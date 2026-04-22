وزير العدل يتفقد محاكم جدة ويلتقي المستفيدين

تفقد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، محاكم محافظة جدة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، التي شملت محكمة التنفيذ، والمحكمة الجزائية، والمحكمة التجارية، وذلك في إطار المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال المحاكم، والوقوف على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
والتقى الوزير بعدد من المستفيدين، واستمع إلى ملاحظاتهم واستفساراتهم حول الخدمات المقدمة، موجّهًا بسرعة معالجتها، بما يسهم في تيسير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.
وخلال لقائه برؤساء المحاكم ومنسوبيها، ثمّن ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعمٍ كريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ودعم ومتابعة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، مؤكدًا أهمية وضوح الإجراءات، وتعزيز جودة العمل القضائي، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، بما يسهم في سرعة إنفاذ الحقوق ويرفع موثوقية الخدمات العدلية.
وأشار وزير العدل إلى أن ما تحقق من تطوير يعكس مستوى النضج المؤسسي، مؤكدًا أهمية تعزيزه، بما ينعكس على وضوح الإجراءات، وتسريع إنفاذ الحقوق، ورفع موثوقية الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما يواكب تطلعاتهم.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال المحاكم والمرافق العدلية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، والالتقاء بالمستفيدين والاستماع إلى ملاحظاتهم ومقترحاتهم، بما يسهم في تطوير الارتقاء بتجربة المستفيدين.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, inspected the courts in Jeddah Governorate in the Makkah region, which included the Execution Court, the Criminal Court, and the Commercial Court, as part of the ongoing follow-up on the work of the courts and to assess the level of services provided to beneficiaries.
The minister met with several beneficiaries and listened to their comments and inquiries regarding the services provided, directing that they be addressed promptly to facilitate procedures and improve the beneficiaries' experience.
During his meeting with the heads of the courts and their staff, he praised the generous support received by the judicial facility from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the support and follow-up from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He emphasized the importance of clear procedures, enhancing the quality of judicial work, and improving performance efficiency, which contributes to the swift enforcement of rights and increases the reliability of judicial services.
The Minister of Justice indicated that the achievements in development reflect the level of institutional maturity, stressing the importance of enhancing it, which will reflect on the clarity of procedures, expedite the enforcement of rights, and increase the reliability of services provided to beneficiaries, in line with their aspirations.
This visit is part of the ongoing follow-up on the work of the courts and judicial facilities in various regions of the Kingdom, meeting with beneficiaries, and listening to their observations and suggestions, which contributes to the development and enhancement of the beneficiaries' experience.