملف العلاقات النفطية، والجهود المبذولة لدعم أمن الطاقة واستقرار إمداداتها.


كما التقى مستشار الأمن القومي خلال زيارته أيضاً وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، وناقش معه تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وضرورة إيجادل حلول سلمية لقضاياها.


وبحث مستشار الأمن الهندي مع نظيره السعودي الدكتور مساعد العيبان جملة من المواضيع ذات العلاقة بالجوانب الأمنية وسبل تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية السعودية الهندية.


وأوضح السفير الهندي لدى الرياض الدكتور سهيل خان في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ» أن نيودلهي متناغمة تماماً مع الرياض حيال مجمل تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وإيجاد حلول سلمية لها، مؤكداً أن نتائج لقاءات مستشار الأمن القومي الهندي مع كبار المسؤولين السعوديين كانت إيجابية للغاية ومثمرة، وتم التأكيد خلالها على ضرورة تعضيد الشراكة السعودية الهندية في جميع المجالات.


وأوضح السفير الهندي أن زيارة أجيت دوفال التي تعد الثانية إلى السعودية خلال شهرين تأتي في إطار تطوير المشاورات السياسية والأمنية بين البلدين.


واستنكر السفير الهندي الاعتداءات التي تعرضت لها المملكة أخيراً وغير المبررة إطلاقاً، مرحباً بالمبادرات السعودية لإحلال السلام والأمن في المنطقة ودعم الحلول الدبلوماسية لأزمات الإقليم، مؤكداً أن الهند شريك أساسي للمملكة في إيجاد حلول سلمية لقضايا المنطقة، مطالباً بحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز وعدم التصعيد.


وأضاف: "إن زيارة أجيت دوفال إلى المملكة عكست أبعادًا تتجاوز الطابع الثنائي التقليدي، لتلامس تحولات أعمق في مشهد أمن الطاقة العالمي".


الهند بوصفها واحدة من أكبر مستهلكي الطاقة في العالم، تدرك أن استقرار إمدادات النفط لا يمكن فصله عن الشراكة مع المملكة التي تمثل ركيزة أساسية في توازن الأسواق النفطية العالمية، ومن هذا المنطلق، تأتي المباحثات في توقيت بالغ الحساسية، حيث تتقاطع أزمة الطاقة العالمية مع تحديات جيوسياسية متزايدة، لا سيما ما يتعلق بأمن الممرات البحرية الحيوية.


والنقاش حول حرية الملاحة البحرية يعكس قلقًا مشتركًا من أي اضطرابات محتملة في خطوط الإمداد، خصوصًا في مناطق إستراتيجية مثل مضيق هرمز التي تشكل شريانًا رئيسيًا لتدفق النفط العالمي، وبالتالي، فإن ضمان أمن هذه الممرات بات جزءًا لا يتجزأ من معادلة أمن الطاقة.


أما على مستوى العلاقات النفطية، فإن الحوار بين الجانبين يندرج ضمن مساعي أوسع لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية، سواءً عبر استقرار الإمدادات أو تنويع مجالات التعاون في قطاع الطاقة، بما يشمل الاستثمارات المشتركة والتقنيات الحديثة.


ويمكن قراءة زيارة أجيت دوفال كمؤشر إلى تقارب متنامٍ بين الرياض ونيودلهي في ملفات الطاقة والأمن، حيث لم تعد العلاقة محصورة في تبادل النفط، بل باتت تمتد إلى تنسيق أعمق يهدف إلى احتواء تداعيات الأزمات العالمية وضمان استدامة أسواق الطاقة.


وكان مستشار الأمن القومي الهندي قد وصل إلى المملكة وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية سعود الساطي.