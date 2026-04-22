وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, inspected the courts in Jeddah Governorate in the Makkah region, which included the Execution Court, the Criminal Court, and the Commercial Court, as part of the ongoing follow-up on the work of the courts and to assess the level of services provided to beneficiaries.

The minister met with several beneficiaries and listened to their comments and inquiries regarding the services provided, directing that they be addressed promptly to facilitate procedures and improve the beneficiaries' experience.

During his meeting with the heads of the courts and their staff, he praised the generous support received by the judicial facility from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the support and follow-up from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He emphasized the importance of clear procedures, enhancing the quality of judicial work, and improving performance efficiency, which contributes to the swift enforcement of rights and increases the reliability of judicial services.

The Minister of Justice indicated that the achievements in development reflect the level of institutional maturity, stressing the importance of enhancing it, which will reflect on the clarity of procedures, expedite the enforcement of rights, and increase the reliability of services provided to beneficiaries, in line with their aspirations.

This visit is part of the ongoing follow-up on the work of the courts and judicial facilities in various regions of the Kingdom, meeting with beneficiaries, and listening to their observations and suggestions, which contributes to the development and enhancement of the beneficiaries' experience.