تفقد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، محاكم محافظة جدة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، التي شملت محكمة التنفيذ، والمحكمة الجزائية، والمحكمة التجارية، وذلك في إطار المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال المحاكم، والوقوف على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

والتقى الوزير بعدد من المستفيدين، واستمع إلى ملاحظاتهم واستفساراتهم حول الخدمات المقدمة، موجّهًا بسرعة معالجتها، بما يسهم في تيسير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.

وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

وخلال لقائه برؤساء المحاكم ومنسوبيها، ثمّن ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعمٍ كريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ودعم ومتابعة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، مؤكدًا أهمية وضوح الإجراءات، وتعزيز جودة العمل القضائي، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، بما يسهم في سرعة إنفاذ الحقوق ويرفع موثوقية الخدمات العدلية.

وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

وأشار وزير العدل إلى أن ما تحقق من تطوير يعكس مستوى النضج المؤسسي، مؤكدًا أهمية تعزيزه، بما ينعكس على وضوح الإجراءات، وتسريع إنفاذ الحقوق، ورفع موثوقية الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما يواكب تطلعاتهم.

وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال المحاكم والمرافق العدلية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، والالتقاء بالمستفيدين والاستماع إلى ملاحظاتهم ومقترحاتهم، بما يسهم في تطوير الارتقاء بتجربة المستفيدين.